Denver, CO

Denver gun bill classifies pistols as assault weapons

David Heitz

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04rhtZ_0dXdfW0900
Bermix Studio/Unsplash

By David Heitz / NewsBreak Denver

(Denver, Colo.) A bill to ban so-called "ghost guns" in Denver goes far beyond outlawing firearms without serial numbers.

The legislation, set for final approval by Denver City Council next week, is a comprehensive gun control bill. The legislation lumps pistols into the category of assault weapons, a resident said at a recent City Council.

Keith Emerson said only 2 percent of guns recovered in Denver had their serial numbers removed. What's more, the state also is considering a measure to ban ghost guns, he said. That's why he doesn't believe the city's law is needed.

Mom speaks in support of gun bill

Kathy Hagan of Mom's Demand Action supported the bill at last week's meeting. She said criminals could get the items they need to make a Glock or an AK47 in just a few hours off the internet. None of the parts have serial numbers, she said.

She said laws to curb ghost guns are working. She said that ghost guns accounted for 31 percent of weapons seized by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms. "I am thankful for the attention the city is giving guns."

Denver's proposed bill also outlaws children 17 and under from operating BB guns, pellet guns, air guns, and other "gas or mechanically operated guns." It exempts them from prosecution when discharging a weapon in a public or private place set aside for such use, such as a gun range.

Equipment used "for silhouette, skeet, trap, black powder, target, self-defense, recreational or competitive shooting, or professional training" and using the gas or mechanically operated gun as part of legitimate sporting activity is permissible.

Assault weapons defined

Assault weapon means any semiautomatic pistol or centerfire rifle, either of which has fixed or detachable magazines with a capacity of more than 15 rounds. Assault weapons also include any semiautomatic shotgun with a folding stock or a magazine capacity of more than six rounds or both. Any part or combination of parts designed or intended to convert a firearm into an (assault) weapon also would be illegal under the new law.

The legislation also spells out what are not assault weapons. "Assault weapon does not include any of the following: firearms that do not use fixed cartridges; weapons that were in production prior to 1898; all manually operated bolt-action, lever-action, and pump-action firearms; all single-shot weapons; all multiple-barrel weapons; all revolvers; all semiautomatic weapons for which there is a fixed magazine with capacity of less than 15 rounds available and which cannot accept a detachable magazine; all semiautomatic weapons that use exclusively en bloc clips; all semiautomatic weapons in production prior to 1954; all rimfire weapons that employ a tubular magazine; firearms that use .22 caliber rimfire ammunition; or any assault weapon which has been modified either to render it permanently inoperable or to permanently make it a device no longer defined as an assault weapon," according to the ordinance.

Bump stocks also would be outlawed. "Bump stock means any device for a pistol, rifle, or shotgun that increases the rate of fire achievable with such weapon by using energy from the recoil of the weapon to generate a reciprocating action that facilitates repeated activation of the trigger," according to the ordinance.

Knives, brass knuckles, explosives also outlawed

The bill also outlaws people from carrying illegal knives, brass knuckles, and explosive devices except for permissible fireworks.

Also outlawed are "any obstruction equipment, with the intent to use the object either by itself or in combination with other objects to obstruct the public's ability to freely move about on roadways, sidewalks, or into or out of buildings, or for inhibiting emergency equipment from being moved without impediment or delay" and "Any item, weapon, or noxious substance with the intent to use the weapon, item, or noxious substance for the purpose of defeating crowd dispersal measures."

Gun penalties range from $500 for the first offense to fines of $900 or more for third and later offenses. "Any sentence imposed for violation of this section shall run consecutively and not concurrently with any sentence for any other offense, if the weapon involved is a firearm, gas or mechanically operated gun, or incendiary or explosive device," according to the proposed law.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
gun control lawsgun controlfirearmsgunsassault weapons

Comments / 72

Published by

I have been in the news business more than 30 years, spending much of my career at some of the best local newspapers in the country. Today, I report on Denver City Hall, homelessness and other topics for NewsBreak, much like I did in my twenties covering Newport Beach, Calif. for the Daily Pilot. I consider myself a lucky guy to still be doing what I love after so many years.

Denver, CO
5762 followers

More from David Heitz

Denver, CO

Denver adds new panhandling rules in 'ghost gun' bill

Passively holding a sign asking for donations still would be permissible under Denver's new panhandling rules.Matt Collamer/Unsplash. (Denver, Colo.) Buried deep inside a comprehensive gun control bill that Denver is set to approve next week, the city targets panhandlers and people who disturb the peace. Both groups primarily tend to be homeless.

Read full story
3 comments
Denver, CO

Denver celebrates Kwanzaa with parade, dance, new Kinara

(Denver, Colo.) Denver area residents can observe Kwanzaa, a celebration of community, family, and culture, with special events starting this weekend. Kwanzaa starts Sunday and continues through Jan. 1.

Read full story
1 comments
Denver, CO

Denver plans February campaign to place homeless

(Denver, Colo.) The City and County of Denver gave 576 sets of house keys to people experiencing homelessness in the past 100 days. Denver plans another "housing surge," as city officials call it, to help the homeless in February when the weather typically is cold and snowy.

Read full story
11 comments
Denver, CO

Denver airport employees feel threatened, say security inadequate

(Denver, Colo.) Some employees at Denver International Airport complain they feel unsafe at work. One reported being followed to her car and harassed by an angry passenger. Another said having to park in the airport's public economy lot puts their vehicles at risk for vandalism and theft.

Read full story
14 comments
Denver, CO

Denver lowers residential streets speed limit to 20

Denver's City Council voted Monday to lower the speed limit on residential streets from 25 to 20 mph.Joshua Hoehne/Unsplash. Lead-footed motorists of Denver, consider yourself warned: The City Council has lowered the speed limit on residential streets to 20 mph.

Read full story
7 comments
Denver, CO

Denver considers building, renovating affordable housing

(Denver, Colo.) More affordable housing may be coming to Denver. The city is considering two proposals: one to build new townhomes, the other to rehabilitate older affordable housing units. The City Council discussed the proposals at the Public Safety, Education and Homelessness Committee meeting last week.

Read full story
2 comments
Denver, CO

Denver to pay $75,000 to settle lawsuits against sheriff, DOTI

(Denver, Colo.) A man who claimed the Denver Sheriff Department violated his civil rights likely will receive a $45,000 settlement. The Denver City Council is set to vote Monday on the settlement, ending a federal lawsuit between Sherman Allen and Joseph Potts, Denver Sheriff Department, and the City and County of Denver.

Read full story
9 comments
Denver, CO

Denver expected to get $384 million for addiction rehab from opioid settlement

Opioids are derived from the poppy flower.Oscar Nord/Unsplash. (Denver, Colo.) The Front Range is poised to see an opioid settlement of $384 million from the big three opioid distributors and Johnson & Johnson, an opioid manufacturer.

Read full story
5 comments
Denver, CO

Subcontractors want Denver City Council to stop wage theft

(Denver, Colo.) Sub-contracted workers at construction sites all over Denver hope they get paid in a prompt fashion this holiday season. The workers say their pay often is delayed for several weeks. Representatives of the Southwest Regional Council of Carpenters showed up during public comment at this week's Denver City Council meeting.

Read full story
4 comments
Denver, CO

Denver to settle wrongful death lawsuit in mistaken identity shooting

(Denver, Colo.) The City and County of Denver will consider a resolution Monday to settle a lawsuit against the police department. The litigation stems from police officers shooting and killing Steven Nguyen and injuring Rafael Landeros on March 19, 2018. Officers fired at a moving vehicle. Officers are not allowed to fire at a moving vehicle unless its occupants use deadly force.

Read full story
2 comments
Denver, CO

Denver listens for gunshots with new technology

A City Council committee has approved a $4.7 million contract with a company that monitors the city for gunshots. If the full City Council approves the contract next week, ShotSpotter, Inc. would “provide wide area gunshot detection, location, and forensic analysis service for the Denver Police Department,” according to a city staff report.

Read full story
17 comments

Council does not overturn flavored tobacco ban veto

An effort by the Denver City Council to override Mayor Michael Hancock’s veto of a bill banning the sale of flavored tobacco in the city has failed. The City Council last week approved a ban on the sale of flavored tobacco. The bill exempts hand-rolled cigars, hookah and pipe tobacco.

Read full story
1 comments
Denver, CO

Contracts for homeless shelters, security questioned

A Denver City Council member questioned Monday city contracts awarded to Catholic Charities and Denver Rescue Mission for providing shelter to people experiencing homelessness.

Read full story
14 comments
Denver, CO

After Denver flavored tobacco ban goes up in smoke, here’s what’s next

Now that Denver’s flavored tobacco ban has gone up in smoke, don’t be surprised if the debate surrounding it lingers. Although the City Council failed Monday to overturn the mayor’s veto of the ban, the mayor said he wants to work with the council in other ways to keep vapes out of the hands of children.

Read full story
3 comments
Denver, CO

Sand Creek homeless encampment dwellers accept housing after stabbing

For years, case workers tried to get Monroe, not his real name, to leave Denver’s Sand Creek. Sand Creek hosts a large encampment of homeless people and is perennially swept by authorities.

Read full story
8 comments
Denver, CO

Denver youths gain job skills providing free energy audits

The Denver City Council recently approved a program where youths perform door-to-door energy audits for low-income households. The program is administered by Mile High Youth Corps. The contract calls for $570,000 through the end of 2024.

Read full story
1 comments
Denver, CO

Denver proves to be a smoker’s town

We think Denver is health-conscious, but many Denverites share a bad habit: Smoking. In a rare move, Denver Mayor Michael Hancock vetoed a City Council-enacted ban on selling flavored tobacco in the city. The matter was brought to the table by council members Amanda Sawyer and Debbie Ortega.

Read full story
5 comments
Denver, CO

Council may overturn mayor’s veto of flavored tobacco ban

The Denver City Council could overturn a veto by Mayor Michael Hancock of a flavored tobacco ban in the city. City Council members Amanda Sawyer and Debbie Ortega advanced the ban. The law, approved this week 8-3 by the council with two members absent, prohibited selling vape products and menthol cigarettes. Hookah, rolled cigars and pipe tobacco were exempted.

Read full story
1 comments
Denver, CO

Denver debates flavored tobacco

The City Council approved proposal to ban flavored tobacco in Denver with a few exceptions Monday. The Denver City Council voted 10-3 to prohibit the sale of flavored tobacco, such as vaping products and menthol cigarettes. Exempted from the prohibition are hand-rolled cigars, pipe tobacco and hookah.

Read full story
3 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy