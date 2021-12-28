Denver, CO

Denver adds new panhandling rules in 'ghost gun' bill

David Heitz

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VLKj5_0dXcEu5x00
Passively holding a sign asking for donations still would be permissible under Denver's new panhandling rules.Matt Collamer/Unsplash

By David Heitz / NewsBreak Denver

(Denver, Colo.) Buried deep inside a comprehensive gun control bill that Denver is set to approve next week, the city targets panhandlers and people who disturb the peace. Both groups primarily tend to be homeless.

The city wants to outlaw certain aspects of aggressive panhandling and disturbing the peace. The new provisions sit in the middle of a several-page gun control bill set for final council approval next week.

Denver already has a ban on aggressive panhandling, but after a federal judge ruled against a similar panhandling ordinance in Grand Junction, the city stopped enforcing it in 2015.

"This court believes that panhandling carries a message," CBS4 quoted Judge Christine Arguello as saying. "Often a request for money conveys conditions of poverty, homelessness and unemployment as well as a lack of access to medical care, reentry services for person convicted of crimes and mental health support for veterans. The city's attempt to regulate this message is an attempt to restrain the expression of conditions of poverty to other citizens."

What 'aggressive' panhandling is and isn't

The new ordinance clarifies its definition of "aggressive" panhandling by adding a touch requirement.

"Aggressive panhandling shall mean intentionally touching or causing physical contact with another person without that person's consent in the course of soliciting; intentionally blocking or interfering with the safe or free passage of a pedestrian or vehicle by any means, including unreasonably causing a pedestrian or vehicle operator to take evasive action to avoid physical contact; using violent or threatening gestures toward a person solicited; using profane or abusive language which is likely to provoke an immediate violent reaction from the person being solicited; approaching or following a person for solicitation as part of a group of two or more persons, in a manner and with conduct, words, or gestures intended or likely to cause a reasonable person to fear imminent bodily harm or damage to or loss of property or otherwise to be intimidated into giving money or other thing of value," the proposed law reads.

"Purchase of an item for an amount far exceeding its value, under circumstances where a reasonable person would understand that the purchase is in substance a donation, is a donation for the purpose of this section."

The law also specifies what panhandling isn't. Passively "waving a sign" is not banned.

"Panhandling does not include passively standing or sitting with a sign or other indication that one is seeking donations, without addressing any solicitation to any specific person other than in response to an inquiry by that person," according to the ordinance.

"Public place shall mean a place to which the public or a substantial group of persons has access, including, but not limited to, any street, sidewalk, highway, parking lot, plaza, transportation facility, school, place of amusement, park, or playground."

Reserving parking spaces for money banned

The law bans other ways people experiencing homelessness make money, too. For example, being paid to reserve a parking space would be outlawed.

Finally, another part of the ghost gun law addresses disturbing the peace laws.

"Generally, it shall be unlawful for any person to disturb or tend to disturb the peace of another person or persons others by violent, tumultuous, offensive or obstreperous conduct or by loud or unusual noises or by unseemly, profane, obscene or offensive language calculated to provoke a breach of the peace or for any person to permit any such conduct in any house or upon any premises owned or possessed by such person or under their management or control, when within such person's power to prevent, so that another person or persons others in the vicinity are or may be disturbed thereby. "

The bill survived its first reading before the City Council and likely will be voted into law next week.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# panhandling# homeless# homelessness# panhandlers# panhandler

Comments / 16

Published by

I have been in the news business more than 30 years, spending much of my career at some of the best local newspapers in the country. Today, I report on Denver City Hall, homelessness and other topics for NewsBreak, much like I did in my twenties covering Newport Beach, Calif. for the Daily Pilot. I consider myself a lucky guy to still be doing what I love after so many years.

Denver, CO
5803 followers

More from David Heitz

Denver, CO

City expected to spend another $1 billion on DIA Great Hall remodel

The Great Hall at Denver International Airport.Denver International Airport. (Denver, Colo.) The Great Hall project at Denver International Airport will take at least four more years and another $1 billion to complete.

Read full story
3 comments
Aurora, CO

Aurora considers plan to remove homeless encampments from CDOT property

(Denver, Colo.) Although Aurora hasn't adopted an urban camping ban, it may get a trial run on encampment cleanups anyway. At Monday's City Council study session, the city will consider providing encampment cleanup services for the state's transportation facilities. State law does not allow encampments on Colorado Department of Transportation property.

Read full story
11 comments
Denver, CO

Denver gun bill classifies pistols as assault weapons

(Denver, Colo.) A bill to ban so-called "ghost guns" in Denver goes far beyond outlawing firearms without serial numbers. The legislation, set for final approval by Denver City Council next week, is a comprehensive gun control bill. The legislation lumps pistols into the category of assault weapons, a resident said at a recent City Council.

Read full story
112 comments
Denver, CO

Denver celebrates Kwanzaa with parade, dance, new Kinara

(Denver, Colo.) Denver area residents can observe Kwanzaa, a celebration of community, family, and culture, with special events starting this weekend. Kwanzaa starts Sunday and continues through Jan. 1.

Read full story
2 comments
Denver, CO

Denver plans February campaign to place homeless

(Denver, Colo.) The City and County of Denver gave 576 sets of house keys to people experiencing homelessness in the past 100 days. Denver plans another "housing surge," as city officials call it, to help the homeless in February when the weather typically is cold and snowy.

Read full story
11 comments
Denver, CO

Denver airport employees feel threatened, say security inadequate

(Denver, Colo.) Some employees at Denver International Airport complain they feel unsafe at work. One reported being followed to her car and harassed by an angry passenger. Another said having to park in the airport's public economy lot puts their vehicles at risk for vandalism and theft.

Read full story
14 comments
Denver, CO

Denver lowers residential streets speed limit to 20

Denver's City Council voted Monday to lower the speed limit on residential streets from 25 to 20 mph.Joshua Hoehne/Unsplash. Lead-footed motorists of Denver, consider yourself warned: The City Council has lowered the speed limit on residential streets to 20 mph.

Read full story
7 comments
Denver, CO

Denver considers building, renovating affordable housing

(Denver, Colo.) More affordable housing may be coming to Denver. The city is considering two proposals: one to build new townhomes, the other to rehabilitate older affordable housing units. The City Council discussed the proposals at the Public Safety, Education and Homelessness Committee meeting last week.

Read full story
2 comments
Denver, CO

Denver to pay $75,000 to settle lawsuits against sheriff, DOTI

(Denver, Colo.) A man who claimed the Denver Sheriff Department violated his civil rights likely will receive a $45,000 settlement. The Denver City Council is set to vote Monday on the settlement, ending a federal lawsuit between Sherman Allen and Joseph Potts, Denver Sheriff Department, and the City and County of Denver.

Read full story
9 comments
Denver, CO

Denver expected to get $384 million for addiction rehab from opioid settlement

Opioids are derived from the poppy flower.Oscar Nord/Unsplash. (Denver, Colo.) The Front Range is poised to see an opioid settlement of $384 million from the big three opioid distributors and Johnson & Johnson, an opioid manufacturer.

Read full story
5 comments
Denver, CO

Subcontractors want Denver City Council to stop wage theft

(Denver, Colo.) Sub-contracted workers at construction sites all over Denver hope they get paid in a prompt fashion this holiday season. The workers say their pay often is delayed for several weeks. Representatives of the Southwest Regional Council of Carpenters showed up during public comment at this week's Denver City Council meeting.

Read full story
4 comments
Denver, CO

Denver to settle wrongful death lawsuit in mistaken identity shooting

(Denver, Colo.) The City and County of Denver will consider a resolution Monday to settle a lawsuit against the police department. The litigation stems from police officers shooting and killing Steven Nguyen and injuring Rafael Landeros on March 19, 2018. Officers fired at a moving vehicle. Officers are not allowed to fire at a moving vehicle unless its occupants use deadly force.

Read full story
2 comments
Denver, CO

Denver listens for gunshots with new technology

A City Council committee has approved a $4.7 million contract with a company that monitors the city for gunshots. If the full City Council approves the contract next week, ShotSpotter, Inc. would “provide wide area gunshot detection, location, and forensic analysis service for the Denver Police Department,” according to a city staff report.

Read full story
17 comments

Council does not overturn flavored tobacco ban veto

An effort by the Denver City Council to override Mayor Michael Hancock’s veto of a bill banning the sale of flavored tobacco in the city has failed. The City Council last week approved a ban on the sale of flavored tobacco. The bill exempts hand-rolled cigars, hookah and pipe tobacco.

Read full story
1 comments
Denver, CO

Contracts for homeless shelters, security questioned

A Denver City Council member questioned Monday city contracts awarded to Catholic Charities and Denver Rescue Mission for providing shelter to people experiencing homelessness.

Read full story
14 comments
Denver, CO

After Denver flavored tobacco ban goes up in smoke, here’s what’s next

Now that Denver’s flavored tobacco ban has gone up in smoke, don’t be surprised if the debate surrounding it lingers. Although the City Council failed Monday to overturn the mayor’s veto of the ban, the mayor said he wants to work with the council in other ways to keep vapes out of the hands of children.

Read full story
4 comments
Denver, CO

Sand Creek homeless encampment dwellers accept housing after stabbing

For years, case workers tried to get Monroe, not his real name, to leave Denver’s Sand Creek. Sand Creek hosts a large encampment of homeless people and is perennially swept by authorities.

Read full story
8 comments
Denver, CO

Denver youths gain job skills providing free energy audits

The Denver City Council recently approved a program where youths perform door-to-door energy audits for low-income households. The program is administered by Mile High Youth Corps. The contract calls for $570,000 through the end of 2024.

Read full story
1 comments
Denver, CO

Denver proves to be a smoker’s town

We think Denver is health-conscious, but many Denverites share a bad habit: Smoking. In a rare move, Denver Mayor Michael Hancock vetoed a City Council-enacted ban on selling flavored tobacco in the city. The matter was brought to the table by council members Amanda Sawyer and Debbie Ortega.

Read full story
5 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy