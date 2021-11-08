Denver offers energy upgrades to non-profits, low-income apartments

Clint Patterson/Unsplash

Denver will spend $2.4 million on helping non-profits and apartment buildings serving low-income residents become more energy efficient.

The idea is if the organizations can save money on utility bills, they will have more money to serve the needy.

“Energy Outreach Colorado’s Nonprofit Energy Efficiency Program, or NEEP, provides energy efficiency services and education for nonprofit facilities in the City and County of Denver that serve Denver’s under resourced community members,” according to a city staff report. “NEEP works on a variety of building types including homeless shelters, medical clinics, schools, community centers, nonprofit administrative offices and food banks. Buildings that are most significantly impacted by NEEP provide 24-hour services, such as safe houses and residential treatment centers.”

In 15 years, more than $20 million has been invested in 300 non-profit agencies. NEEP provides free energy assessments to the non-profits. Then they work with contractors to make improvements. This may mean new boilers, HVAC units, insulation, appliances, air sealing, pipe insulation and energy-efficient sink faucets and water heads.

“The higher efficiency equipment decreases the monthly electric and gas expense so that the nonprofits can reallocate the utility bill dollars to their service delivery,” according to a city staff report. “Energy Outreach Colorado’s nonprofit energy efficiency program was established in 2006 to support nonprofits serving under resourced community members. These nonprofits were finding it financially difficult to pay utility bills at a time when gas prices were relatively high.”

Improvements pay for themselves with savings

Energy Outreach Colorado intends to reach out to organizations that have not previously used the program. Several projects already are in the works for 2021.

The non-profits must own their buildings or have a long-term lease. As part of a behavior education program, Energy Outreach Colorado also will teach non-profits how to save energy. They will be provided educational materials on understanding utility bills, information on engaging building occupants to lower energy use, a work summary that explains efficiency measures and connected conservation actions, stickers to remind occupants to save energy and a presentation on saving energy and engaging staff to do the same.

The goal is to make improvements that pay for themselves within five to 10 years. The contract with Energy Outreach Colorado allocates $350,000 per year for three years for the non-profit program.

Apartment program to benefit 800 units annually

Jon Moore/Unsplash

The city also will assist apartment buildings serving low-income residents with their energy needs. “Based on the assessment findings, Energy Outreach Colorado will work with contractors to acquire bids and manage the installation of new energy efficient equipment at the multi-family residential building,” according to a city staff report. “Organization staff and clients will also receive information about energy conservation practices that may further reduce the multi-family residential building’s utility bill through changes in common behaviors."

The City Council will vote to approve the programs Monday as part of the consent agenda. Items on the consent agenda are considered routine and usually don’t involve a discussion.

The apartment building program will be funded at $450,000 per year for three years. It is expected to benefit 800 units per year through 2024.