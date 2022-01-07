Aurora considers spending $3 million for business security

Scott Webb/Unsplash

The Aurora City Council will vote Monday on a proposal to spend $3 million to equip local businesses and non-profits with better security systems.

If approved, the money will come from American Rescue Plan funds, which the city can award to help small businesses make changes to:

Improve social distancing

Enhance cleaning

Adopt safer operating procedures.

The money also can be invested in technology and equipment to help police respond to the rise in gun violence during the pandemic.

The proposal calls for spending $500,000, or about 17 percent of the money, to make safety and security upgrades along the Colfax corridor between Yosemite Street and Peoria Avenue.

Each business or non-profit would be eligible for up to $10,000 in reimbursements for security upgrades. The program would operate on a first-come, first-served basis until funds are exhausted or June 30, whichever comes first.

City must approve systems

The resolution by Council Member Curtis Gardner requires city approval of security system plans before businesses can be reimbursed.

"For a business to participate in the program the business must complete an environmental design review process conducted by the Aurora Police Department," according to a city staff report.

"Eligible safety and security upgrades must come from the environmental review process and be pre-approved by city staff."

According to Aurora's legal department, the city can spend American Rescue Plan money to improve security at businesses.

The council will vote on the proposal during Monday's City Council meeting, which begins at 6:30 p.m.

The meeting will be held virtually and will air on Aurora public access channel 8. The public may call in their comments Monday at (855) 695-3475. Press 3 to reach the operator. The line will open at 6 p.m.