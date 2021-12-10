St. Francis Center may build more affordable housing

Jon Tyson/Unsplash

St. Francis Center has asked the City and County of Denver for a $1 million loan to acquire land upon which to build affordable housing.

St. Francis Center provides services such as housing, a day shelter and case management to people experiencing homelessness. St. Francis Center wants to buy property at 221 N. Federal Blvd. and build a three-story, 60-unit building. The project would include 51 one-bedroom and nine two-bedroom apartments.

Eighty percent of the building would be restricted to people making 80 percent of the average median income in Denver. That amounts to $58,720 for a single person or $75,520 for a household of three.

“As the project advances and secures vouchers and other financing, the project team will work to amend the covenant to a more restrictive income limit and unit mix,” according to a city staff report.

The Burgwyn Company currently owns the property on Federal. They, too, intended to build affordable housing on the site. They were denied low-income housing tax credits.

According to the staff report, St. Francis Center also intends to apply for low-income tax credits. “As the project advances, St. Francis Center intends to apply for (Department of Housing Stability) and Colorado Department of Housing gap financing, as well as $1 million in services funding from (Department of Housing Stability).”

Other affordable housing owned by St. Francis

St. Francis Center already owns buildings with affordable housing. The St. Francis Warren Residences made use of an old church at 1630 E. 14th Ave. Today, there are “48 individual sleeping units available for people who are experiencing homelessness, are working or ready to work and who would benefit from voluntary vocational services and case management,” according to the St. Francis Center website.

The units at the former church are approximately 150 square feet. Only one individual per unit is allowed. "With the room size being on the smaller side, we have compensated with larger shared spaces in the structure," according to the website. "All residents will have access to shared bathrooms, laundry facilities, living and kitchen areas. This will allow for them to build community in the more communal areas of the building.”

Cornerstone Residences at St. Francis Center, opened in 2010, contains 50 units for people transitioning out of homelessness. It is located at 1001 Park Ave. West. “Our senior housing program provides case management for 20 individuals,” according to the website. “The newly opened Saint Francis Apartments at Cathedral Square provides 49 units of permanent supportive housing as well.”

St. Francis Center has experience housing people difficult to place. “Case managers help men and women locate family members and provide funds for transportation when family members offer to provide housing,” according to the website.

"We connect former offenders with housing, mentoring, employment and educational opportunities, budgeting, transportation, life skills and support services. These individuals are classified as ‘hard-to-place’ in both housing and jobs and are classified by Denver’s Road Home as among the most vulnerable on the streets because many have a severe physical or mental illness.”