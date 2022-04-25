Aurora, CO

Truck strikes Colfax bridge, disrupts traffic in Aurora

David Heitz

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07dtyb_0fJmsuf700
A truck stops after hitting the pedestrian bridge over Colfax in Aurora.Aurora Police Department

A large flatbed truck carrying a boom struck the Colfax pedestrian bridge Monday in Aurora.

Shortly before noon, police closed all lanes of Colfax Avenue from Victor to Ursula, according to an Aurora police announcement on Facebook. Police expect the road to be closed for several hours.

The driver of the truck suffered minor injuries. Nobody else was hurt.

Engineers were dispatched to the scene to assess the damage to the bridge. Pictures provided by the police department show debris lying on Colfax Avenue. The images also show damage to the bridge.

"I was at the children's hospital parking lot when it happened … it was so loud! It sounded like an explosion," a person commented on Facebook.

Facebook chatter gives driver little sympathy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TQpbJ_0fJmsuf700
A truck gouged the pedstrian bridge over Colfax in Aurora Monday morning.Aurora Police Department

"How'd he not hit the light before the bridge? He must have known he was doing something wrong by that point," asked another.

The bridge rises a considerable distance above the roadway. "That boom had to be at least 16 feet tall to hit it," a Facebook commenter said. "Feel sorry for him. Terrible mistake."

Several people, however, said the driver should have known better. "As a commercial truck driver myself, that driver should have known how tall his load was," quipped one.

One person called everyone laughing at the unfortunate incident "clowns" and warned karma would get them.

