Denver, CO

Denver City Council debates ShotSpotter technology following fatal rampage

David Heitz

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nZqxv_0dcjkLzI00
Velizar Ivanoz/Unsplash

Denver's ShotSpotter gunfire detection service issued an alert last week when a gunman fired shots during a rampage across Denver and Lakewood that killed five and injured two.

But during a discussion Monday night at City Council about approving a $4.7 million contract for ShotSpotter, City Council member Candi CdeBacca quizzed a police department representative about whether police were alerted to the rampage first by the system or by a 911 call.

Denver Police Division Chief Ron Howard said ShotSpotter issued an alert on Dec. 27 at a residence at 12th and Williams. That was one of four locations in Denver where the gunman fired shots. Michael Swinyard, 67, died when the gunman forced his way into Swinyard's condo at One Cheesman Place, 1201 N. Williams St.

But he could not say which came first -- the 911 call or the ShotSpotter alert.

CdeBaca said if the alert came second, why does the city need ShotSpotter.

Howard replied that ShotSpotter more accurately pinpoints where a gunshot originates, while people are less able to determine that. ShotSpotter uses listening technology placed in areas with a high amount of gun violence. When the system detects a gunshot, police get a notification.

Does ShotSpotter work?

CdeBaca, who generally champions liberal causes, asked for data that proves the ShotSpotter technology reduces gun violence.

Several speakers Monday said the technology encourages race-based policing because it has been placed in areas with gun violence where minorities live. ShotSpotter monitors 14 out of 110 square miles in the city.

But City Council member Chris Hinds challenged that assumption. His district, District 10, which is 80 percent white, has ShotSpotter technology.

CdeBaca asked questions for several minutes Monday before City Council President Stacie Gilmore encouraged her to wrap up.

But CdeBaca insisted the council needs data showing ShotSpotter's effectiveness.

Howard said over 98 percent of ShotSpotter's clients nationwide renew their contracts.

But CdeBaca wanted to know why Los Angeles and other cities canceled their contracts. She did not get an answer.

Hinds said he's concerned about conflicting data about ShotSpotter's effectiveness. But Flynn said it's only fair to judge ShotSpotter on its ability to detect gunshots, not solve crimes.

The council approved the contract. CdeBaca voted no.

Tackling gun violence

The debate over the $4.7 million ShotSpotter contract was part of a two-pronged approach the council took Monday to address gun violence.

Council members also approved a comprehensive gun control bill. CdeBaca was the only no vote with Council members Robin Kniech and Kendra Black absent.

A moment of silence

Council started its meeting with a moment of silence for last week's shooting rampage victims.

City Council member Kevin Flynn noted that the shooter did not use a ghost gun, the type of guns the council outlawed during Monday's meeting.

Ghost guns are firearms with pieces that are missing serial numbers. Some ghost guns are built with 3D printers from online plans, while others are homemade using parts ordered off the internet.

The bill also reclassifies panhandling laws and classifies pistols as assault weapons.

A city attorney's office representative explained adding the panhandling language into the gun bill was for housekeeping matters.

But homeless advocate Mary Anna Thompson said doing that provides an example of "legislation only for people with money in their pockets."

Amendment to delay enforcement fails

Flynn introduced a failed amendment to delay enforcing the ordinance until October to give people time to decide what to do with any guns that violate the new law.

He also wanted to exempt people who have inherited guns. Flynn said the bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms is considering changing federal law to create a pathway to make ghost guns legal.

But City Council member Amanda Sawyer said it would be irresponsible to postpone implementing the ban.

"We have an extraordinary gun violence problem in our city, and we have to act. We can't wait for the federal government to do it."

A representative from the city attorney's office also opposed Flynn's amendment, which failed with only four affirmative votes.

Firearm advocate says public comment cut short

Robert Edmiston representing a gun ownership advocacy group spoke against the gun bill. He said the city hadn't allowed enough time for public comment.

He told the council that Canada recently abandoned plans for a gun registry after learning it didn't solve a single crime.

Edmiston wanted the council to add more provisions in the bill to exempt people who own ghost guns for personal or property protection.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# gun violence# gun control# firearms# gunshots# shots fired

Comments / 15

Published by

I have been in the news business more than 30 years, spending much of my career at some of the best local newspapers in the country. Today, I report on Denver City Hall, homelessness and other topics for NewsBreak, much like I did in my twenties covering Newport Beach, Calif. for the Daily Pilot. I consider myself a lucky guy to still be doing what I love after so many years.

Denver, CO
5935 followers

More from David Heitz

Denver, CO

Denver sweeps homeless encampments in sub-zero temperatures

An encampment along the roadside in the Central Park neighborhood.John Staughton/Denver Homeless Out Loud. Denver crews swept away a few homeless encampments shortly after dawn Thursday in sub-zero temperatures in the Central Park neighborhood.

Read full story
149 comments
Aurora, CO

Aurora considers spending $3 million for business security

The Aurora City Council will vote Monday on a proposal to spend $3 million to equip local businesses and non-profits with better security systems. If approved, the money will come from American Rescue Plan funds, which the city can award to help small businesses make changes to:

Read full story
3 comments
Denver, CO

Opinion: Formerly homeless Denver reporter optimistic about housing efforts

An encampment is given notice of a pending sweep by the City and County of Denver.Denver Homeless Out Loud. Many years ago, I had an editor who told me something I never will forget. He said homeless people were angels put on Earth by God to evaluate our decency.

Read full story
19 comments
Aurora, CO

Despite violent fall, Aurora postpones plan to tackle youth violence

Despite community pressure to help reduce youth violence after three shootings in November that injured at least nine teens and killed one, Aurora City Council Monday night delayed approving additional money for the Aurora Youth Violence Prevention project until city staff answers questions.

Read full story
14 comments
Aurora, CO

Aurora may expand mental health mobile response team

Since September, a new mental health response unit in Aurora has been running and has already seen great successes, the city's homelessness manager said Monday. The Aurora Mobile Response Team pilot program likely will expand citywide this spring. It currently operates primarily in police district 1.

Read full story
1 comments
Aurora, CO

Aurora to vote on encampment cleanup on CDOT property

Homeless encampments often appear under freeway overpasses.Stock image by Iris Wang/Unsplash. The Aurora City Council agreed Monday to vote next week on a contract to clean up homeless encampments.

Read full story
16 comments
Colorado State

Laws, guidelines call for public toilets in Colorado, Denver

"I'm sorry, we don't have public restrooms here." That's a terrible thing to see or hear when nature calls and you're looking for a toilet. But expect to hear that phrase or something similar in Denver.

Read full story
16 comments
Denver, CO

City expected to spend another $1 billion on DIA Great Hall remodel

The Great Hall at Denver International Airport.Denver International Airport. (Denver, Colo.) The Great Hall project at Denver International Airport will take at least four more years and another $1 billion to complete.

Read full story
10 comments
Aurora, CO

Aurora considers plan to remove homeless encampments from CDOT property

(Denver, Colo.) Although Aurora hasn't adopted an urban camping ban, it may get a trial run on encampment cleanups anyway. At Monday's City Council study session, the city will consider providing encampment cleanup services for the state's transportation facilities. State law does not allow encampments on Colorado Department of Transportation property.

Read full story
24 comments
Denver, CO

Denver adds new panhandling rules in 'ghost gun' bill

Passively holding a sign asking for donations still would be permissible under Denver's new panhandling rules.Matt Collamer/Unsplash. (Denver, Colo.) Buried deep inside a comprehensive gun control bill that Denver is set to approve next week, the city targets panhandlers and people who disturb the peace. Both groups primarily tend to be homeless.

Read full story
16 comments
Denver, CO

Denver gun bill classifies pistols as assault weapons

(Denver, Colo.) A bill to ban so-called "ghost guns" in Denver goes far beyond outlawing firearms without serial numbers. The legislation, set for final approval by Denver City Council next week, is a comprehensive gun control bill. The legislation lumps pistols into the category of assault weapons, a resident said at a recent City Council.

Read full story
114 comments
Denver, CO

Denver celebrates Kwanzaa with parade, dance, new Kinara

(Denver, Colo.) Denver area residents can observe Kwanzaa, a celebration of community, family, and culture, with special events starting this weekend. Kwanzaa starts Sunday and continues through Jan. 1.

Read full story
2 comments
Denver, CO

Denver plans February campaign to place homeless

(Denver, Colo.) The City and County of Denver gave 576 sets of house keys to people experiencing homelessness in the past 100 days. Denver plans another "housing surge," as city officials call it, to help the homeless in February when the weather typically is cold and snowy.

Read full story
11 comments
Denver, CO

Denver airport employees feel threatened, say security inadequate

(Denver, Colo.) Some employees at Denver International Airport complain they feel unsafe at work. One reported being followed to her car and harassed by an angry passenger. Another said having to park in the airport's public economy lot puts their vehicles at risk for vandalism and theft.

Read full story
14 comments
Denver, CO

Denver lowers residential streets speed limit to 20

Denver's City Council voted Monday to lower the speed limit on residential streets from 25 to 20 mph.Joshua Hoehne/Unsplash. Lead-footed motorists of Denver, consider yourself warned: The City Council has lowered the speed limit on residential streets to 20 mph.

Read full story
7 comments
Denver, CO

Denver considers building, renovating affordable housing

(Denver, Colo.) More affordable housing may be coming to Denver. The city is considering two proposals: one to build new townhomes, the other to rehabilitate older affordable housing units. The City Council discussed the proposals at the Public Safety, Education and Homelessness Committee meeting last week.

Read full story
2 comments
Denver, CO

Denver to pay $75,000 to settle lawsuits against sheriff, DOTI

(Denver, Colo.) A man who claimed the Denver Sheriff Department violated his civil rights likely will receive a $45,000 settlement. The Denver City Council is set to vote Monday on the settlement, ending a federal lawsuit between Sherman Allen and Joseph Potts, Denver Sheriff Department, and the City and County of Denver.

Read full story
9 comments
Denver, CO

Denver expected to get $384 million for addiction rehab from opioid settlement

Opioids are derived from the poppy flower.Oscar Nord/Unsplash. (Denver, Colo.) The Front Range is poised to see an opioid settlement of $384 million from the big three opioid distributors and Johnson & Johnson, an opioid manufacturer.

Read full story
5 comments
Denver, CO

Subcontractors want Denver City Council to stop wage theft

(Denver, Colo.) Sub-contracted workers at construction sites all over Denver hope they get paid in a prompt fashion this holiday season. The workers say their pay often is delayed for several weeks. Representatives of the Southwest Regional Council of Carpenters showed up during public comment at this week's Denver City Council meeting.

Read full story
4 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy