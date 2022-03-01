CdeBaca: Majority of council supports map with white districts

Council member Candi CdeBaca discusses Denver's proposed redistricting maps with a constituent via Zoom. YouTube/Zoom/Denver City Council member Candi CdeBaca

By David Heitz / NewsBreak Denver

(Denver, Colo.) Denver City Council member Candi CdeBaca represents district 9, a council district made up mostly of minorities. But the district could become mostly white under a proposed redistricting plan known as map D.

Denver must redraw its council districts every 10 years based on U.S. Census data. The 11 districts must have about 65,000 constituents each. There can only be 5 percent variation between the most and least populous districts.

Council members and members of the public submitted maps proposing new districts. CdeBaca’s version of the map, known as map A, keeps her district a minority majority. To keep the district mostly minorities, some neighborhoods – such as Montbello – had to be split, CdeBaca said. This upset some residents.

CdeBaca hosted a Zoom meeting in conjunction with a forum on the redistricting held at Manual High School last week. She livestreamed the meeting on YouTube and Facebook.

Map D creates mostly white districts

CdeBaca said six of 11 council members support map D. Map D, she said, has seven of 11 council districts with mostly white residents. During the meeting at Manual High School, CdeBaca encouraged people to ask other council members how they created their maps.

“I don’t know if it’s a foregone conclusion that map will be chosen,” CdeBaca said of map D. But there does appear to be enough votes, she said.

CdeBaca calls map A “the equity map.” She said she drew map A after analyzing several data points. The map gives minorities the strongest voices possible, she said.

The map also divides Denver’s historic Five Points Neighborhood. CdeBaca said that was necessary to keep Five Points intact as a statistical area, even if it includes two precincts.

One man at the meeting who did not give his name told CdeBaca his neighborhood, Curtis Park, would be split under map A. This disappoints him because Curtis Park “is a good cohesive kind of neighborhood,” he explained.

At a Redistricting Committee meeting Monday, council member Chris Herndon, who represents district 8, said he believes other maps consider minority voices. "I believe it's a fallacy that only one map is focusing on equity."

Montbello neighborhood split

Montbello also would be split under map A. “I worked every single angle I possibly could to keep Montbello whole,” CdeBaca explained.

CdeBaca said there are advantages to being a neighborhood split into two districts. Neighborhood groups could access two City Council budgets, for example.

“Your lived experience … you’ll never know that your neighborhood is broken up,” she assured the Curtis Park constituent. The difference would be resident groups would invite two council members to their meetings, she added.

At Monday's Redistricting Committee, council member Kevin Flynn asked city staffer Samantha Haas how council members should balance differing viewpoints. "People ask for contradictory things. How does a body work on trying to find the top of the bell curve or the point of consensus?"

Haas replied, "I think my advice to you all is to talk to your constituents and understand the why behind what their preferences are."

Council policy on race and redistricting

Last September, the council adopted a policy for the redistricting process. “District lines will be drawn to avoid subjecting the city to equal protection claims arising on behalf of any person in a protected class based on race, ethnicity, or national origin,” the policy reads.

“Race and ethnicity will be taken into account to the extent necessary to comply with the Voting Rights Act. However, race and ethnicity will not be the predominant factor determining the location of district boundaries if to do so would subordinate the other traditional race-neutral districting principles set forth herein.”

District 8 shifts white

The policy also promises to “make every effort to consolidate colloquial neighborhoods within one district to avoid multiple representation and to maintain as much as possible the existing relationships between council members and their present constituents.”

CdeBaca said minorities have left her district. “We lost a lot of Black and brown people in district 9.” Minorities are moving in a northeasterly direction, she explained.

She said district 8 also has shifted white due to new housing developments in the Central Park area. For that reason, she incorporated East Colfax into district 8 on her map to prevent “diluting the Black voice."

What is gerrymandering?

CdeBaca said gerrymandering involves “cracking, packing and stacking” districts and “diluting or overpowering” districts to “break up Black and brown votes.” She did not imply any of the proposed maps for Denver were gerrymandered.

Hinds said he can’t support map A because it draws him right out of his district. “That’s a non-starter for me.”

He said he has been getting “form letters” via email asking him not to support map D because it splits up Capitol Hill. But Map A splits Capitol Hill up too, he said.

Hinds said he asked constituents if they had “any suggestions on how to put Humpty Dumpty back together again” and did not get any.”

Hinds: Map D ‘the best of the options’

Montbello and Capitol Hill are two of Denver’s most populated neighborhoods, Hinds said, adding Montbello has 30,000 residents. That made it difficult to keep those neighborhoods whole during the redistricting, he explained.

“People say map D looks pretty good,” council member Chris Hinds said. “It’s the best of the options.”

The City Council Redistricting Committee will meet at 1:30 p.m. Monday to discuss the community response and next steps. The full council won’t vote on a map until late March.