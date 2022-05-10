Homeless blast Denver council on camping ban anniversary

This man criticized the Denver City Council Monday for not doing enough to help the homeless. City and County of Aurora/Denver 8

By David Heitz / NewsBreak Denver

(Denver, Colo.) People experiencing homelessness packed the City Council chambers and three overflow rooms Monday as they commemorated the 10th anniversary of Denver's camping ban.

The remarks during the public comment period included many angry people. Some railed against the council members and told them they should be ashamed of themselves.

More than 50 people signed up to speak, many giving the last name "Hand." HAND is an acronym for Housekeys Action Network Denver, which organized the demonstration. The council only allowed 30 minutes for comment, per regular practice.

At the end of the 30 minutes, people continued to speak and began yelling. "Public comment is over," council president Stacie Gilmore told the crowd. She then called a recess that lasted more than an hour. "Oh no, no, no, we're not stopping now," a man cried out as Denver 8 television cut to other programming.

'I just run around from place to place'

Keith Barham told the council he has been homeless for many years and cannot find housing. He said he wanders the streets. "I just run around from place to place. I just had a massive heart attack, and I still am not getting any help."

He said there are not enough "reliable shelters that give out reliable information about how to get off the streets." He said one shelter told him if he had a drug addiction, he could find a place to stay.

Another man said the city should establish more sanctioned camping spaces. He suggested allowing camping along the banks of the Platte River since the river is "nasty" anyway.

Will work for campsite

"Why can't we work for a campsite," the man asked. He said there could be inspections at the city-sanctioned campsites "like a landlord."

Denver already operates four safe outdoor spaces within the city. Colorado Village Collaborative runs these legal tent villages, which offer wraparound services like case management and mental health services.

Several speakers claimed harassment by police. Others said nobody listens to them.

Camper says it's hard to search for work

"We're all trying to get jobs, but when we leave our tents, we come back to nothing," said a man named Hand. He and several other speakers wore T-shirts that read, "Denver's decade of doom."

"I don't know that anybody should have to go through what we go through," said another named Hand. "The CIA created this problem," he exclaimed as he walked away from the microphone.

Still, another said homeless people in Denver "are treated less than dogs."

'You're all monsters'

This man approached the dais and began talking even after public comment ended. City and County of Denver/Denver 8

He railed at the council for taking credit for helping the homeless. "All these little, minuscule, (expletive) things you all do, it is not enough. The shelters have not improved. The cops have not improved.

"You're all monsters, especially those of you who have been here for the entire decade."

Kenny White told the council they are responsible for "a decade of chaos that has been created to protect business interests and not human lives."

Denver not much better than Nashville, campers say

A woman named Indigo said she moved to Denver from Nashville, where homeless people feel even more despised. She said she is LGBTQ which makes things even more difficult, but in Nashville, homophobia is worse. "They treat you like garbage, especially if you are LGBTQ," Indigo said. "Here is not much better."

One man accused the council of doing nothing to move the needle on homelessness. "They've been beaten, they've been hurt," he said of people experiencing homelessness.

One man talked for three minutes but could barely be understood because he did not speak into the microphone. He repeatedly spoke of people "smoking blues" in the encampments. "Blues" are slang for dangerous opioids.

Study shows shelters breed COVID worse than encampments

Workers sweep a Denver homeless encampment. Denver Homeless Out Loud

The comments came the same day the medical journal Clinical Infectious Diseases published a study saying COVID-19 infections in Denver shelters outnumber those in encampments.

"Our findings support the need for continued assessment of mitigation strategies in congregate shelters and consideration of more transitional housing and non-congregate shelter options to reduce transmission and protect vulnerable people experiencing homelessness," the study found. "Maintaining access to outdoor encampments, reducing the density of people staying in overnight shelters, and providing stable housing are important measures to reduce transmission risk among people experiencing homelessness.'

A plug for legal tent villages

The study plugged so-called "safe outdoor spaces" or legal tent villages. "Novel approaches to address homelessness such as the creation of safe outdoor spaces or sanctioned camping areas (which promote distancing and provide access to sanitation) within cities may further decrease risk of COVID-19 among people experiencing homelessness while more affordable housing is made available."

Public health officials have recommended against sweeping homeless encampments. Instead, they have said cities should provide portable restrooms and trash pickup.