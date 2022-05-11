Denver, CO

Denver diligently monitors bad smells

David Heitz

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GdgCu_0faZHFoF00
Jeff W./Unsplash

By David Heitz / NewsBreak Denver

(Denver, Colo.) Denver takes foul smells seriously.

"Report those odors!" councilwoman Candi CdeBaca recently posted on her Facebook page. She shared a post from Ana Varela from the Elyria David neighborhood Facebook group.

Varela said the smell from the Purina dog food plant has become especially vile. But she expressed joy in her post that the city took her odor complaint seriously. Varela reported the smell to 311 and received a written response the same day.

The state sets thresholds for smells, but according to the workers who investigated Varela's complaint, the smell from Purina that day did not violate guidelines.

The city employs two state-certified environment investigators who investigate odors. "At the time of our visit, my colleague and I noticed that the pet food odor seemed stronger a bit east of your street," a city employee emailed Varela. "Please do continue to let us know when the Purina odors seem the strongest." The response noted recent windy conditions made it difficult for city employees to get a good reading.

'Nasal ranger' can sniff anything

The city has a device that measures odors. "Our investigators focus on odor-producing industries and use a device called a 'nasal ranger' to measure the odor strength in the air," explained Amber Campbell, communications and marketing coordinator with the Department of Public Health and Environment.

The email from the city to Varela said they reached out to Purina to let them know of the complaint. They asked Purina to report back regarding the status of their odor control systems.

Campbell said the plant has invested in technology to reduce odors, "including where the wet pet food is dried into crunchy kibble."

The Purina problem, encampment stench

Complaints about Denver's Purina plant aren't unique. Residents complain about a similarly smelly Purina dog food plant in Davenport, Iowa. Neighbors describe the smells wafting from the pet food factories as the stench of death.

People who live near homeless encampments have complained to the City Council of odors of human waste and illegal drugs. The city recently assembled a civilian Street Enforcement Team to write tickets to people in homeless encampments breaking various laws, but odor violations won't be among them.

"Street enforcement doesn't fall under our department," Campbell prefaced, "But no, they will not be issuing odor penalties."

Campbell said you must be certified to do so. "We have not received any odor related complaints for encampments so far and the enforcement team will probably refer any concerns to us on a case-by-case basis."

RTD security guards at Union Station sometimes ask people experiencing homelessness to put their shoes on to cut down on odors in the terminal.

Why Denver smells like pot

Tickets seldom are issued for odors, Campbell said. Most complaints refer to industrial plants like Purina and marijuana operations. "We work to educate the reported facility and rectify any issues leading to complaints," Campbell said. "If they are uncooperative, which is rare, then we pursue citations."

Odor complaints vary with the weather and especially the wind, Campbell said. From 2014 to 2016, the city received more odors complaints than ever before. The complaints referred to odors coming from marijuana grow facilities. In 2015, the city received 200 odor complaints, and 125 were about marijuana.

Campbell said between five and 10 citations went to marijuana facilities during the past few years for not complying with previously agreed to odor control plans.

As for complaints about people smoking pot outside, Denver police enforce those violations. Smoking pot in public is illegal in Colorado except in establishments with special licenses.

How to report odors

If you want to report an odor, don't wait. You must report smells within 24 hours. You can call 311 in Denver or (720) 913-1311 outside the city and press option one. Or, download the Odor Upset Report form. Complete the form and send it to EQcomments@denvergov.org.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# marijuana smell# marijuana odors# Denver marijuana# marijuana cultivation# Denfver Purina plant

Comments / 5

Published by

I have been in the news business more than 30 years, spending much of my career at some of the best local newspapers in the country. Today, I report on Denver City Hall, homelessness and other topics for NewsBreak, much like I did in my twenties covering Newport Beach, Calif. for the Daily Pilot. I consider myself a lucky guy to still be doing what I love after so many years.

Denver, CO
7266 followers

More from David Heitz

Denver, CO

70 percent in Denver program reduce substance use, report says

(Denver, Colo.) Caring for Denver has made great strides in combatting substance abuse and mental health problems for Denverites, according to its 2021 annual report. Created by a city ordinance, Caring for Denver launched in 2019. Sales tax dollars fund the foundation.

Read full story
3 comments
Denver, CO

Denver considers making Juneteenth a paid holiday

(Denver, Colo.) Denver will consider making Juneteenth, commemorating the end of slavery, a paid holiday. The Denver City Council will discuss the issue Tuesday at the Finance and Governance Committee meeting. The public can speak at a 1:30 p.m. public hearing. If approved, the full council still needs to vote on the bill to make it law.

Read full story
18 comments
Denver, CO

Denver helps digitally-challenged residents get online

(Denver, Colo.) Not having Internet access or the skills to go online can feel isolating. The City of Denver recognizes that not all its residents have the means to buy a computer or afford internet access. Others may have a computer they don't know how to work. That's why Denver has created four full-time "digital navigators."

Read full story
Denver, CO

Denver airport may expand 'Airbnb for cars'

(Denver, Colo.) Denver City Council Tuesday approved two contracts establishing a carsharing program at Denver International Airport. Councilmember Chris Hinds called the program "an Airbnb for cars" during a Facebook chat last week.

Read full story
Aurora, CO

Aurora hires company to clean up homeless encampments

(Denver, Colo.) Aurora awarded a contract for $250,000 Monday to a company that will sweep away homeless encampments. It also adopted a resolution concerning storing items of people displaced by the sweeps.

Read full story
1 comments
Denver, CO

Concealed carry ban imminent in Denver, Boulder prohibiting open carry guns in public places

Correction: The story originally reported that Boulder is banning concealed carry weapons. This is incorrect. Boulder is considering a comprehensive gun bill that bans open carry in public places, among other things.

Read full story
101 comments
Aurora, CO

Woman urges Aurora council to end prairie dog slaughter

(Denver, Colo.) On Monday, a woman told the Aurora City Council that construction companies are exterminating prairie dogs while building a new housing development in the Fitzsimons area.

Read full story
39 comments
Denver, CO

Homeless blast Denver council on camping ban anniversary

This man criticized the Denver City Council Monday for not doing enough to help the homeless.City and County of Aurora/Denver 8. (Denver, Colo.) People experiencing homelessness packed the City Council chambers and three overflow rooms Monday as they commemorated the 10th anniversary of Denver's camping ban.

Read full story
5 comments
Denver, CO

Explore Denver public art, win big blue bear replicas

Denver's famous big, blue bear.City and County of Denver. (Denver, Colo.) If you live in Denver, you probably have noticed the city boasts several public art pieces. More than 400 sculptures, murals and other artwork decorate the city. Coloradans created more than half of the art.

Read full story
1 comments
Denver, CO

Denver Parks wants $9 million more for controversial on-call contracts

Martin Luther King Park in Denver recently expanded its playground.David Heitz/NewsBreak. (Denver, Colo.) The Denver Parks and Recreation Department asked a City Council committee to approve $9 million in on-call contracts despite council concerns over the practice.

Read full story
3 comments
Denver, CO

Blair-Caldwell African American library closing for facelift after 20 years

The Blair-Caldwell LIbrary will host a renovated reading room.City and County of Denver. Blair-Caldwell African American Research Library in Denver's Five Points neighborhood will get a $2.6 million makeover.

Read full story
Aurora, CO

Aurora reserves only 10 mats for those displaced by camping ban

(Denver, Colo.) Don't expect to see the crowds of homeless people camping in Aurora to disappear anytime soon. So far, the city only has set aside only 10 beds – mats, really – for people displaced by the urban camping sweeps.

Read full story
2 comments
Denver, CO

Council members rank homelessness top budget issue

Workers sweep a homeless encampment in Denver.Denver Homeless Out Loud. (Denver, Colo.) The facilitator called it the "pre-game show" to the council's annual budget retreat. Members of the Budget and Policy Committee listed projects Monday they want included in the upcoming city budget. Overwhelmingly, spending on fighting homelessness emerged on top.

Read full story
9 comments
Denver, CO

Denver uses VOA hotel to give homeless a place to recover

(Denver, Colo.) A homeless shelter serving families will begin to house people recuperating from surgery or other medical treatment. Denver City Council voted Monday to spend $73,000 on a respite director for Volunteers of America Family Hotel, 4855 and 4905 West Colfax Ave.

Read full story
6 comments
Denver, CO

Denver adds second mobile mental health unit

(Denver, Colo.) A mobile mental health center operated by the City and County of Denver, Wellness Winnie, is about to get a twin. The Denver Department of Public Health and Environment, or DDPHE, seeks bids to purchase and operate a second Wellness Winnie. According to a news release, the city seeks "a qualified local organization to provide accessible, culturally responsive, integrated behavioral healthcare services in a safe space for people with behavioral health concerns," according to a news release.

Read full story
6 comments
Aurora, CO

Aurora camping ban expected to cost $4 million annually

(Aurora, Colo.) According to city estimates, Aurora's new camping ban will cost at least $4 million annually. The council will hear options for housing people displaced by the encampment sweeps during Monday's study session. Additional costs include storage of their belongings and wraparound mental health services.

Read full story
Denver, CO

Denver proclamation supports gay men giving blood

(Denver, Colo.) The Denver City Council will consider passing a proclamation Monday supporting gay men giving blood. "The Food and Drug Administration has updated its policies in recent years but discriminatory deferral policies that categorically restrict donations from men who have sex with men remain in place," the proclamation states.

Read full story
Aurora, CO

Aurora uses scarred dog to highlight tailgate disasters

A dog ejected from the back of a truck visited Aurora City Council this week.AuroraTV. A dog badly scarred due to an accident when it was unsecured in the back of a truck visited the Aurora City Council on Monday.

Read full story
5 comments
Denver, CO

Denver police want more street cameras

(Denver, Colo.) No matter where you go in the mile-high city, electric eyes are watching. And despite concerns the cameras unfairly target communities of color, a Denver City Council committee voted Tuesday to add 25 more. Stone security will be paid $1.4 million to maintain 276 HALO cameras throughout the city. HALO stands for High Activity Location Observation.

Read full story
3 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy