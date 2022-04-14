Denver spends $800k to bring electric bus, bikes to Montbello

City and County of Denver

By David Heitz / NewsBreak Denver

(Denver, Colo.) A powerful investment soon will get the Montbello neighborhood moving.

Denver's $828,000 investment:

Adds an electric community bus to shuttle residents to health appointments and other services.

Brings 11 electric bicycles that will be free for residents to check out.

Installs a two-vehicle electric charging station.

The tools will help address mobility needs in Montbello pinpointed by the city's Climate, Action, Sustainability and Resiliency office.

Mike Salisbury, a representative of the office, said it's essential to understand the varying mobility needs of Denver's communities.

The Business, Arts, Aviation and Workforce Committee voted Wednesday to award an $828,000 contract to the Montbello Organizing Committee, a non-profit, to provide the bus, bicycles and charging station. If approved by the full council, the three-year contract would run through April 2025.

Thirty-eight percent of the money must be spent on capital purchases, while the committee can use the rest for program management. The money is coming out of the city's climate protection fund.

Expansion to Cherry Creek?

Councilmember Amanda Sawyer said the program sounds like a win for Montbello. She would like to see a similar program considered for Cherry Creek, where workers struggle to reach the area's many restaurants. She told Salisbury the city should do some outreach in Cherry Creek and gauge interest.

Sawyer called Cherry Creek "a transit desert" and said it is expensive to Uber there. "There may be an opportunity to solve a problem," she said.

Councilmember Chris Hinds wanted to make sure the charging stations would be wheelchair accessible. Salisbury said he would find out.

Salisbury said he is excited about adding more electric bicycles and vehicles in Denver. He said electric cars are cheaper to maintain than those with combustion engines. He said electric vehicles would become more affordable in the coming months as more models come to market.

According to Salisbury, it costs about a fourth as much to power electric vehicles versus combustion engines.