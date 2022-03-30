Denver, CO

Councilmember blasts attempts at hostile architecture in metro Denver

David Heitz

Boulders placed in the Capitol Hill area to discourage urban camping. Nobody knows who placed the rocks there, but it wasn't the city.@MandatoryCarSetbacks on Twitter

(Denver, Colo.) Don't blame DOTI for the boulders along some sidewalks in Denver. And if you put the boulders there, you may need a permit.

Recent social media posts show boulders placed in the Capitol Hill neighborhood to discourage the homeless from setting up camp. Some posters blamed Denver's Department of Transportation Infrastructure for placing the boulders.

An Aurora City Council member, meanwhile, wants people to object to their council member when they see hostile architecture. He broadcast a talk for two hours on the topic last week.

In the case of the rocks in Capitol Hill, DOTI did not install the boulders. "DOTI is not placing boulders around town and did not install the boulders (or the bike rack) shown in this picture," said DOTI spokesperson Vanessa Lacayo. "From what we could see in another picture sent to us, the rocks are not blocking the sidewalk but appear to be in the tree lawn area between the sidewalk and the street. This is generally allowed unless the rocks are creating sight distance problems for people walking, biking, and driving."

Lacayo added that rocks taller than 30 inches could pose a problem. "We ask people who are thinking about putting things in the tree lawn to reach out to our team via 311 to see if a permit is required."

DOTI inspectors could order removing the boulders. "Related to boulders already installed in an area, what our inspectors will look at is whether the boulders pose a significant safety issue or are blocking the street/sidewalk," Lacayo said.

In the meantime, the Aurora councilmember, Juan Marcano, wants residents to join his crusade against hostile architecture.

Aurora councilman derides 'hostile architecture'

Last week, Aurora City Council member Juan Marcano talked about hostile architecture on his show "Local/Level/Left" on Twitch. Hostile architecture refers to environmental changes intended to discourage homeless people from loitering. He said that while he rarely sees that approach in Aurora, he worries that could change after the city approved an urban camping ban.

"I expect we're going to begin to see these same horrible, brutal, stupid approaches," Marcano predicted. "They truly are doing everything they can just to keep people from staying alive."

Marcano referenced the New York City subway system, which has put enormous metal structures over grates in the road so homeless people cannot sleep on them. They historically have been popular spots because the air that comes out of the subway is warm.

But now the grates tear into a person's skin if they try to lie down. It hurts, Marcano said.

Ugly architecture without functionality

Other forms of so-called hostile architecture, also known as defensive architecture, include benches with arm rails so a person cannot lie flat. Security cameras also fall under the umbrella of hostile architecture.

Unlike most architectural styles, hostile architecture aims to discourage loitering, sleeping, and skateboarding. Function, or a lack thereof, takes precedence over design. New York City's subway system recently installed "leaning benches" and removed all standard benches. Now people must lean against a rail along the wall.

While hostile architecture targets people experiencing homelessness, Marcano said, " You end up making the environment hostile to everybody."

In Denver, businesses even have used opera music and cartoon songs to chase away people experiencing homelessness, blasting the music from their storefronts.

No rest or restrooms for the weary

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1j6jTj_0etiNzrC00
These bizarre designs have been put over subway vents in the street so people experiencing homelessness will not sleep on them.Screen grab from Aurora City Councilman Juan Marcano's Twitch account

Another form of hostile architecture is restricting bathrooms to customer use. Marcano added because Denver's RTD system eliminated restrooms, he experienced some near accidents while riding the light rail to work in downtown Denver. He also has seen people relieving themselves on the train platform.

Some cities have placed grooves on concrete blocks skaters might use for tricks, making them uncomfortable to sit on, Marcano said. "It's a seating arrangement that will hurt you just so we can stick it to skateboarders."

Marcano said as many as 1,800 people sleep in New York's subway system. That's three times the homeless population of Aurora.

Cities face liability risk

Cities face liability risks when people sleep on subway grates. The same is true for daredevil skateboarding. But opponents of hostile architecture say it's cruel.

"Start providing people with essential services like places to use the restroom," Marcano said. Doing so will help stop people from urinating or defecating in public.

He said it would cost less to supply restrooms to people experiencing homelessness than it does to pay hazardous materials crews to clean up.

Boulders roll into Denver

Marcano said boulders are showing up around Denver, including spots where RTD buses stop. Marcano, whose wife uses a wheelchair, wonders whether that could be illegal if it prevents lowering the wheelchair ramp for the bus.

Hostile architecture is "an increasingly cruel yet subtle way to exclude (people experiencing homelessness) from society," Marcano said. He emphasized it also makes life harder for the elderly and people with disabilities. "How we have stigmatized these people will forever drive me up a wall."

Marcano encourages people to get involved with local government and speak out against the use of hostile architecture. "It's malevolent," he said. "They do this intentionally and (politicians who encourage it) should not be in power."

