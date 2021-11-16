Denver, CO

Income-based apartments coming to Central Park in Denver

David Heitz

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HA2c1_0cxixtzI00
Central Park III Apartments will be affordable for those meeting income guidelines.City of Denver

The Denver City Council invested $3.7 million Monday in two income-contingent housing apartment buildings to be built in the Central Park neighborhood.

Central Park II Apartments will be a 90-unit building at the corner of Central Park Boulevard and East Prairie Meadow Drive. There will be 18 one-bedroom units and 36 units each of two-bedroom and three-bedroom apartments.

The building will be ideal for families due to the larger units. Households can make 30 to 60 percent of the adjusted median income, or AMI, in Denver and qualify to live in the units. Thirty percent of AMI for one person is $22,100 annually. A single person at 60 percent AMI can make $44,016 and the head of household for a family of four could make up to $62,880.

According to a city staff report, the location is “within walking distance to employment centers, commercial services and retail, highly rated schools, healthy living amenities, and public transit.”

Covenant guarantees 60 years of income-based rent

A city covenant on the property will guarantee the building stays affordable for 60 years. “As with all of Northeast Denver Housing Center Inc.’s low-income housing tax credit developments in Central Park, (the organization) will provide an on-site case manager, in collaboration with service providers, to implement healthy living and wellness programs such as self-development education, educational youth programs, after-school tutoring, nutrition classes, healthy cooking, gardening classes, access to food banks, job training, resume development, mental health services and financial literacy classes,” according to the city staff report. “This project will be deeply affordable to a wide range of households with 87 percent of the units available to residents under 50 percent AMI.”

Construction on the $21 million building should be completed by January 2023. The city’s portion of the investment – about $1.7 million – will pay for costs associated with construction.

Central Park III Apartments near light rail

At the same time, Central Park III income-based apartments also will rise in Central Park at Central Park Boulevard and East 35th Avenue. This is a 127-unit development “in a transit-oriented development site just one block from the Central Park light rail station, new Sprouts grocery, employment centers, commercial services, and retail, highly rated schools, and healthy living amenities,” according to a city staff report. “Central Park III Apartments will provide a variety of apartments suitable for households of varying sizes including family and single households.”

Of the 127 units, 11 will be for 30 percent AMI, 18 for 40 percent AMI, 82 at 50 percent AMI and 16 at 60 percent AMI.

The city is investing $2 million into the $27 million project. “While the pandemic has brought several challenges to the development and construction industries, by working with the same design development team that has successfully completed three other projects together in Central Park and being the only non-profit that has a studio that specializes in architecture, urban planning, and construction management, Central Park II and Central Park III Apartments have been able to establish a solid synergy as a direct result of this cohesive team and developing both Central Park II and Central Park III Apartments simultaneously,” according to a city staff report.

“This design development team, made up of the architect, contractor, lender, and tax credit equity investor, has allowed these projects to move at a quicker pace, going from tax credit reservation to construction start in only seven to eight months.”

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 8

Published by

I have been in the news business more than 30 years, spending much of my career at some of the best newspapers in the country. Today, I specialize in Denver local news, health reporting, social justice issues, addiction/recovery/mental health news, and topics surrounding homelessness and human trafficking.

Denver, CO
5478 followers

More from David Heitz

Denver, CO

Legal tent villages for people experiencing homelessness multiply in Denver

Three Denver churches have hosted safe outdoor spaces.Colorado Village Collaborative. Some people don’t see a problem with the fact so-called “safe outdoor spaces” house people in ice fishing tents.

Read full story
27 comments
Denver, CO

Proposed menthol ban discriminates against black people, resident tells Denver City Council

A resident during public comment period Monday told the Denver City Council its proposed ban on flavored tobacco unfairly targets blacks. The committee considering the bill plans to exempt hookah establishments and premium cigars from the ban. But menthol cigarettes will be banned.

Read full story
29 comments
Denver, CO

Denver psilocybin mushroom panel recommends training responders

The Denver Psilocybin Mushroom Policy Review Panel, created after voters decriminalized mushrooms in the city in 2019, has recommended special training for first responders. About 4,000 Denver public safety personnel, including the STAR team, firefighters and police, would learn how to spot signs of psilocybin effects and diffuse situations where people may be in duress due to the drug.

Read full story
9 comments
Denver, CO

Needles litter playground equipment at Denver park

The City and County of Denver has closed the playground at Governor’s Park because it has been overrun with needles. People experiencing homelessness frequent the park, which has a sharp’s container for needle disposal. Still, children and parents kept finding needles in the playground equipment.

Read full story
20 comments
Denver, CO

Reckless scooters on sidewalks concern Denver council member Hinds

Denver City Council member Chris Hinds believes it may be time to regulate scooters in the city. During his Friday Facebook chat, Hinds discussed the issue of scooters using city sidewalks. They are supposed to only be used on the street and in bicycle lanes, Hinds said.

Read full story
7 comments
Denver, CO

Denver 7-Elevens add Laredo Taco restaurants inside stores

Lardedo Taco Company is famous for its flour tortillas.Photo/PR Newswire. Convenience store chain 7-Eleven is adding sit-down restaurants to some of its stores in Colorado. Texas-based Laredo Taco Company already has opened inside a 7-Eleven in Centennial. Locations in Central Park, Brighton, and Federal Heights in Denver will open soon.

Read full story
3 comments
Denver, CO

Civic Center homeless lunch line on hold despite park's re-opening

Founded by a pastor who loved bars, After Hours passes out lunches daily to people experiencing homelessness.Photo courtesy After Hours. Despite the reopening of Civic Center Park, the daily homeless lunch line that has long been a noontime fixture at the park isn’t returning.

Read full story
4 comments
Denver, CO

Denver may achieve goal to end veteran homelessness this time

There’s nothing new about Denver’s plan to end veteran homelessness. It’s a goal the city has worked toward since at least 2010. Back then, Denver and the nation had a goal to end veteran homelessness by 2015. That didn’t happen, but significant reductions were made.

Read full story
12 comments
Denver, CO

Film tells story of Denver women who took on establishment

Candi CdeBaca shows surprise on the campaign trail two years ago."Running with my Girls" press kit. Denver City Councilwoman Candi CdeBaca’s “unlikely rise to power” is featured in “Running with my girls,” a documentary about women in politics premiering Wednesday at the Denver film festival.

Read full story
Colorado State

Colorado lifts grateful journalist from homelessness

When I first became homeless, I hung out often near Union Station.JJ Shev/Unsplash. As someone who moved to Denver from Illinois three years ago, I understand transplants aren’t very welcome here.

Read full story
45 comments
Denver, CO

Denver airport janitors say they cannot feed their families

Denver International Airport's main terminalJoshua Sukoff/Unsplash. Janitors from Denver International Airport packed the City Council chambers Monday and told officials they are paid so poorly they cannot feed their families.

Read full story
14 comments
Denver, CO

Denver offers energy upgrades to non-profits, low-income apartments

Denver will spend $2.4 million on helping non-profits and apartment buildings serving low-income residents become more energy efficient. The idea is if the organizations can save money on utility bills, they will have more money to serve the needy.

Read full story
Denver, CO

Denver hookah lounges may close at midnight due to crime

Violent crime at area hookah clubs means they may have to close at midnight under a proposed Denver law. The council will vote Monday on whether to mandate the midnight closing time. Hookah clubs currently are not regulated and close as late as 5 a.m. Marijuana establishments must close at midnight in Denver.

Read full story
8 comments
Denver, CO

Tesla's connection to homelessness in Denver

Tesla automobiles are everywhere in Denver. So are people experiencing homelessness. It’s a stark dichotomy between the haves and the have-nots. But thanks to a generous Tesla investor, the electric car’s insane success has trickled down to the Denver homeless community.

Read full story
4 comments
Denver, CO

Institute recognizes cogs in Denver homeless services machine

When the Common Sense Institute released its first report on homelessness in Denver, we learned that serving our unhoused neighbors is a half-billion-dollar industry on the Front Range.

Read full story
13 comments
Denver, CO

Denver homeless shelter’s closure wipes out 'housing surge' gains

A homeless shelter operating at the Denver Coliseum will close in December, a city official confirmed. Derek Woodbury, marketing communications manager for the Department of Housing Stability, said the city will be able to absorb the 270 men displaced by the closure in other shelter systems.

Read full story
7 comments
Denver, CO

Denver may require energy efficiency of buildings

A Denver City Council committee approved Wednesday an ambitious plan to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in Denver by 80 percent by 2040. The plan requires the owners of commercial real estate and office buildings to make their buildings energy efficient. The ordinance would help ease pollution. It would require structures “meet specific energy performance targets that achieve at least 30 percent total energy savings across all buildings by 2030” and “partially electrify space and water heating at time of system replacement.”

Read full story
6 comments
Denver, CO

Denver critically short of halfway house beds

The leader of the Denver Community Corrections Board told a council committee Wednesday it has an “urgent” need for more halfway house beds. “We are getting smaller as a system and we’re losing behavioral health services,” city staff member Greg Mauro warned. “The situation is urgent today.”

Read full story
5 comments
Denver, CO

Budget changes would have aided homeless, neighborhoods

One of 13 budget amendments floated by Denver councilwoman CdeBaca Monday would have supplied lockers for people experiencing homelessness.Stock image by Claudio Schwarz/Unsplash.

Read full story
5 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy