Denver plans to house chronically homeless through 2030

A homeless encampment in Denver is swept last week. Denver Homeless Out Loud

By David Heitz / NewsBreak Denver

(Denver, Colo.) Denver granted contracts to non-profits Monday to continue a grant-funded program through 2030 to house people experiencing homelessness while facing the most stubborn challenges.

Many of Denver's homeless remain stuck in a cycle of jail time and court cases without mental health services. A federal grant from the Department of Treasury's Social Impact Partnerships to Pay for Results Act. SIPRA pays for the homeless to be housed and offers Medicaid savings for those who get care.

Denver's SIPRA, known as Housing to Health, has served more than 300 people since it launched in 2016. Those clients are among the highest users of the most expensive services, such as ambulance rides and emergency room visits. Incarceration also proves costly.

Mental Health Center of Denver, Colorado Coalition for the Homeless, and Denver Health are subcontractors on the $5.5 million contract awarded to the Corporation for Supportive Housing of New York firm.

The federal government decided who would administer the grant.

The Urban Institute will periodically evaluate Housing to Health through 2030 under an $826,800 grant awarded Monday.

Big successes backed up by data

The Urban Institute, chosen by the federal government to assess the program's effectiveness, previously evaluated Housing to Health. Its data showed that the program saved Denver money and that 85 percent of program participants remained housed three years later. The data also showed:

· After one year in housing, 44 percent did not return to jail. Although a large percentage did go back to jail, they spent an average of 34 days per year, "significantly lower than the estimated 77 average jail days for this target population in the absence of housing, based on data prior to the Social Impact Bond," according to a City Council memo.

· So far, the city has paid $1,025,968 to eight private investors based on the program's outcomes. The investors contributed $8.6 million to the program. Based on the results, the city added $2.4 million in funding to expand the program to serve 325 people in 2018.

· Denver can expect to save between $3 million and $15 million by alleviating the homelessness-jail cycle.

The Urban Institute reported that Housing to Health has improved the health of its clients and increased access to health services, resulting in decreased visits to detoxification centers and hospital emergency rooms.

The findings demonstrate the program's success and "disrupt the false narratives that homelessness is an unsolvable problem and that people who experience chronic homelessness choose to live on the street," the first evaluation concluded.

"Expanding investments in supportive housing could end homelessness, break the homelessness-jail cycle, and shift resources away from policing and other costly emergency services toward services that focus on housing, well-being, and the prevention of negative outcomes for residents and communities."