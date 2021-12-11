Denver youths gain job skills providing free energy audits

Thomas Kelley/Unsplash

The Denver City Council recently approved a program where youths perform door-to-door energy audits for low-income households.

The program is administered by Mile High Youth Corps. The contract calls for $570,000 through the end of 2024.

More than 1,400 assessments were completed in 2021. To receive the free assessment, households must be at 80 percent adjusted median income, or AMI. That amounts to $58,720 for a single person or $83,840 for a family of four.

To find households that qualify for the free audits, the Corps uses data from Colorado’s Low-Income Energy Assistant Program, or LEAP.

Water, lighting, heat evaluated

“Service visits will include a robust assessment of the household’s energy and water usage, weatherization measures, health and safety of a home’s heating systems, and the replacement of inefficient lighting, water fixtures, and thermostats,” according to a report by Mile High Youth Corps. “Corps members will provide one-on-one client education and coaching for conservation behavior and act as a community resource agent while visiting the household.”

Based on their findings, corps members “will provide information and referrals to outside agencies for weatherization and HVAC upgrades, bill assistance, and other health and human services connections,” according to the report. “All services provided reduce the impact of energy bills, encourage long-term sustainability, and promote the social equity of all community members.”

Giving youths employment, job training

The program is in line with the City Council’s goal to reduce carbon emissions. It also provides employment for at-risk youth.

“Career readiness training, employment panels, guest speakers, and job site tours are all a part of the Corps' member experience,” according to the Mile High report. “Corps members also participate in weekly education and youth development opportunities focused on leadership, civic engagement, healthy lifestyles, social justice, and environmental stewardship. Finally, Mile High Youth Corps provides Corps' members with wrap-around supportive services to mitigate barriers to success such as childcare, housing and transportation.”

The program helps create budding environmentalists, according to the Corps. “Corps members leave Mile High Youth Corps with a better understanding of their strengths and with hands-on work experience and greater understanding of the environmental issues facing their community and our planet – creating life-long environmental stewards,” according to the report.