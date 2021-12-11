Denver, CO

Denver proves to be a smoker’s town

David Heitz

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RTL4C_0dJtym8a00
Elsa Olofsson/Unsplash

We think Denver is health-conscious, but many Denverites share a bad habit: Smoking.

In a rare move, Denver Mayor Michael Hancock vetoed a City Council-enacted ban on selling flavored tobacco in the city. The matter was brought to the table by council members Amanda Sawyer and Debbie Ortega.

They said there is a vaping crisis in Denver and in America amongst teens. The legislation was intended to make it difficult for children to obtain tasty vapes.

But in his veto statement, Hancock said the bill would fail to do that. “I share with the sponsors of this ordinance the desire and goal to reduce youth nicotine use in our city, especially youth vaping, which has become increasingly prevalent,” the mayor said. “Previously, we’ve taken steps together to reduce youth nicotine use, including raising the purchase age to 21, instituting a new tobacco retail store license and enhancing enforcement efforts.

“However well intentioned, this ordinance falls short. We can work on this in a more collaborative way, and we can also move to enhance our existing regulatory framework, in addition to pursuing a broader strategy by acting state-wide or at least regionally. The health of our children is of critical importance – my goal is not to stop this conversation with this veto, my goal is to broaden it.”

Eight council members voted in favor of the ban this week, three voted against. Two council members were absent.

Lobbyists flood news feeds

In the meantime, big money has poured into Denver over the flavored tobacco debate. News feeds of Denverites have been flooded with statements for and against the ban, but mostly against.

A sponsored post on Facebook Friday night called upon Denverites who smoke to stand up for their rights. The post said many people get fired from their jobs (or not hired) simply for being smokers.

In a statement, Sawyer and Ortega referenced Hancock putting “profit before people.”

Over the past several months, hundreds of people have addressed the council one way or another about the flavored tobacco ban. The proposal brought out everyone from menthol cigarette enthusiasts to soccer moms to doctors.

Hancock ‘sided with the tobacco industry’

Washington, D.C.-based Tobacco-Free Kids also issued a statement about Hancock. “It is deeply disappointing that Mayor Michael Hancock has sided with the tobacco industry over Denver’s kids and health by vetoing the ordinance to end the sale of flavored tobacco products in the city,” the organization’s president, Matthew L. Myers, said. “By succumbing to tobacco industry pressure, he has given the industry free rein to keep addicting a new generation of kids and missed a tremendous opportunity to improve public health and save lives in Denver for generations to come.

“We strongly urge the City Council to override the mayor’s veto and crack down on the tobacco industry’s most pernicious tactic for luring and addicting kids – the marketing of flavored products.”

Tobacco shops thick in Denver

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=405pYj_0dJtym8a00
Daniel Ramos/Unsplash

According to a study by Stanford University School of Medicine, the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and Washington University in St. Louis, Denver has no shortage of tobacco shops. What’s more, almost half of them are within 1,000 feet of a public school, the equivalent of two city blocks.

“Tobacco retailers are ubiquitous,” the study concluded. “There are 23 times more tobacco retailers than McDonald’s restaurants and eight times more than Starbucks.”

Most tobacco retailers in Denver are in areas with low incomes. “There are nearly two times more tobacco retailers per square mile in the lowest-income neighborhoods than in the highest-income neighborhoods, as defined by data from the U.S. Census,” according to the study. “Tobacco retailers are easy to access. Sixty-three percent of city residents live within a half mile, or about a ten-minute walk, of a tobacco retailer.”

Smoking this and that in Denver

By most yardsticks, Denver is a smoker’s town. Big tobacco’s influence here can be fierce, especially when they’re spending money with Facebook and other social media.

And of course, Denver is considered a “smoker’s town” in other ways, too. Whether it’s nicotine tobacco, cannabis, hookah, or flavored pipe smokers, Denver has it all. The hookah establishments are so hopping the city is considering shutting them down earlier. Too much crime occurs around the businesses, and they are loosely regulated, most of the council agrees.

While you don’t see many people in Denver smoking cigarettes (it’s banned at the airport and on 16th Street Mall) other forms of smoking abound. Vaping and smoking cannabis out of a pipe are especially popular and often seen around Denver.

