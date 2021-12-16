Denver listens for gunshots with new technology

Velizar Ivanov/Unsplash

A City Council committee has approved a $4.7 million contract with a company that monitors the city for gunshots.

If the full City Council approves the contract next week, ShotSpotter, Inc. would “provide wide area gunshot detection, location, and forensic analysis service for the Denver Police Department,” according to a city staff report.

So far this year, the alert has been activated 3,843 times. That’s more than 10 reports of shots fired per day.

The technology has allowed Denver Police to beef up arrests of firearm crimes. In 2020 the technology led police to 92 arrests. In 2021, that number already is at 94. “ShotSpotter allows us to respond so quickly they sometimes do arrive on scene and find someone in a possession of a weapon,” Denver Police Division Chief Ron Thomas said. “Gunshot residue tests confirm whether they fired the gun.”

So far in 2021, police have recovered 120 firearms due to ShotSpotter, Inc. technology. The technology includes listening stations in areas where gunshot activity occurs. The technology can decipher between a car backfiring, a firework, and a gunshot with about 90 percent accuracy, according to Thomas.

The technology plugs a critical gap in solving firearm crimes – knowing the crime occurred. Many people don’t report gunshots because they’re not sure if what they heard was a shot. Other people are afraid of retaliation and choose to mind their own business or figure the city just won’t care about shots being fired because it has become so common.

Technology saves lives

The technology alerts police immediately to gunfire. This allows the department to respond quickly and often make arrests. It also has helped several times to save lives. It can be difficult to pinpoint reports of shots fired when those hearing shots call them in.

In one instance, a man was robbed and shot but did not know where he was when he called in a report. The technology pinpointed where the shots were fired and where the man was.

In another situation, a man was shot in an area not visible from the road. He would have been difficult to find without the ShotSpotter technology.

Currently the city’s ShotSpotter technology covers 14 square miles. The contract allows the city to expand the service through 2026.

Thomas called the technology “a good way to serve under-served communities.” He said ShotSpotter allows police to collect evidence and process it through “our world-class crime lab in Denver, and through investigations with federal partners.”

Shell casings help solve crimes

The technology also makes it easier to find shell casings. Police often will go to the scene during the day to collect spent shells in the daylight.

“This also gives us an opportunity to knock on doors and ask questions, has anyone seen or heard anything, and let people know we very much do care,” Thomas told the Safety, Education, Housing and Homelessness Committee on Wednesday.

City Council member Kevin Flynn, who sits on the committee, said many residents in his district probably wouldn’t mind if such technology were used to detect and crack down on fireworks, too.

City Council member Debbie Ortega recalls neighbors getting excited about ShotSpotter when they discussed bringing it to Montbello. The city had tried to launch a campaign encouraging residents to report gunshots when they hear them, but it was unsuccessful, Ortega said.

She also recalled a situation where police arrived at a shots-fired scene and found children shooting guns into the air. That story made the local news, she recalled.