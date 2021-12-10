Council may overturn mayor’s veto of flavored tobacco ban

Quinten de Graaf/Unsplash

The Denver City Council could overturn a veto by Mayor Michael Hancock of a flavored tobacco ban in the city.

City Council members Amanda Sawyer and Debbie Ortega advanced the ban. The law, approved this week 8-3 by the council with two members absent, prohibited selling vape products and menthol cigarettes. Hookah, rolled cigars and pipe tobacco were exempted.

The City Council added Friday a late item to Monday’s agenda. The council will vote again on the ban in an effort to overturn the mayor’s veto.

Council members Ortega, Sawyer blast mayor

Council members Sawyer and Ortega issued a joint statement on the mayor’s move. “We are disappointed by this outcome, but we don’t think anyone in Denver will be surprised to hear that our mayor put profit over people,” they blast. “Make no mistake, this is a public health issue. Departments and agencies make enforcement rules in their policies and procedures, and they work for the mayor, not council.”

The mayor said the ban would hurt small businesses, many of them owned by minorities. He instead proposed better enforcement of age restrictions at places that sell tobacco.

“If the mayor believes increased enforcement would be effective to address this epidemic, those changes could have taken place at any time,” Sawyer and Ortega countered. “So far, he has chosen not to do anything, but we appreciate his partnership in continuing this discussion. That said, this veto is part of the legislative process, and we look forward to another council vote on Monday night.”

Bill may not have enough votes to pass

Nine members would have to vote in favor of reinstating the ban. Council members Chris Herndon and Kevin Flynn were absent last week, but both have indicated they oppose the ban.

The reconsideration of the vetoed ordinance is first on the agenda Monday after council communications. People on both sides of the flavored tobacco debate have inundated the council with comments for several months.

Doctors have said we have a vaping epidemic and flavored tobacco must be shielded from children. Menthol cigarette lovers have called the ban racist because menthols are popular among black people.

Money has poured in from lobbying groups. They invested in social media advertising about the ban. Public health groups and tobacco lobbying organizations have appeared in Denver news feeds in recent week. Most of the ads come from organizations urging residents to tell the council not to approve the ban.

But the council did approve the ban on its second reading last week. The mayor hardly ever uses his veto power, so his move Friday came as a surprise.