Denver, CO

Denver works to prevent homelessness among people with HIV

David Heitz

Romeo Varga/Unsplash

By David Heitz / NewsBreak Denver

(Denver, Colo.) Denver will award a $468,303 contract to Vivent Health to offer housing and other support for people with HIV.

The contract is on the consent agenda for Thursday's Public Safety, Housing, Education and Homelessness Committee. The consent agenda is for matters considered routine.

The contract allows Vivent to administer the Housing Opportunities for Persons With AIDS program, including short-term rental help, mortgage and utility help, and other programs. The contract pays the salaries of case managers and health care professionals at Vivent. The contract runs through 2022.

"This program is designed to prevent homelessness by assisting to retain long-term, stable, permanent housing options for households that might otherwise lose their housing," according to a report to the committee by the Department of Housing Stability, or HOST.

To qualify for the program, people with HIV must not make more than 80 percent of the area's median income. That's $55,950 annually for one person.

Eligible persons may receive rental aid of up to $2,000 per month for 21 months. Other supports include help with medication adherence, drug and alcohol treatment, mental health counseling, support groups, and job search assistance.

The money for the program comes from federal grants, the general fund, foundations and private donors, HOST says.

According to AIDSVu, a website that tracks data about HIV, there were 10,453 people in 2019 living with HIV in the Denver metro area. That year, 335 people were newly diagnosed with HIV. Fifteen people died in 2019.

