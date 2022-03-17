Denver may restore subpoena power to fight wage theft

Ivan Henao/Unsplash

Showing it is serious about clamping down on wage theft, the Denver City Council may restore subpoena powers to city Auditor Timothy O'Brien in matters involving subcontractor wages.

The Denver City Council has made clamping down on wage theft a priority . Councilmember Robin Kniech emphasized Monday that even without the auditor having subpoena powers, the city has been able to access pay records and win back pay for employees.

Workers told the council that sometimes they are paid late or not paid at all. Or they are told to punch out and keep working.

Kniech said there are many ways to access employer records, including through the state. But she said, "There may be a conversation coming about subpoena power for wage claims."

Council may restore auditor subpoena power

The council on Monday yanked subpoena power from the auditor. Members claimed taking employee information out of an organization presents privacy risks.

"It's unfortunate we had to throw the baby out with the bathwater," Councilmember Kevin Flynn said. Flynn proposed an amendment to the bill that gave the auditor subpoena powers. It required records to be examined on-site.

But the auditor's office said that was illegal and sued the city. The council then decided to revoke O'Brien's subpoena powers.

Flynn said a new bill brought before a council committee next week will "address only wage enforcement subpoena authority." Despite not using that authority, the city has recovered thousands of dollars in wages for workers, Kniech said.