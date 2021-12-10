Contract offers Denver sheriff’s deputies raises, longevity pay, recruitment bonuses

Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 27, Denver

Facing a staffing crisis, the Denver Sheriff’s Department’s proposed labor contract with the city contains pay raises, recruitment bonuses, holiday pay, and longevity pay.

The City Council will consider the contract at its meeting Monday. The contract calls for a 4 percent pay increase effective Jan. 1, another 3 percent pay increase effective Jan. 1, 2023, and a 1 percent increase in July 2023.

The deputies will receive holiday pay on seven occasions. They also will receive $750 annual uniform allowances.

Longevity pay also is included in the new contract. To be eligible for longevity pay, a deputy must be employed three years. Then, workers can tally $10 per month per year of service.

In July, the union – Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 27 – penned a letter to Mayor Michael Hancock about their staffing shortage.

Union reports staffing crisis, high turnover

“For some time now, the Sheriff Department has suffered from a severe staffing crisis which has steadily gotten worse where presently the agency is down to below 65 percent of its authorized strength,” the letter states. “From our perspective, this staffing crisis is negatively impacting the security and safety of the jail, court, and medical facilities of the Sheriff Department, and we are in serious danger of the compromising the integrity, safety, and security of the facility.”

The letter expresses discontent with city officials who refused to meet with the union. “It is imperative that we address the severe staffing shortage as quickly as possible before some terrible event befalls us,” the letter warns. “The few of you who have been talking to us understand the seriousness of the situation, but it is very disheartening when elected city officials do not feel the need to meet with us as we attempt to resolve problems.

“The rapidly increasing deputy turnover rate can no longer be ignored. Both the Denver Police and Fire departments are operating at over 90 percent of their authorized strength while the Sheriff’s Department is at or below 65 percent. And it continues to fall with each passing day as Deputies leave our department at an alarming rate.”