Denver, CO

Denver airport janitors say they cannot feed their families

David Heitz

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zEwMh_0cqhTIll00
Denver International Airport's main terminalJoshua Sukoff/Unsplash

Janitors from Denver International Airport packed the City Council chambers Monday and told officials they are paid so poorly they cannot feed their families.

The custodians spoke during most of the 30-minute public comment period. Council members do not respond to comments made during that part of the meeting to maximize time for public comment.

The workers from SEIU Local 105 number about 300. They staged a one-day strike last month but then returned to work. The janitors are demanding improved wages and working conditions.

Many if not most of them work two jobs to make ends meet, one janitor said. “Airport workers want your support,” he told the council. “We cannot put food on the table.”

“We love our jobs, but we cannot be living this way,” commented another.

People of color, immigrants most affected

In a press release about the strike, the union explained the contractors are struggling. “The janitors, who are a majority people of color and immigrants in our community, say that the low pay is only worsening the staffing shortages at the airport, and the strike is their response to a lack of an agreement to show (Flagship Facility Services, the contractor) their determination for improved wages and working conditions.”

One worker quoted in the press release said the janitors want the best for everyone. “This isn’t easy for any of us, but we have to stand together to make sure that we’re treated fairly for the essential work that we do,” Luis Gonzales said. “We’ll do whatever it takes to make this a better airport for everyone, because when airport workers are paid wages we can live on, we can create a better experience for passengers.”

One worker told the council that it used to be a prestigious job to work janitorial at the airport. “We were paid fairly and treated with respect.”

Many who spoke Monday said they take pride in their work. “I am one proud janitor along with all my co-workers here,” a speaker said. “We feel we are undervalued and overworked.”

Janitors don’t feel like ‘heroes’

Several janitors said that although they have been called “heroes” at the airport for keeping it clean, “When our family and our kids say we don’t feel like heroes, that hurts us.”

Working as a custodian in one of the world's busiest airports during the COVID-19 pandemic is scary, some janitors said. They are not considered essential workers yet they are picking up trash and wiping down counters, sterilizing the airport to make it safe.

“Everyone knows that the people who work here keep this place running, every job is essential,” Amer Garsak, a janitor at the airport, was quoted in the union press release. That’s why they called us heroes for the past 20 months. Until they recognize that by treating us like it, we’re going to have to do what is necessary for our families.”

It is unclear whether the janitors will stage another strike. “All we’re asking for is what’s necessary,” a speaker commented. “Everything has gone up in Colorado.”

In October, 99 percent of members voted to authorize the one-day strike.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 14

Published by

I have been in the news business more than 30 years, spending much of my career at some of the best newspapers in the country. Today, I specialize in Denver local news, health reporting, social justice issues, addiction/recovery/mental health news, and topics surrounding homelessness and human trafficking.

Denver, CO
5444 followers

More from David Heitz

Denver, CO

Proposed menthol ban discriminates against blacks, resident tells Denver council

A resident during public comment period Monday told the Denver City Council its proposed ban on flavored tobacco unfairly targets blacks. The committee considering the bill plans to exempt hookah establishments and premium cigars from the ban. But menthol cigarettes will be banned.

Read full story
1 comments
Denver, CO

Income-based apartments coming to Central Park in Denver

Central Park III Apartments will be affordable for those meeting income guidelines.City of Denver. The Denver City Council invested $3.7 million Monday in two income-contingent housing apartment buildings to be built in the Central Park neighborhood.

Read full story
Denver, CO

Denver psilocybin mushroom panel recommends training responders

The Denver Psilocybin Mushroom Policy Review Panel, created after voters decriminalized mushrooms in the city in 2019, has recommended special training for first responders. About 4,000 Denver public safety personnel, including the STAR team, firefighters and police, would learn how to spot signs of psilocybin effects and diffuse situations where people may be in duress due to the drug.

Read full story
9 comments
Denver, CO

Needles litter playground equipment at Denver park

The City and County of Denver has closed the playground at Governor’s Park because it has been overrun with needles. People experiencing homelessness frequent the park, which has a sharp’s container for needle disposal. Still, children and parents kept finding needles in the playground equipment.

Read full story
19 comments
Denver, CO

Reckless scooters on sidewalks concern Denver council member Hinds

Denver City Council member Chris Hinds believes it may be time to regulate scooters in the city. During his Friday Facebook chat, Hinds discussed the issue of scooters using city sidewalks. They are supposed to only be used on the street and in bicycle lanes, Hinds said.

Read full story
7 comments
Denver, CO

Denver 7-Elevens add Laredo Taco restaurants inside stores

Lardedo Taco Company is famous for its flour tortillas.Photo/PR Newswire. Convenience store chain 7-Eleven is adding sit-down restaurants to some of its stores in Colorado. Texas-based Laredo Taco Company already has opened inside a 7-Eleven in Centennial. Locations in Central Park, Brighton, and Federal Heights in Denver will open soon.

Read full story
3 comments
Denver, CO

Civic Center homeless lunch line on hold despite park's re-opening

Founded by a pastor who loved bars, After Hours passes out lunches daily to people experiencing homelessness.Photo courtesy After Hours. Despite the reopening of Civic Center Park, the daily homeless lunch line that has long been a noontime fixture at the park isn’t returning.

Read full story
4 comments
Denver, CO

Denver may achieve goal to end veteran homelessness this time

There’s nothing new about Denver’s plan to end veteran homelessness. It’s a goal the city has worked toward since at least 2010. Back then, Denver and the nation had a goal to end veteran homelessness by 2015. That didn’t happen, but significant reductions were made.

Read full story
12 comments
Denver, CO

Film tells story of Denver women who took on establishment

Candi CdeBaca shows surprise on the campaign trail two years ago."Running with my Girls" press kit. Denver City Councilwoman Candi CdeBaca’s “unlikely rise to power” is featured in “Running with my girls,” a documentary about women in politics premiering Wednesday at the Denver film festival.

Read full story
Colorado State

Colorado lifts grateful journalist from homelessness

When I first became homeless, I hung out often near Union Station.JJ Shev/Unsplash. As someone who moved to Denver from Illinois three years ago, I understand transplants aren’t very welcome here.

Read full story
45 comments
Denver, CO

Denver offers energy upgrades to non-profits, low-income apartments

Denver will spend $2.4 million on helping non-profits and apartment buildings serving low-income residents become more energy efficient. The idea is if the organizations can save money on utility bills, they will have more money to serve the needy.

Read full story
Denver, CO

Denver hookah lounges may close at midnight due to crime

Violent crime at area hookah clubs means they may have to close at midnight under a proposed Denver law. The council will vote Monday on whether to mandate the midnight closing time. Hookah clubs currently are not regulated and close as late as 5 a.m. Marijuana establishments must close at midnight in Denver.

Read full story
8 comments
Denver, CO

Tesla's connection to homelessness in Denver

Tesla automobiles are everywhere in Denver. So are people experiencing homelessness. It’s a stark dichotomy between the haves and the have-nots. But thanks to a generous Tesla investor, the electric car’s insane success has trickled down to the Denver homeless community.

Read full story
4 comments
Denver, CO

Institute recognizes cogs in Denver homeless services machine

When the Common Sense Institute released its first report on homelessness in Denver, we learned that serving our unhoused neighbors is a half-billion-dollar industry on the Front Range.

Read full story
13 comments
Denver, CO

Denver homeless shelter’s closure wipes out 'housing surge' gains

A homeless shelter operating at the Denver Coliseum will close in December, a city official confirmed. Derek Woodbury, marketing communications manager for the Department of Housing Stability, said the city will be able to absorb the 270 men displaced by the closure in other shelter systems.

Read full story
7 comments
Denver, CO

Denver may require energy efficiency of buildings

A Denver City Council committee approved Wednesday an ambitious plan to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in Denver by 80 percent by 2040. The plan requires the owners of commercial real estate and office buildings to make their buildings energy efficient. The ordinance would help ease pollution. It would require structures “meet specific energy performance targets that achieve at least 30 percent total energy savings across all buildings by 2030” and “partially electrify space and water heating at time of system replacement.”

Read full story
6 comments
Denver, CO

Denver critically short of halfway house beds

The leader of the Denver Community Corrections Board told a council committee Wednesday it has an “urgent” need for more halfway house beds. “We are getting smaller as a system and we’re losing behavioral health services,” city staff member Greg Mauro warned. “The situation is urgent today.”

Read full story
5 comments
Denver, CO

Budget changes would have aided homeless, neighborhoods

One of 13 budget amendments floated by Denver councilwoman CdeBaca Monday would have supplied lockers for people experiencing homelessness.Stock image by Claudio Schwarz/Unsplash.

Read full story
5 comments
Denver, CO

Tarped RVs roll into Central Park, encampments sprout

A tarped RV sits along the south side of Martin Luther King Park.David Heitz/NewsBreak. Recreational vehicles draped in tarps have parked in the same spaces for several days at a time on the north side of Martin Luther King Park in Denver. Meantime, tents have sprouted between pop-up campers, vehicles with their hoods up and abandoned shopping carts full of trash.

Read full story
23 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy