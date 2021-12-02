Denver, CO

Income-based apartments on Denver’s drawing board

David Heitz

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qjW6j_0dBv42d400
An artist's rendition of Northfield Flatts Apartments.City of Denver

The City and County of Denver has taken first steps toward creating more affordable housing in the city.

As part of its consent calendar, the Denver City Council voted this week to create a private activity bond, or loan, in the amount of $18.3 million. The money will help pay for an income-contingent apartment building called Northfield Flats.

Located at 45th Avenue and Xenia Street, the 128-unit building will be priced for people at 30 and 40 percent of the city’s adjusted median income, or AMI. A single person can make $22,050 per year at 30 percent AMI.

Private activity bonds, or PABs, are used by cities to finance private projects for the public good, such as affordable housing. Other projects like Northfield Flats also are on the drawing board in Denver. Those include MOC Freshlo and Mercy the Rose on Colfax.

Rents at the apartments are based on income.

Montbello FreshLo Hub

“The credit allocation will allow MOC to leverage approximately $34 million in funds to build out the Montbello FreshLo Hub, a mixed-use development that will include 97 affordable housing units, from one to three bedrooms, for residents making 30 to 70 percent of the Area Median Income (AMI) which in 2020 (was) $24,000 to $56,000 in annual gross income for a two-person household in Denver County,” the Montbello FreshLo Initiative announced last year.

“The Hub will also include a cultural arts wing with a black box theater, grocery store, nutrition education center and office and retail spaces. Located near two bus stops, the Montbello FreshLo Hub is a community-led initiative that will be a hub for the Montbello neighborhood.”

Mercy The Rose on Colfax

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QBpb2_0dBv42d400
An artist's rendition of The Rose on Colfax, currently under construction.City of Denver

The Rose on Colfax’s developer is Mercy Housing. “Mercy Housing is proud to collaborate with the City and County of Denver and Mile High Early Learning for the mixed-use development of The Rose on Colfax in Denver,” Mercy posted on its website.

“The development will combine affordable apartments with an affordable quality childcare space to offer a community inspired family focused property. The site is uniquely positioned to help influence the future development along the commercial East Colfax corridor and help stem the displacement in the neighborhood.”

Renovations at The Colburn

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0U0RVW_0dBv42d400
Historic Colburn Apartments are getting a makeover.City of Denver

Other recent projects using PAB bonds include Mariposa Phase VII, The Colburn, The Stella, Avenida Del Sol and Rhonda’s Place.

Renovations at The Colburn, 980 Grant St., are being made to 93 apartments. The apartments rent at 30 percent AMI and 60 percent AMI. The city loan is $3.45 million.

Avenida del Sol, Stella offers mixed-income units

Avenida del Sol at 5190 N. Broadway will include 80 units ranging from 30 to 80 percent AMI. This allows families from different incomes to have housing equity. The loan is for $1.4 million.

For a single person, their income can range from below $22,050 to as high as $55,000 to qualify to live in the apartments.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iQL0R_0dBv42d400
An artist's rendition of Avendia Del Sol Apartments, which will be income restricted.City of Denver

The Stella at 5190 Broadway will include 132 units also with income restrictions ranging from 30 to 80 percent AMI. The loan from the city is $3.5 million.

Ronda’s Place, Mariposa Phase VII

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iNY5f_0dBv42d400
An artist's rendition of Ronda's Place affordable apartments.City of Denver

Ronda’s Place, 211 S. Federal Boulevard, will include 49 units at 30 percent AMI. The loan from the city is $1.25 million.

Mariposa Phase VII is within the larger Mariposa development at 10th and Osage. The new addition will include 45 ADA-accessible units. Income restrictions will be at 50 and 60 percent AMI.

Low financing makes projects possible

Interest paid on the bonds is free from federal taxation. “Essentially a PAB lowers the financing costs for a project,” according to a city staff report.

The council will have to vote on other measures related to the bonds before Northfield Flatts construction can begin. The other developments also are in various planning and construction phases.

The projects have covenants which require the buildings be used for affordable housing for 50 years or longer.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
affordable housingapartmentsDenver housing

Comments / 5

Published by

I have been in the news business more than 30 years, spending much of my career at some of the best newspapers in the country. Today, I specialize in Denver local news, health reporting, social justice issues, addiction/recovery/mental health news, and topics surrounding homelessness and human trafficking.

Denver, CO
5586 followers

More from David Heitz

Denver, CO

Denver’s ‘doing culture’ wears some people out

People who post on online message boards such as Reddit and Quora sometimes say Denver has a “doing culture.” Other cities have a “being culture.”. Some say Denver’s doing culture is exhausting. But what are doing cultures and being cultures?

Read full story
Denver, CO

Elderly facing challenges living in youthful Denver

A new report shows a growing number of elderly people in Denver can’t make ends meet and are living in poverty. Even more watch their rent and health care costs go up while their income remains stagnant. There’s a fear they are destined to go broke eventually.

Read full story
12 comments
Denver, CO

Half a billion dollars will flow to South Platte River

The City and County of Denver is serious about cleaning up the South Platte River. On Thursday, Mayor Michael Hancock announced a memo of understanding with several stakeholders to invest more than half a billion dollars into the South Platte River. “With the South Platte River Project, we intend to make the largest ever investment – over $550 million – in the restoration and conservation of the South Platte River ecosystem,” Hancock said in a news release. “This is an infrastructure investment that will drive economic opportunity through equity and the creation of 7,300 good-paying local jobs, support our neighborhoods through flood mitigation and creating new green space, and take climate action and repair environmental justice.”

Read full story
4 comments
Denver, CO

Opinion: Feds patrolling Union Station long overdue

The feds are going to begin patrolling Union Station. It is infested with drug dealers and people who like to fight. Some of them are homeless. Many are mentally ill. Most are both.

Read full story
7 comments
Denver, CO

Speed limit reduction advanced to Denver City Council

The Denver Safety, Housing, Education and Homelessness Committee advanced Wednesday a measure by City Councilman Paul Kashmann to reduce the speed limit on unstriped neighborhood roads to 20 mph from 25.

Read full story
1 comments
Denver, CO

New Denver World Trade Center campus moves closer to reality

Artist's rendering courtesy Denver World Trade Center. A new campus for the Denver World Trade Center in the appropriately named Globeville neighborhood in Denver inched closer to reality Monday.

Read full story
11 comments
Denver, CO

Denver councilman to propose lowering speed limit

Denver City Councilman Paul Kashmann will propose Wednesday lowering the speed limit on neighborhood streets with no center line from 25 to 20 mph. Kashmann said Tuesday he will offer details of his plan at the Public Safety, Housing and Homelessness Committee meeting at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Read full story
12 comments
Denver, CO

Denver committee awards $25 million contract to Securitas security

A City Council committee approved Tuesday a $25 million contract with Securitas to provide security services citywide for three years. The proposal will advance to the full City Council for a vote, probably next week. The city awarded the contract to Securitas because the firm was able to meet its needs. Securitas also worked with the city to raise wages for city security guards and provide them with good health insurance.

Read full story
2 comments
Denver, CO

Denver advances flavored tobacco ban after lengthy discussion

The Denver City Council voted 12-1 late Monday to advance a ban on flavored tobacco in the city. Some members said they may vote no on the law’s second reading at next week’s meeting.

Read full story
5 comments
Denver, CO

Denver’s friendliness factor debated

“Not anymore it’s not,” Kirk Standerfer replied on Quora to, “Is Denver a friendly city?”. It’s a question that’s burning up online discussion boards. “I’m not a native but have lived most of my life here and Denver used to have its own unique culture,” Standerfer said. “It was an overgrown cow town with a small native population, and it seemed everyone else was from either Texas or New York. And even the people from New York were so happy to be out of New York that they were friendly, too. Texans are always friendly. “

Read full story
21 comments
Denver, CO

Plan costs $25,000 per household to house homeless in Denver

The City and County of Denver will vote Monday on whether to invest another $2.5 million as part of a $6.5 million plan to house 260 households experiencing homelessness. The money would fund a rehousing collaborative through 2022. The agency overseeing the collaborative, founded in 2020, is Colorado Coalition for the Homeless. They administer the contract, which also sub-contracts for housing and supportive services from Salvation Army, Volunteers of America, The Gathering Place, Urban Peak, and Delores Project.

Read full story
47 comments
Denver, CO

Denver flavored tobacco ban discriminatory, some say

Fine tobacco smoked from a pipe would be exempted from a proposed flavored tobacco ban in Denver.Andrew Welch/Unsplash. The Denver City Council will consider Monday banning flavored tobacco in the city with an exemption for high-end smoke.

Read full story
6 comments
Denver, CO

Opinion: Homeless shelter security must be priority

Nobody wants to have to sleep with one eye open. But that’s sort of how it feels when you stay at a Denver homeless shelter. I experienced homelessness in 2019 and stayed for several months at the 48th and Colorado shelter owned by the city and run by Denver Rescue Mission. It’s the same shelter where an employee lost his life this week when a client stabbed him to death.

Read full story
8 comments
Colorado State

Colorado state parks offer free admission on ‘Fresh Air Friday’

Enjoy free admission to Colorado state parks Friday as Colorado Parks and Wildlife encourages Coloradans to get some fresh air this Thanksgiving weekend. “Colorado Parks and Wildlife encourages you to take some time this Thanksgiving weekend to explore the outdoors and make new memories with the people you love,” according to a news release. “Turn Black Friday into a blue skies Friday, a green trees Friday, a white snow Friday… a Fresh Air Friday.”

Read full story
1 comments
Colorado State

Respect the unpredictable Colorado moose

Newcomers to Colorado no doubt do a double take the first time they hear a moose warning on the morning weather report. From the high country, moose will wander down into mountain towns during storms. They are not scared of humans but can behave very unpredictably around them. Moose have been known to charge someone who gets a little too close for a picture.

Read full story
Denver, CO

Construction workers tell Denver City Council they struggle to get paid

About 40 members of a union representing construction workers told the Denver City Council Monday they get cheated out of overtime and some contractors refuse to pay completely.

Read full story
14 comments
Denver, CO

Close to 80 have died on Denver roads so far in 2021

The City and County of Denver observed a somber day of remembrance this week as it recognized 76 traffic fatalities on Denver roads in 2021. The Denver day of remembrance was held in conjunction with the United Nations World Day of Remembrance, which morns traffic deaths worldwide. During a candlelight vigil at the city’s wastewater treatment plant, those killed in Denver were mourned for what many consider needless deaths.

Read full story
Denver, CO

Fundraiser aims to put portable toilet at homeless holiday party

A non-profit that throws a Christmas party for people experiencing homelessness is having a fundraiser to pay for a portable toilet at the event. It seems telling a separate fundraiser would be needed to pay for a portable toilet at the party. People experiencing homelessness say the top challenge they face every day is finding a place to use the restroom.

Read full story
4 comments
Denver, CO

Denver investing $26 million in solar grid, car chargers

Denver is about to harness the formidable power of the mile-high city’s blazing sun. The Denver City Council will vote Monday on investing $26 million with McKinstry Essention, LLC to erect solar panels on property owned by the City and County of Denver.

Read full story
3 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy