Aurora reserves only 10 mats for those displaced by camping ban

Jon Tyson/Unsplash

By David Heitz / NewsBreak Denver

(Denver, Colo.) Don't expect to see the crowds of homeless people camping in Aurora to disappear anytime soon.

So far, the city only has set aside only 10 beds – mats, really – for people displaced by the urban camping sweeps.

For the urban camping ban to survive a court challenge, the city must set aside a bed for each person it displaces in a sweep. So far, only 10 beds exist at the Aurora Day Resource Center for those displaced by sweeps. The city's other shelters are full every night.

Jessica Prosser with the City of Aurora said the goal is to sweep six encampments per week. But 10 or more people can live in just one encampment. Until Aurora designates more beds, it can only displace 10 people or one small encampment at a time. It usually takes weeks for people experiencing homelessness to find more stable housing once sheltered.

At a study session Monday, the council informally directed staff to proceed with renovations to the Aurora Day Resource Center. Modifications at the center could allow for an extra 100 beds at the site. Construction would be finished by next year at the earliest.

Council scrutinizes plan to modernize resource center

The Aurora Day Resource Center serves as Aurora's homeless hub. Mile High Behavioral Health Care operates it. Comitis Crisis Center also uses the space. People experiencing homelessness can check their mail there and receive case management.

The council heard plans Monday to spend $2.1 million to modernize the center. Councilmembers indicated they want to limit expenses.

Councilmember Danielle Jurinsky, for example, became enraged when Prosser mentioned that half-court basketball would be available to campers. Dorshimer explained to Jurinsky that the Aurora Day Resource Center already has a converted gymnasium and spent $200 for the hoop.

Adding space for the displaced

Since implementing the ban, the city added 10 sleeping mats on the floor at the day center to serve displaced campers. People fill Aurora's homeless shelters every night, said Jessica Prosser, housing director.

Councilwoman Francoise Bergan expressed surprise that campers could stay at the shelter during the day. She worried people would be "hanging around" and panhandling.

Coffman wondered why a renovated Aurora Day Resource Center needed a new door. Dorshimer explained it would improve line of sight. He said employees or cameras monitor the entire building to prevent violence and drug sales and use.

Storage provision also discussed

The City Council also discussed Monday whether the city should amend its ordinance to eliminate its requirement to store items seized from campsites. The council decided not to do that.

At one point, councilmember Dustin Zvonek asked the city attorney whether the storage requirement was holding up implementation of the ban. City Attorney Tim Joyce replied he thought it had.

During the study session, Mayor Mike Coffman proposed that the city only store identification and other personal documents. No backpacks, tents, or medication. Although they didn't take a formal vote, most of the council members agreed. Joyce said that was all the information he needed to proceed.

Jurinsky: Let campers pitch tents at resource center

Nathan Dumlao/Unsplash

Councilmember Danielle Jurinsky suggested campers be allowed to keep their tents and pitch them outside the Aurora Day Resource Center. Many campers tell social workers they don't want to come inside, she noted.

Mile-High Behavioral Health CEO Bob Dorshimer said he proposed putting pallet homes on the property where the tents would go.

"I'm talking about the same tents they are in on the side of our roads," Jurinsky said. "I never will be talking about pallet homes."

Encampments already cleared

The city already routinely clears homeless encampments. However, officials must cite a public safety or health hazard to justify the sweep. Under the new ordinance, the city can order any camp or even one person covered up with a blanket to move along.

Cleanup crews already "set aside" items such as identifications and personal documents for the displaced to retrieve later, Prosser said. But most people don't return to encampment sites to search for items after they are forced to leave.

Councilmember Francoise Bergan believes most people would carry essential items since they get three days' notice to get out.

"All these people have in the world"

Councilmember Crystal Murillo, who fought for the storage provision, scoffed at the suggestion the mandate was holding up enforcement. She said that staff positions needed to enforce the ban and provide services to the displaced still have not been filled.

"Just ignoring this is all these people have in the world is wrong … we cannot make assumptions about what is valuable and not valuable to people," Murillo argued.