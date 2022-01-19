Aurora, CO

Aurora replaces youth violence project with gang program

David Heitz

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EcrZS_0dpwgH1q00
Chandler Cruttenden/Unsplash

By David Heitz / NewsBreak Denver

(Denver, Colo.) The Aurora City Council decided Tuesday to scrap its much-promoted Youth Violence Prevention Program in favor of gang-focused interventions.

City Council member Angela Lawson came to the meeting with a proposal. It calls for a new version of the former A-GRIP program, with 80 percent of funding going to intervention and 20 percent to prevention.

"I wanted this to be A-GRIP 2.0. I said that from the beginning," Lawson said. "It provides that foundation and there was success with it."

But council member Juan Marcano disagreed. "I'm hearing that A-GRIP was more limited in its scope and less effective in some ways."

A-GRIP stands for Aurora Gang Resistance Intervention Program. The city ran the program from 2011 to 2018 until its funding sources dried up. Aurora uses $1.1 million in marijuana tax money to pay for the program.

Marcano objected that most of the money would support intervention programs.

"What do they say? An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure."

But Lawson said the Youth Violence Prevention Program was "too massive."

"A lot of these youths are not going to a lot of these programs that you have. They're not even going to school. They're out on the streets selling guns for $1,000."

A-GRIP falls short of goals

According to a staff report, A-GRIP fell short of its goals. Many youths were denied help, or their parents did not attend meetings.

Mayor Mike Coffman repeatedly asked a police department public information staff member if the A-GRIP program was audited.

The staffer was unaware of an audit but would continue to look through file cabinets. Coffman asked whether he asked the audit department if it ever reviewed A-GRIP. He said he did not.

By the end of the meeting, a separate city staff member said there had been an audit of A-GRIP. He said he would email the audit to council members.

The council spoke passionately about Aurora's youth. One side said it is wrong to say gangs cause all violence in Aurora.

Council member Danielle Jurinsky said the council can't ignore "the elephant in the room: That there is a gang problem in this city."

During the study session, Aurora Police Chief Vanessa Wilson admitted that the city has a gang problem. But she noted that other issues stem from exposure to violence and learning to live with it.

Partisan council exchange swipes

The council will vote on the proposal at its next City Council meeting on Jan. 24. The council is split down party lines, with the mayor casting the tie-breaking Republican vote.

Lawson said she has spoken to many Aurora youth affected by violence who the Youth Violence Prevention Program hasn't helped. Lawson's side believes the Youth Violence Prevention Program is too broad and offers too many programs. Jurinsky repeatedly made jokes about gang members not being interested in attending "pop-up yoga events."

Although Council member Ruben Medina voted against A-GRIP, he praised some aspects of the program. "We always went by what the outreach workers wanted to do," he said of the way conflicts were managed. He said an organization called HoodMonsters provided sports to younger children.

The council faction that supports the Youth Violence Prevention Program emphasized it's important to reach younger children. The A-GRIP program targeted children as young as 5, according to a staff presentation.

Program falls under police department

Several council members voted for Lawson's proposal because the police department will oversee the program. The Youth Violence Prevention Project fell under the umbrella of community services.

"I think there's an advantage to having it in the department with the gang unit," said council member Dustin Zvonek.

Wilson spoke of the need for "violence interrupters," which the Youth Violence Prevention Project would have funded. Violence interrupters go into a community and use calming strategies to prevent retaliation. "We try to go out into neighborhoods and meet folks where they're at," she said of current policing tactics.

It's essential for outreach in neighborhoods where violence erupts, Wilson said. "Services need to be available. We must send outreach services out to families and see what they need."

Wilson said outreach workers are more impactful than the police. "For the short term (outreach workers) definitely have an impact, from what I've been reading."

Debate becomes heated

The conversation on the dais grew heated at times. Several council members accused one another of choosing a specific program based on people they know winning city contracts.

Marcano said the Youth Violence Prevention Project used people "who look like the community and speak their language." He said switching programs is like pulling the rug out from under people who got excited about it in a different form.

Council member Jurinsky replied, "If people are saying they need to look like them and sound like them, that's a pretty bold statement that police officers come from a privileged life and can't speak their language. I find that pretty offensive."

Marcano replied that he did not say that and asked Jurinsky not to put words in his mouth.

A similar shouting match ensued between Murillo and Lawson. Wilson held her head in her hands during the squabble.

"I feel like we've gone from a gold-standard, evidence-based program with the last presentation and then to scale it back all of a sudden, it's frustrating," Murillo said. "Youth violence does not equal gang violence. It's so much more complicated."

Mayor Pro-Tem Francois Bergen said the time had come to act, and she prefers to build on an existing program.

"Right now, we have teens that are shooting each other, and it's a crisis."

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# gangs# youth violence# gang prevention# guns# Aurora City Council

Comments / 1

Published by

I have been in the news business more than 30 years, spending much of my career at some of the best local newspapers in the country. Today, I report on Denver City Hall, homelessness and other topics for NewsBreak, much like I did in my twenties covering Newport Beach, Calif. for the Daily Pilot. I consider myself a lucky guy to still be doing what I love after so many years.

Denver, CO
6302 followers

More from David Heitz

Denver, CO

Jobs, sobriety don't always help Denver's homeless find housing

(Denver, Colo.) When the City and County of Denver hands millions to non-profits to place people experiencing homelessness, only a fraction get housed. That's because Denver's homelessness problem is massive.

Read full story
7 comments
Denver, CO

Mothers of color criticize Denver school busing

(Denver, Colo.) As the mother of a gifted Black student, Sophia Cocas said she experiences inequities in Denver Public Schools. Her family can only afford a home on the outskirts of the city. But the gifted program is located at a downtown school.

Read full story
35 comments
Aurora, CO

Aurora considers program to help low-income residents with water bills

Low-income Aurora residents may soon get help paying their water bills. The City Council will vote Monday whether to use $15 million in America Rescue Plan money to join the state's Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program.

Read full story
13 comments
Denver, CO

Board gives initial approval to Denver schools' menstrual care program

(Denver, Colo.) The Denver School Board approved the first reading Thursday of a policy that makes the district's menstrual care program permanent. "The superintendent and staff will regularly maintain and re-supply easily accessible menstrual hygiene products for K-12 students in need of supplies to alleviate the financial burden on families and to reduce the stigma and ongoing impact associated with Period Poverty," the directive reads.

Read full story
15 comments
Denver, CO

Denver considers spending $11 million to house the homeless

(Denver, Colo.) The Denver City Council's Public Safety, Education, Housing and Homelessness Committee will decide Wednesday whether to spend $11 million to house the homeless.

Read full story
43 comments
Denver, CO

Police task force quizzes public safety chief nominee

The Reimagine Policing Task Force came into being after the George Floyd protests.Colin Lloyd/Unsplash. (Denver, Colo.) The Denver Task Force to Reimagine Policing and Public Safety peppered Armando Saldate, the public safety director nominee, with questions Thursday during a Facebook live interview.

Read full story
Denver, CO

Critic says meth addicts, not homeless live in Denver's tent cities

(Denver, Colo.) People who live in tents on the street disgrace the homeless, a man told Denver City Council members Tuesday. Craig Arfsten, president of Citizens for a Safe and Clean Denver, said the people should not be classified as homeless. His organization's website claims the encampments are meth sub-cultures where drug use is normalized.

Read full story
103 comments
Denver, CO

Denver to spend $3 million to house more than 325 homeless

A backhoe destroys a tent and its belongings in one swoop during a city-sponsored sweep of a homeless encampment.Denver Homeless Out Loud. A Denver committee will consider giving contracts to two non-profits to provide homes for chronically homeless individuals and families.

Read full story
65 comments
Denver, CO

Efforts to combat fentanyl use in Denver could cause more deaths

(Denver, Colo.) In the grip of a Denver fentanyl epidemic, advocates for the addicted fear laws to penalize drug dealers could cause more deaths. Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid 100 times more powerful than morphine. "The highly addictive fentanyl originated as a medication to ease people's pain, and many patients turned to dangerous street substitutes when their prescriptions ran out," according to a University of Denver news release. "Nowadays, though, China is sending chemicals to Mexico, where fentanyl is manufactured, often in the middle of cattle fields to elude detection."

Read full story
21 comments
Aurora, CO

Aurora revisits gang prevention program it canceled

(Denver, Colo.) After a divided Aurora City Council did not fund the city's Youth Violence Prevention Project earlier this month, the city will reconsider a gang program canceled in 2018.

Read full story
6 comments
Denver, CO

Denver woman makes stink at council meeting about dog poop

At least one Denver woman wants City Council to tackle a messy, smelly problem. "I would like to speak about, and it's not a great word, but the dog (droppings) that are all over," Shannon Callahan said during public comment at Monday's meeting.

Read full story
8 comments
Denver, CO

Denver wins $11 million grant to prevent homelessness

The federal government awarded Denver nearly $11 million to prevent homelessness. The city received an America Rescue Plan grant. Denver can use the money through 2030. The city can spend the money to:

Read full story
70 comments
Denver, CO

Homelessness 'most critical discussion' in Denver, councilman says

A city crew sweeps a homeless encampment.Denver Homeless Out Loud. (Denver, Colo.) Denver City Council member Paul Kashmann said this week that homelessness is "perhaps the most critical discussion that we are having in the city right now."

Read full story
50 comments
Denver, CO

Denver group works to temper gentrification with equity

(Denver, Colo.) Gentrification in Denver, while revitalizing neighborhoods, has displaced people from their homes. It's a reality that led to creating the Advancing Equity in Rezoning Task Force, which met for the first time Wednesday.

Read full story
2 comments
Denver, CO

Counselor, parent say Denver schools no longer safe

After eliminating most school resource officers, a Denver East High School counselor says the school district needs a better safety plan. At the Dec. 15 school board meeting, Mario Ortiz told the council that chaos had broken out without the officers. He said he told Denver school board member Tay Anderson in March 2021 that the school district needed a "well-defined safety plan especially in response to getting rid of the (school resource officers) in our buildings.

Read full story
31 comments
Aurora, CO

Aurora decision to close adult daycare surprises commissioner

(Aurora, Colo.) The leader of Aurora's Commission for Older Adults told City Council Monday that the city's adult day care program "has been terminated" without giving her any notice.

Read full story
11 comments
Denver, CO

Denver City Council criticized for sub-zero homeless sweep

Police supervise a sweep of homeless encampments conducted in sub-zero weather Thursday.Denver Homeless Out Loud. Advocates for people experiencing homelessness blasted the Denver City Council Monday for allowing the sweep of a homeless encampment in sub-zero weather.

Read full story
24 comments
Denver, CO

Denver sweeps homeless encampments in sub-zero temperatures

An encampment along the roadside in the Central Park neighborhood.John Staughton/Denver Homeless Out Loud. Denver crews swept away a few homeless encampments shortly after dawn Thursday in sub-zero temperatures in the Central Park neighborhood.

Read full story
166 comments
Aurora, CO

Aurora considers spending $3 million for business security

The Aurora City Council will vote Monday on a proposal to spend $3 million to equip local businesses and non-profits with better security systems. If approved, the money will come from American Rescue Plan funds, which the city can award to help small businesses make changes to:

Read full story
6 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy