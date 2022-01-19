Denver, CO

Critic says meth addicts, not homeless live in Denver's tent cities

David Heitz

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rAb19_0dpz6ex300
Stock image by Levi Meir Clancy/Unsplash

By David Heitz / NewsBreak Denver

(Denver, Colo.) People who live in tents on the street disgrace the homeless, a man told Denver City Council members Tuesday.

Craig Arfsten, president of Citizens for a Safe and Clean Denver, said the people should not be classified as homeless. His organization's website claims the encampments are meth sub-cultures where drug use is normalized.

"These people are meth addicts," Arfsten told the council during the public comment period.

"Calling urban campers homeless is an insult to people who are down on their luck and seriously need a helping hand."

Safe and Clean Denver claims shelter is available for all 5,000 of Denver's homeless, but most don't want help. However, Denver's shelters don't accept couples or people with animals, reasons many people cite for not staying in them.

Denver Homeless Out Loud, a homeless advocacy group, takes the opposite stance.

Denver emphasizes harm reduction, Housing First

Arfsten said Douglas County Commissioner George Teal asked him to speak to that body about Denver's response to homelessness. Arfsten said he would tell them Denver bases its approach on "fake sciences" like harm reduction and Housing First.

He said so-called Safe Outdoor Spaces, legal tent villages for people experiencing homelessness run by Colorado Village Collaborative, is just Denver's way of "kicking the can down the road."

He said the city ignores residents' pleas to do something to eliminate encampments. "Your current solution is not working," he told the council.

Harm reduction and Housing First are philosophies that consider drug use a given among some people. Some people experiencing homelessness previously interviewed by NewsBreak have said they didn't start using drugs until they became homeless. They have said they use stimulants to stay alert for their safety. Many said they stay awake because they fear the police will hassle them about sleeping. Others use drugs or alcohol to keep warm, they have explained.

Harm reduction focuses on efforts by healthcare providers to encourage people to reduce drug use if they won't abstain. "Harm reduction organizations incorporate a spectrum of strategies that meet people 'where they are' on their own terms, and may serve as a pathway to additional prevention, treatment, and recovery services, according to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration.

Homeless woman says she's treated like 'scumbag'

Also Tuesday, a homeless woman said her name is Unique and discussed how people treat the homeless.

"We should not be treated like a scumbag," she said. "Nobody has the right to look down on us because of our circumstances. They never look at things from our perspective, and they've never been in this situation. Circumstances do not define us."

Arfsten, meanwhile, said Denver's policies have allowed encampments to flourish. "Denver doesn't care about its residents."

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# homeless encampments# homelessness# urban camping# homeless# encampments

Comments / 103

Published by

I have been in the news business more than 30 years, spending much of my career at some of the best local newspapers in the country. Today, I report on Denver City Hall, homelessness and other topics for NewsBreak, much like I did in my twenties covering Newport Beach, Calif. for the Daily Pilot. I consider myself a lucky guy to still be doing what I love after so many years.

Denver, CO
6302 followers

More from David Heitz

Denver, CO

Jobs, sobriety don't always help Denver's homeless find housing

(Denver, Colo.) When the City and County of Denver hands millions to non-profits to place people experiencing homelessness, only a fraction get housed. That's because Denver's homelessness problem is massive.

Read full story
7 comments
Denver, CO

Mothers of color criticize Denver school busing

(Denver, Colo.) As the mother of a gifted Black student, Sophia Cocas said she experiences inequities in Denver Public Schools. Her family can only afford a home on the outskirts of the city. But the gifted program is located at a downtown school.

Read full story
35 comments
Aurora, CO

Aurora considers program to help low-income residents with water bills

Low-income Aurora residents may soon get help paying their water bills. The City Council will vote Monday whether to use $15 million in America Rescue Plan money to join the state's Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program.

Read full story
13 comments
Denver, CO

Board gives initial approval to Denver schools' menstrual care program

(Denver, Colo.) The Denver School Board approved the first reading Thursday of a policy that makes the district's menstrual care program permanent. "The superintendent and staff will regularly maintain and re-supply easily accessible menstrual hygiene products for K-12 students in need of supplies to alleviate the financial burden on families and to reduce the stigma and ongoing impact associated with Period Poverty," the directive reads.

Read full story
15 comments
Denver, CO

Denver considers spending $11 million to house the homeless

(Denver, Colo.) The Denver City Council's Public Safety, Education, Housing and Homelessness Committee will decide Wednesday whether to spend $11 million to house the homeless.

Read full story
43 comments
Denver, CO

Police task force quizzes public safety chief nominee

The Reimagine Policing Task Force came into being after the George Floyd protests.Colin Lloyd/Unsplash. (Denver, Colo.) The Denver Task Force to Reimagine Policing and Public Safety peppered Armando Saldate, the public safety director nominee, with questions Thursday during a Facebook live interview.

Read full story
Aurora, CO

Aurora replaces youth violence project with gang program

(Denver, Colo.) The Aurora City Council decided Tuesday to scrap its much-promoted Youth Violence Prevention Program in favor of gang-focused interventions. City Council member Angela Lawson came to the meeting with a proposal. It calls for a new version of the former A-GRIP program, with 80 percent of funding going to intervention and 20 percent to prevention.

Read full story
1 comments
Denver, CO

Denver to spend $3 million to house more than 325 homeless

A backhoe destroys a tent and its belongings in one swoop during a city-sponsored sweep of a homeless encampment.Denver Homeless Out Loud. A Denver committee will consider giving contracts to two non-profits to provide homes for chronically homeless individuals and families.

Read full story
65 comments
Denver, CO

Efforts to combat fentanyl use in Denver could cause more deaths

(Denver, Colo.) In the grip of a Denver fentanyl epidemic, advocates for the addicted fear laws to penalize drug dealers could cause more deaths. Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid 100 times more powerful than morphine. "The highly addictive fentanyl originated as a medication to ease people's pain, and many patients turned to dangerous street substitutes when their prescriptions ran out," according to a University of Denver news release. "Nowadays, though, China is sending chemicals to Mexico, where fentanyl is manufactured, often in the middle of cattle fields to elude detection."

Read full story
21 comments
Aurora, CO

Aurora revisits gang prevention program it canceled

(Denver, Colo.) After a divided Aurora City Council did not fund the city's Youth Violence Prevention Project earlier this month, the city will reconsider a gang program canceled in 2018.

Read full story
6 comments
Denver, CO

Denver woman makes stink at council meeting about dog poop

At least one Denver woman wants City Council to tackle a messy, smelly problem. "I would like to speak about, and it's not a great word, but the dog (droppings) that are all over," Shannon Callahan said during public comment at Monday's meeting.

Read full story
8 comments
Denver, CO

Denver wins $11 million grant to prevent homelessness

The federal government awarded Denver nearly $11 million to prevent homelessness. The city received an America Rescue Plan grant. Denver can use the money through 2030. The city can spend the money to:

Read full story
70 comments
Denver, CO

Homelessness 'most critical discussion' in Denver, councilman says

A city crew sweeps a homeless encampment.Denver Homeless Out Loud. (Denver, Colo.) Denver City Council member Paul Kashmann said this week that homelessness is "perhaps the most critical discussion that we are having in the city right now."

Read full story
50 comments
Denver, CO

Denver group works to temper gentrification with equity

(Denver, Colo.) Gentrification in Denver, while revitalizing neighborhoods, has displaced people from their homes. It's a reality that led to creating the Advancing Equity in Rezoning Task Force, which met for the first time Wednesday.

Read full story
2 comments
Denver, CO

Counselor, parent say Denver schools no longer safe

After eliminating most school resource officers, a Denver East High School counselor says the school district needs a better safety plan. At the Dec. 15 school board meeting, Mario Ortiz told the council that chaos had broken out without the officers. He said he told Denver school board member Tay Anderson in March 2021 that the school district needed a "well-defined safety plan especially in response to getting rid of the (school resource officers) in our buildings.

Read full story
31 comments
Aurora, CO

Aurora decision to close adult daycare surprises commissioner

(Aurora, Colo.) The leader of Aurora's Commission for Older Adults told City Council Monday that the city's adult day care program "has been terminated" without giving her any notice.

Read full story
11 comments
Denver, CO

Denver City Council criticized for sub-zero homeless sweep

Police supervise a sweep of homeless encampments conducted in sub-zero weather Thursday.Denver Homeless Out Loud. Advocates for people experiencing homelessness blasted the Denver City Council Monday for allowing the sweep of a homeless encampment in sub-zero weather.

Read full story
24 comments
Denver, CO

Denver sweeps homeless encampments in sub-zero temperatures

An encampment along the roadside in the Central Park neighborhood.John Staughton/Denver Homeless Out Loud. Denver crews swept away a few homeless encampments shortly after dawn Thursday in sub-zero temperatures in the Central Park neighborhood.

Read full story
166 comments
Aurora, CO

Aurora considers spending $3 million for business security

The Aurora City Council will vote Monday on a proposal to spend $3 million to equip local businesses and non-profits with better security systems. If approved, the money will come from American Rescue Plan funds, which the city can award to help small businesses make changes to:

Read full story
6 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy