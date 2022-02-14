Aurora councilwoman criticized for wearing baby sling during meeting

Aurora City Council member Alison Coombs enjoys a night out with Aurora firefighter Jimmy Allen in this September 2020 photo. Alison Coombs Facebook page

By David Heitz / NewsBreak Denver

(Aurora, Colo.) Aurora City Councilwoman Alison Coombs says she'll continue bringing her baby to meetings and events despite a critical email calling her unprofessional for doing so.

On Saturday, Coombs sent a Tweet sharing an email to the full council that criticized her.

During a Jan. 29 budget workshop, viewers could briefly see Coombs bouncing her baby, who didn’t make a peep. Coombs was not visible for most of the meeting.

Coombs did not say who sent the email but warned her critic and anyone else who feels the same way "should prepare to be disappointed because I plan to continue wearing my baby at meetings and events."

Coombs' supporters blast critic

The criticism unleashed an outpouring of support for Coombs on Twitter. "In a country that is not designed for working (or single) mothers, I am so grateful for you showing what it looks like to take up the space that we all deserve," Grace replied to Coombs. "We need you, love you and support you, Alison."

One supporter tweeted council should pay Coombs more, insinuating she can't afford a babysitter.

"True," Coombs responded, "But my baby was three weeks old during the meeting in question. I wasn't going to be leaving them with anyone for the four-hour meeting."

Coombs aligns with working mothers

Lalaena tweeted, "What am I missing? I'm a mother and took time off work to raise my kids. In my mind, work and family are two separate things. Would it have been okay with y'all if I had brought my baby in while teaching second grade?"

Coombs responded that not everyone could take time off, either for financial or other reasons. "As elected officials, people report on meetings and votes that we miss, and it is taken as a reflection of how much we care about the issues. But also, yes, I support moms bringing babies to work."

The Twitter thread quickly turned into a conversation about the marginalization of working mothers.

"I will never understand the people in our culture who want to pretend that babies don't exist," Darien S. Wilson tweeted. "Congratulations on your precious cargo. Keep on showing folks how it's done."

Men with children get support at work

Brian Matise tweeted that in 1980-81, while employed as a physics teaching assistant at the University of Michigan, "I would bring my newborn son to work in a snugly. No one criticized my appearance as unprofessional."

Former Boulder Mayor Will Toor tweeted that his oldest son was born just a few months before he was elected. "I went to dozens of meetings with him in a Baby Bjorn front carrier. I think the sight of his cute little feet poking out made meetings more fun for everyone."

Newswoman wore baby, too

Coombs noted that praising men for bringing their children to work while criticizing women for doing the same reflects a sexist society.

Former news anchor Lauren Ferrara tweeted, "Do it!" along with a photo of her wearing her baby on a news set.

"This kiddo only breastfed (refused even pumped milk) for the first year of her life."