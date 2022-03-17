Denver, CO

Denver may restore subpoena power to fight wage theft

David Heitz

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DR2rO_0eiEXzVD00
Ivan Henao/Unsplash

Showing it is serious about clamping down on wage theft, the Denver City Council may restore subpoena powers to city Auditor Timothy O'Brien in matters involving subcontractor wages.

The Denver City Council has made clamping down on wage theft a priority. Councilmember Robin Kniech emphasized Monday that even without the auditor having subpoena powers, the city has been able to access pay records and win back pay for employees.

Workers told the council that sometimes they are paid late or not paid at all. Or they are told to punch out and keep working.

Kniech said there are many ways to access employer records, including through the state. But she said, "There may be a conversation coming about subpoena power for wage claims."

Council may restore auditor subpoena power

The council on Monday yanked subpoena power from the auditor. Members claimed taking employee information out of an organization presents privacy risks.

"It's unfortunate we had to throw the baby out with the bathwater," Councilmember Kevin Flynn said. Flynn proposed an amendment to the bill that gave the auditor subpoena powers. It required records to be examined on-site.

But the auditor's office said that was illegal and sued the city. The council then decided to revoke O'Brien's subpoena powers.

Flynn said a new bill brought before a council committee next week will "address only wage enforcement subpoena authority." Despite not using that authority, the city has recovered thousands of dollars in wages for workers, Kniech said.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# labor# wage theft# Denver Auditor# construction jobs# laborer

Comments / 8

Published by

I have been in the news business more than 30 years, spending much of my career at some of the best local newspapers in the country. Today, I report on Denver City Hall, homelessness and other topics for NewsBreak, much like I did in my twenties covering Newport Beach, Calif. for the Daily Pilot. I consider myself a lucky guy to still be doing what I love after so many years.

Denver, CO
6965 followers

More from David Heitz

Denver, CO

Denver set to choose map for new council districts

(Denver, Colo.) It's crunch time for the Denver City Council's redistricting plan. The council will vote on a new map divvying up their 11 districts Monday. Council members have worked hard in recent weeks to create the new maps. It's a tedious process complicated by an abbreviated timeline.

Read full story
3 comments
Denver, CO

Denver to settle police lawsuit for $100,000, payouts become routine

Denver has settled several lawsuits stemming from the George Floyd protests.Colin Lloyd/Unsplash. (Denver, Colo.) Denver's about to spend $100,000 to settle another lawsuit filed against the police department.

Read full story
15 comments
Denver, CO

Denver Police will take homeless to diversion center instead of jail

Denver Police supervise an encampment sweep.Denver Homeless Out Loud. (Denver, Colo.) Denver police will soon take people experiencing homelessness who commit low-level crimes to a new "diversion center" instead of jail.

Read full story
18 comments
Denver, CO

Board endorses Mount Evans name change, but moniker survives in Denver

(Denver, Colo.) While some work to strip the Evans name off a mountain, others plan to slap it on new buildings. The mountain is named after Johnathan Evans, the second territorial governor of Colorado. He was forced to resign in disgrace after ordering the murder of Native Americans in 1864.

Read full story
16 comments
Denver, CO

Thank your Denver transit operator Friday

(Denver, Colo.) While it's customary to thank your transit driver when exiting the bus, you'll want to be extra sure to show your gratitude Friday to Denver RTD operators. According to a Denver City Council proclamation, that's because it's National Transit Driver Appreciation Day.

Read full story
Aurora, CO

Aurora council defeats honesty requirement

Don't ask the Aurora City Council to define honest. They can't agree. So, they defeated a proposal Monday that required their public remarks to be truthful. "This is an important resolution in this day and age of lies," said a resident during public comment.

Read full story
9 comments
Denver, CO

Policy change draws new commenters to Denver City Council 'show'

For the first time since changing rules regarding public comment at meetings, the Denver City Council heard from four newcomers Monday. "I watch your show a lot," said Carrie Murphy as she approached the council. The audience laughed.

Read full story
1 comments
Denver, CO

Denver council likely to end auditor's subpoena power

(Denver, Colo.) The Denver City Council likely will repeal City Auditor Timothy O'Brien's subpoena power Monday. The council already voted last week to do so. A second vote is needed. Most of the council members say they support the auditor having subpoena power but have privacy concerns.

Read full story
2 comments
Denver, CO

Denver council members criticize CdeBaca for racist, sexist meme

Chris Hinds explains during a Facebook live chat a dust-up occuring between Candi CdeBaca and the council's other Latina council members.Denver City Coucnil member Chis Hinds. (Denver, Colo.) Denver City Councilmember Chris Hinds joined four City Council colleagues Friday to blast Councilmember Candi CdeBaca for referring to Latina councilmembers as "#MalincheStrong" in an Instagram meme.

Read full story
9 comments
Aurora, CO

Proposal requires Aurora City Council members to be honest

(Aurora, Colo.) The always-feuding Aurora City Council will consider several changes on how it does business at Monday night's meeting. First, the group will discuss City Councilman Juan Marcano's proposal to require honesty from the dais.

Read full story
5 comments
Clear Creek County, CO

Most speakers support Mount Evans name change at public hearing

(Clear Creek County, Colo.) Mount Blue Sky is the perfect name for the 14'er known as Mount Evans, several people told the Clear Creek County Commission on Monday. "Blue Sky is a geographic description," said a woman named Katie during a public hearing on the proposed renaming of the mountain. "It recognizes the significance of a blue Colorado sky. It's not an East Coast or West Coast washed-out blue."

Read full story
61 comments
Denver, CO

New group criticizes Denver's 5-year plan to halve homelessness

Two men play chess at a Denver homeless shelter operated by Denver Rescue Mission.City and County of Denver/Department of Housing Stability. (Denver, Colo.) A new group critical of Denver's five-year plan to halve homelessness formed a non-profit to help provide permanent housing.

Read full story
13 comments
Denver, CO

Denver offers $9 million to encourage consumers to go electric

(Denver, Colo.) Denver plans to give residents rebates to switch to electricity for heating and cooling, transportation, or energy-efficient appliances. The City Council plans to award a $9 million contract Monday to Aptim Environmental & Infrastructure LLC to administer its Climate Action Rebate program (CARe).

Read full story
5 comments
Denver, CO

Denver's St. Patrick's Day parade returns Saturday

A bagpipe player serenades the City Council with "Danny Boy" in advance of Saturday's St. Patrick's Day Parade.City and County of Denver/Denver 8. (Denver, Colo.) Leave it to the Irish to lead us back down the road to good times.

Read full story
Aurora, CO

Aurora council argues about proposal to make meetings more civil

(Aurora, Colo.) A discussion on proposed new rules for Aurora City Council decorum quickly disintegrated into an argument Monday. Mayor Mike Coffman proposed the new rules during the City Council study session. He said Colorado and Congress have decorum rules prohibiting "personal attacks."

Read full story
4 comments
Denver, CO

Denver minority council reps elected by majority-white districts

This is the City Council redistricting map proposed by Kevin Flynn, known as Map C.City and County of Denver. (Denver, Colo.) Denver City Council member Candi CdeBaca said last week that's it's essential to keep at least one minority-majority council district when redrawing city council boundaries. But white-majority districts elected three of the city's minority council members, council member Kevin Flynn told NewsBreak after the meeting.

Read full story
1 comments
Denver, CO

CdeBaca: Majority of council supports map with white districts

Council member Candi CdeBaca discusses Denver's proposed redistricting maps with a constituent via Zoom.YouTube/Zoom/Denver City Council member Candi CdeBaca. (Denver, Colo.) Denver City Council member Candi CdeBaca represents district 9, a council district made up mostly of minorities. But the district could become mostly white under a proposed redistricting plan known as map D.

Read full story
7 comments
Denver, CO

Another $22 million in contracts awarded for DIA remodel

(Denver, Colo.) The Denver City Council likely will approve another $22 million in “as needed” contracts Monday for remodeling projects at Denver International Airport. In January, airport officials told the council it will take at least four years and another $1 billion to complete the airport redo. But they stressed that the project still is on time and on budget.

Read full story
13 comments
Aurora, CO

Aurora’s gavel-banging mayor proposes new rules of decorum

(Aurora, Colo.) Seldom does a City Council meeting go by in Aurora where Mayor Mike Coffman doesn’t use his gavel. The mayor often brings down the hammer when council members speak without being recognized. This happens during knee-jerk reactions when council members publicly challenge one another.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy