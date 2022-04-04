Denver department heads expected to get raises

Marten Bjork/Unsplash

By David Heitz / NewsBreak Denver

(Denver, Colo.)

The Denver City Council's finance committee will discuss Tuesday whether to give wage increases to city department heads appointed by the mayor and City Council.

The 11 appointed officers are Manager of Community Planning and Development, Manager of Aviation, City Attorney, Manager of Safety, Manager of Transportation and Infrastructure, Manager of Human Services, Manager of Parks and Recreation, Manager of General Services, Manager of Finance, Manager of Public Health and Environment and Director of Excise and License.

City Council President Stacie Gilmore is married to Scott Gilmore, the former parks and recreation manager. In September, Parks Director Happy Haynes changed Gilmore's job classification to a non-appointed city worker.

Gilmore served 10 years as an officer appointed by Mayor Michael Hancock, who will exit office next year. Gilmore's old position still exists, and the city advertises the job.

Current and proposed salaries

The current and proposed salaries for the 11 executive director positions are:

· Community planning and development: $175,950 currently, $184,257 proposed.

· Aviation: $266,143 currently, $346,975 proposed.

· City attorney: $196,650 currently, $216,061 proposed.

· Safety: $168,861 currently, $206,481 proposed.

· Transportation and infrastructure: $190,625 currently, $195,220 proposed.

· Human services: $150,715 currently, $175,876 proposed.

· Parks and recreation: $144,168 currently, $170,523 proposed.

· General services: $144,168 currently, $177,332 proposed.

· Finance: $163,118 currently, $185,366 proposed.

· Public Health and Environment: $149,040 currently, $185,766 proposed.

· Excise and licenses: $142,000 currently, $154,381 proposed.

Raises cost $310,000 annually

The raises cost a combined $310,000 per year, and the agency budgets will pay the additional costs.

The city sets the salaries using market data, explaining why some people get more significant raises than others. Earlier salaries lagged industry standards for some positions.

Only the Executive Director of Excise and License received a raise in the past six years. That director got a raise in 2017 when marijuana legalization created more work for the department.

The city needs to raise the pay to prevent department heads from supervising staff who earn more. According to documents provided to the council, making the change prevents the misalignment of salaries.

The City Council's Finance and Governance Committee members will discuss the raises at its meeting Tuesday. Any raises will need to be approved by the full City Council within a few weeks.