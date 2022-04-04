Aurora prepares to name new poet laureate

Aurora City Councilmember Danielle Jurinsky and Jovan Mays, the city's first poet laureate. Aurora Councilmember Danielle Jurinsky

Aurora is one of only four communities in Colorado with a poet laureate, and the city will soon name a new person to the post.

Aurora joins Loveland, Pikes Peak and San Miguel County in naming poet laureates. The city chooses a new poet laureate every four years.

Aurora City Councilmember Danielle Jurinsky served as a judge on March 31 to choose a poet laureate.

"It is amazing the talent I experienced tonight and full disclosure, I do not have much of a background with poetry, so this was such a unique experience," Jurinsky said. "I can't announce the winner, but I can say I am very proud of all six applicants."

Jurinsky, better known for being direct, sat on a panel of judges that included earlier poet laureates Jovan Mays and Assetou Xango.

The poet laureate program began in 2013 when Mays was appointed. Xango has represented Aurora as the laureate since 2018.

"These positions are an important way to honor a poet and recognize the place that poetry has in a state's cultural tradition and civic life," according to Poets.org, the Academy of American Poets website. "A poet serving in these roles is an ambassador of the art form, literature, literacy, and storytelling."

Local poet laureates are champions of the art form in their communities and work to inspire the next generation of poets and their readers, according to Poets.org.

Of the 35 U. S. cities with populations of 500,000 residents or more, 16 have City Poet Laureates.