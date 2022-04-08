Denver to spend up to $73 million on ADA compliance

Nayeli Dalton/Unsplash

By David Heitz / NewsBreak Denver

(Denver, Colo.) Denver will spend up to $73 million to bring parks and buildings into compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

The City Council will award the contract Monday to Gerald H. Phipps, Inc., and allow the city's Department of Transportation Infrastructure to issue work orders directly to Phipps. This arrangement will quickly fix things around the city that don't meet ADA guidelines.

Locations with ADA violations include the Colorado Convention Center, Lindsey-Flanigan Courthouse, Denver Animal Shelter, Denver Performing Arts Complex, East Side Office Building, Fire Station 2, Fire Station 10, Fire Station 18, Fire Station 9, Fire Station 26, Justice Center Detention Center, Police District 1, Police District 2, Police District 3, Castro Building, Wellington Webb Building, and Red Rocks Amphitheater.

Types of violations

The U.S. Department of Justice and the city's Human Rights and Community Partnerships-Division of Disability Rights named the ADA violations. The contractor will get a list of projects and deadlines.

According to a transportation department memo to the council, ADA deficiencies include:

Insufficient number of accessible parking spaces in existing parking lots, including van-accessible spaces and concrete walkway accessibility routes that are too steep

Inappropriate interior ramps, accessibility route widths and running slopes

Various types of restroom deficiencies

Poor access at electrical vehicle charging stations

Poor access at ATM and fare machines

Missing handrails with size, location, and height discrepancies

Problems with doors, gates, automatic opening and closing devices, door stop deficiencies, door threshold heights

Disabled councilman advocates for mobility

Denver City Councilmember Chris Hinds, who represents District 10, became the first Denver elected official to use a wheelchair three years ago. That includes state and national politicians from Denver.

Hinds worked hard to make Denver more wheelchair accessible. "After his election (in 2019), and nearly 30 years after ADA was passed into law, Denver made physical alterations to the City Council chambers, city hall, and areas around the Civic Center complex," according to his campaign website . "Just as Denver has increased access for Chris, Chris has increased access for all in Denver."

Hinds suffered a spinal cord injury during an automobile accident. During a recent Facebook live stream, he said that the city started to inventory its sidewalk system. Soon workers will have recorded how wide the sidewalks are throughout Denver and where gaps exist.