Denver, CO

Needles litter playground equipment at Denver park

David Heitz

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Y0lDG_0cwrEOSE00
Diana Polekhina/Unsplash

The City and County of Denver has closed the playground at Governor’s Park because it has been overrun with needles.

People experiencing homelessness frequent the park, which has a sharp’s container for needle disposal. Still, children and parents kept finding needles in the playground equipment.

“The needles kept coming and we wanted to be sure the kids that wanted to go to the park were safe from needles,” said City Councilman Chris Hinds, who represents district 10.

Governor’s Park is a tiny pocket park located at the foot of the hill of the governor’s mansion lawn. The address is 701 Pennsylvania St.

People experiencing homelessness sometimes sleep in the park at night. For a while in 2019, tents even were pitched at the top of the hill, just a stone’s throw from the governor’s mansion.

“This park reflects everything of Denver the good and the bad,” wrote Google reviewer Michael Alfaro. “From happy pups to homeless people right next door to the most powerful person in Colorado….. (The) park is always filled with homeless people and they trash the place in the mornings. Pretty sad that its right next to the governor’s mansion.”

Dog park coming to Quality Hill Park

Meantime, there’s good park news for district 10, too. Hinds revealed during his Facebook chat last week that a dog park is coming to Quality Hill Park. The park is at 498 E. 10th Ave., at the corner of Pennsylvania Street.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kNBrg_0cwrEOSE00
Jeyakumaran Mayooresan/Unsplash

“It has been fenced off to make changes to the park itself to turn it into a dog park,” Hinds said. “Hooray, we’re finally getting our first dog park in district 10.”

More than 70,000 people live in district 10, Hinds said, with 18,000 people in Capitol Hill, the city’s densest neighborhood. The median age for residents of district 10 is 31, and there are dogs aplenty.

Hinds said the dog park at Quality Hill Park will be temporary until a permanent dog park is built for the district.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 20

Published by

I have been in the news business more than 30 years, spending much of my career at some of the best newspapers in the country. Today, I specialize in Denver local news, health reporting, social justice issues, addiction/recovery/mental health news, and topics surrounding homelessness and human trafficking.

Denver, CO
5489 followers

More from David Heitz

Denver, CO

Fundraiser aims to put portable toilet at homeless holiday party

A non-profit that throws a Christmas party for people experiencing homelessness is having a fundraiser to pay for a portable toilet at the event. It seems telling a separate fundraiser would be needed to pay for a portable toilet at the party. People experiencing homelessness say the top challenge they face every day is finding a place to use the restroom.

Read full story
4 comments
Denver, CO

Denver investing $26 million in solar grid, car chargers

Denver is about to harness the formidable power of the mile-high city’s blazing sun. The Denver City Council will vote Monday on investing $26 million with McKinstry Essention, LLC to erect solar panels on property owned by the City and County of Denver.

Read full story
2 comments
Denver, CO

Legal tent villages for people experiencing homelessness multiply in Denver

Three Denver churches have hosted safe outdoor spaces.Colorado Village Collaborative. Some people don’t see a problem with the fact so-called “safe outdoor spaces” house people in ice fishing tents.

Read full story
40 comments
Denver, CO

Proposed menthol ban discriminates against black people, resident tells Denver City Council

A resident during public comment period Monday told the Denver City Council its proposed ban on flavored tobacco unfairly targets blacks. The committee considering the bill plans to exempt hookah establishments and premium cigars from the ban. But menthol cigarettes will be banned.

Read full story
29 comments
Denver, CO

Income-based apartments coming to Central Park in Denver

Central Park III Apartments will be affordable for those meeting income guidelines.City of Denver. The Denver City Council invested $3.7 million Monday in two income-contingent housing apartment buildings to be built in the Central Park neighborhood.

Read full story
8 comments
Denver, CO

Denver psilocybin mushroom panel recommends training responders

The Denver Psilocybin Mushroom Policy Review Panel, created after voters decriminalized mushrooms in the city in 2019, has recommended special training for first responders. About 4,000 Denver public safety personnel, including the STAR team, firefighters and police, would learn how to spot signs of psilocybin effects and diffuse situations where people may be in duress due to the drug.

Read full story
9 comments
Denver, CO

Reckless scooters on sidewalks concern Denver council member Hinds

Denver City Council member Chris Hinds believes it may be time to regulate scooters in the city. During his Friday Facebook chat, Hinds discussed the issue of scooters using city sidewalks. They are supposed to only be used on the street and in bicycle lanes, Hinds said.

Read full story
7 comments
Denver, CO

Denver 7-Elevens add Laredo Taco restaurants inside stores

Lardedo Taco Company is famous for its flour tortillas.Photo/PR Newswire. Convenience store chain 7-Eleven is adding sit-down restaurants to some of its stores in Colorado. Texas-based Laredo Taco Company already has opened inside a 7-Eleven in Centennial. Locations in Central Park, Brighton, and Federal Heights in Denver will open soon.

Read full story
3 comments
Denver, CO

Civic Center homeless lunch line on hold despite park's re-opening

Founded by a pastor who loved bars, After Hours passes out lunches daily to people experiencing homelessness.Photo courtesy After Hours. Despite the reopening of Civic Center Park, the daily homeless lunch line that has long been a noontime fixture at the park isn’t returning.

Read full story
4 comments
Denver, CO

Denver may achieve goal to end veteran homelessness this time

There’s nothing new about Denver’s plan to end veteran homelessness. It’s a goal the city has worked toward since at least 2010. Back then, Denver and the nation had a goal to end veteran homelessness by 2015. That didn’t happen, but significant reductions were made.

Read full story
12 comments
Denver, CO

Film tells story of Denver women who took on establishment

Candi CdeBaca shows surprise on the campaign trail two years ago."Running with my Girls" press kit. Denver City Councilwoman Candi CdeBaca’s “unlikely rise to power” is featured in “Running with my girls,” a documentary about women in politics premiering Wednesday at the Denver film festival.

Read full story
Colorado State

Colorado lifts grateful journalist from homelessness

When I first became homeless, I hung out often near Union Station.JJ Shev/Unsplash. As someone who moved to Denver from Illinois three years ago, I understand transplants aren’t very welcome here.

Read full story
47 comments
Denver, CO

Denver airport janitors say they cannot feed their families

Denver International Airport's main terminalJoshua Sukoff/Unsplash. Janitors from Denver International Airport packed the City Council chambers Monday and told officials they are paid so poorly they cannot feed their families.

Read full story
14 comments
Denver, CO

Denver offers energy upgrades to non-profits, low-income apartments

Denver will spend $2.4 million on helping non-profits and apartment buildings serving low-income residents become more energy efficient. The idea is if the organizations can save money on utility bills, they will have more money to serve the needy.

Read full story
Denver, CO

Denver hookah lounges may close at midnight due to crime

Violent crime at area hookah clubs means they may have to close at midnight under a proposed Denver law. The council will vote Monday on whether to mandate the midnight closing time. Hookah clubs currently are not regulated and close as late as 5 a.m. Marijuana establishments must close at midnight in Denver.

Read full story
8 comments
Denver, CO

Tesla's connection to homelessness in Denver

Tesla automobiles are everywhere in Denver. So are people experiencing homelessness. It’s a stark dichotomy between the haves and the have-nots. But thanks to a generous Tesla investor, the electric car’s insane success has trickled down to the Denver homeless community.

Read full story
4 comments
Denver, CO

Institute recognizes cogs in Denver homeless services machine

When the Common Sense Institute released its first report on homelessness in Denver, we learned that serving our unhoused neighbors is a half-billion-dollar industry on the Front Range.

Read full story
13 comments
Denver, CO

Denver homeless shelter’s closure wipes out 'housing surge' gains

A homeless shelter operating at the Denver Coliseum will close in December, a city official confirmed. Derek Woodbury, marketing communications manager for the Department of Housing Stability, said the city will be able to absorb the 270 men displaced by the closure in other shelter systems.

Read full story
7 comments
Denver, CO

Denver may require energy efficiency of buildings

A Denver City Council committee approved Wednesday an ambitious plan to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in Denver by 80 percent by 2040. The plan requires the owners of commercial real estate and office buildings to make their buildings energy efficient. The ordinance would help ease pollution. It would require structures “meet specific energy performance targets that achieve at least 30 percent total energy savings across all buildings by 2030” and “partially electrify space and water heating at time of system replacement.”

Read full story
6 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy