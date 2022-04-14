Denver, CO

Denver spends $800k to bring electric bus, bikes to Montbello

David Heitz

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PwVpD_0f9OE9Dm00
City and County of Denver

By David Heitz / NewsBreak Denver

(Denver, Colo.) A powerful investment soon will get the Montbello neighborhood moving.

Denver's $828,000 investment:

  • Adds an electric community bus to shuttle residents to health appointments and other services.
  • Brings 11 electric bicycles that will be free for residents to check out.
  • Installs a two-vehicle electric charging station.

The tools will help address mobility needs in Montbello pinpointed by the city's Climate, Action, Sustainability and Resiliency office.

Mike Salisbury, a representative of the office, said it's essential to understand the varying mobility needs of Denver's communities.

The Business, Arts, Aviation and Workforce Committee voted Wednesday to award an $828,000 contract to the Montbello Organizing Committee, a non-profit, to provide the bus, bicycles and charging station. If approved by the full council, the three-year contract would run through April 2025.

Thirty-eight percent of the money must be spent on capital purchases, while the committee can use the rest for program management. The money is coming out of the city's climate protection fund.

Expansion to Cherry Creek?

Councilmember Amanda Sawyer said the program sounds like a win for Montbello. She would like to see a similar program considered for Cherry Creek, where workers struggle to reach the area's many restaurants. She told Salisbury the city should do some outreach in Cherry Creek and gauge interest.

Sawyer called Cherry Creek "a transit desert" and said it is expensive to Uber there. "There may be an opportunity to solve a problem," she said.

Councilmember Chris Hinds wanted to make sure the charging stations would be wheelchair accessible. Salisbury said he would find out.

Salisbury said he is excited about adding more electric bicycles and vehicles in Denver. He said electric cars are cheaper to maintain than those with combustion engines. He said electric vehicles would become more affordable in the coming months as more models come to market.

According to Salisbury, it costs about a fourth as much to power electric vehicles versus combustion engines.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Montbello# transporation# electric bicycles# shuttle bus# mobility

Comments / 6

Published by

I have been in the news business more than 30 years, spending much of my career at some of the best local newspapers in the country. Today, I report on Denver City Hall, homelessness and other topics for NewsBreak, much like I did in my twenties covering Newport Beach, Calif. for the Daily Pilot. I consider myself a lucky guy to still be doing what I love after so many years.

Denver, CO
7137 followers

More from David Heitz

Denver, CO

Denver to settle another police lawsuit for $82,000

Many payouts from the Denver Police Department stem from the George Floyd Protests of summer 2020.Colin Lloyd/Unsplash. (Denver, Colo.) The City Council is expected to settle another lawsuit between the Denver Police Department and a man who claims police violated his civil rights.

Read full story
12 comments
Denver, CO

Permitted concealed gun ban in city parks, buildings on hold

(Denver, Colo.) Regardless of whether you have a permit, it soon may be illegal to carry a concealed gun in city parks and buildings. The ban would apply to buildings leased by the city as well as those owned by the city. The ban also must be followed by those who lease property from the city, such as homeless shelters.

Read full story
19 comments
Denver, CO

Denver workers blow whistle on companies evading taxes

Sarah Lopez and a fellow union member tell the City Council about tax evasion.City and County of Denver/Denver 8. (Denver, Colo.) About two dozen union members showed up Monday at Denver City Council to protest what they say is tax evasion by some companies.

Read full story
2 comments
Aurora, CO

Aurora residents swear at, threaten mayor after chief firing

This man swore at the City Council Monday during public comment period.Aurora TV/YouTube. (Aurora, Colo.) Residents angry over the firing of Aurora Police Chief Vanessa Wilson blasted conservative members of the City Council Monday.

Read full story
36 comments
Denver, CO

Denver launches basic income project to help homeless

(Denver, Colo.) More than 800 people experiencing homelessness in Denver will receive a basic income beginning this fall. Tesla investor and local philanthropist Mark Donovan created the Denver Basic Income Fund in April 2021 and seeded it by raising more than $4.8 million. "And there's a clear path to $7 million," he said.

Read full story
33 comments
Aurora, CO

Aurora approves zoning change for proposed hospital site

(Aurora, Colo.) A hospital and its corporate campus will anchor a strip of land in Aurora Highlands set to be annexed soon by the city. Aurora City Council gave the project initial approval during Monday night's meeting. The vote was unanimous, with mayor Pro Tem Francoise Bergan absent.

Read full story
Aurora, CO

Aurora rushes to create e-mail policy

(Aurora, Colo.) The Aurora City Council Monday adopted a resolution requiring council appointees to follow the city's e-mail guidelines. Scott Newman, director of information technology, asked the council to fast-track the item. That means the council won't discuss it during a committee meeting, and it becomes law immediately.

Read full story
Denver, CO

Visit Denver Art Museum free and learn about La Malinche

"El Sueno de la Malinche"Courtesy and copyright Galeria de Arte Mexicano, Mexico City. (Denver, Colo.) A few weeks ago, Denver City Councilmember Candi CdeBaca called three of her Latina colleagues on council "Malinches."

Read full story
Denver, CO

Denver to spend up to $73 million on ADA compliance

(Denver, Colo.) Denver will spend up to $73 million to bring parks and buildings into compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act. The City Council will award the contract Monday to Gerald H. Phipps, Inc., and allow the city's Department of Transportation Infrastructure to issue work orders directly to Phipps. This arrangement will quickly fix things around the city that don't meet ADA guidelines.

Read full story
1 comments
Aurora, CO

Aurora Police adopt new restraint system after pilot project

A man in restrained by police with The WRAP.The WRAP by Safe Restraints, Inc. After a year-long pilot project, Aurora Police adopted a new restraint system designed to quickly and safely contain someone.

Read full story
4 comments
Denver, CO

Guns, mental health challenges drive crime, Denver police say

The numbers tell Denver's crime story. During 2021:. 32 people allegedly killed by suspects on pretrial release. The violence isn't unique to Denver. Murders statewide skyrocketed 75 percent last year, Denver Police Chief Paul Pazen said.

Read full story
11 comments
Denver, CO

City sells five lots to Habitat Metro Denver for $50

(Denver, Colo.) Denver City Council sold five parcels of land Monday to the Denver Habitat for Humanity affiliate for $10 apiece. Habitat Metro Denver agreed to build affordable housing on the land. Each site will include a single-family home and an accessory dwelling unit if permissible.

Read full story
4 comments
Aurora, CO

Aurora set to renovate 'Ghost Trolley'

The iconic "Ghost Trolley" sculpture on East ColfaxArgent Studio. (Denver, Colo.) Aurora will soon makeover one of its most visible public art pieces, "Ghost Trolley." On the East Colfax median in the Cultural Arts District, the sculpture by Lawrence Argent has taken a beating from the elements and vandals. It recently was tagged with spray paint.

Read full story
Denver, CO

Denver plans to house chronically homeless through 2030

A homeless encampment in Denver is swept last week.Denver Homeless Out Loud. (Denver, Colo.) Denver granted contracts to non-profits Monday to continue a grant-funded program through 2030 to house people experiencing homelessness while facing the most stubborn challenges.

Read full story
13 comments
Aurora, CO

Aurora prepares to name new poet laureate

Aurora City Councilmember Danielle Jurinsky and Jovan Mays, the city's first poet laureate.Aurora Councilmember Danielle Jurinsky. Aurora is one of only four communities in Colorado with a poet laureate, and the city will soon name a new person to the post.

Read full story
Denver, CO

Denver department heads expected to get raises

The Denver City Council's finance committee will discuss Tuesday whether to give wage increases to city department heads appointed by the mayor and City Council. The 11 appointed officers are Manager of Community Planning and Development, Manager of Aviation, City Attorney, Manager of Safety, Manager of Transportation and Infrastructure, Manager of Human Services, Manager of Parks and Recreation, Manager of General Services, Manager of Finance, Manager of Public Health and Environment and Director of Excise and License.

Read full story
5 comments
Denver, CO

Denver set to pay $80k to settle two police brutality lawsuits

Many of the recent police settlement payouts stemp from the George Floyd protests in downtown Denver.Colin Lloyd/Unsplash. (Denver, Colo.) City Council will approve two payments totaling $80,000 Monday to settle lawsuits against the police department. The settlements are the latest in a string of Denver payouts to settle alleged police misconduct.

Read full story
7 comments
Denver, CO

Denver wants to spend $240,000 to hand out clean needles

The Denver City Council will vote Monday to spend $240,000 on syringes for drug users. The Department of Public Health and Environment will award the contract to Colorado Non-Profit Development Center, doing business as Harm Reduction Action Center, to provide syringe access to Denver residents. HRAC will distribute needles at 112 E. 8th Ave.

Read full story
36 comments
Denver, CO

Denver street sweepers back on job, tickets resume

Consider yourself warned: Denver's street sweepers return to city streets Friday. Street sweeping stops during the winter, but the city begins writing tickets when the practice resumes.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy