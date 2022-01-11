Aurora, CO

Aurora decision to close adult daycare surprises commissioner

David Heitz

By David Heitz / NewsBreak Denver

(Aurora, Colo.) The leader of Aurora's Commission for Older Adults told City Council Monday that the city's adult day care program "has been terminated" without giving her any notice.

Jeannie Davis spoke during the public comment period and said someone should have told her about plans to close the daycare.

Morning Star Adult Day Care program provided supervision and activities for older adults suffering from physical disabilities and memory problems. Davis said the program provided a much-needed respite for caregivers.

She said a recreation department employee told her about the closure. That person said the city decided to close the daycare last year.

"We are disappointed and frustrated for having been kept in the dark," Davis said. She noted that the council created the commission "to enhance quality of life for older adults," and closing the daycare works against that goal.

She said nobody asked commission members their opinion about closing the daycare. It became apparent the daycare was closing, Davis said, when the city took down the website last week.

She asked that the city reinstate the daycare program.

City Council member Angela Lawson expressed alarm at the closure and said the council never discussed it. Mayor Mike Coffman said the topic would be discussed at a future meeting.

Coffman said he believes the daycare closed because of COVID concerns. He said other businesses and organizations in the city provide a similar service.

According to the Alzheimer's Association of Colorado, Alzheimer's and dementia deaths have increased 16 percent during the COVID epidemic.

