Tarped RVs roll into Central Park, encampments sprout

A tarped RV sits along the south side of Martin Luther King Park. David Heitz/NewsBreak

Recreational vehicles draped in tarps have parked in the same spaces for several days at a time on the north side of Martin Luther King Park in Denver. Meantime, tents have sprouted between pop-up campers, vehicles with their hoods up and abandoned shopping carts full of trash.

Some of the RVs and campers are painted bright colors like yellow, purple and pink. The scene, which now spreads several blocks including behind the Renaissance Hotel, started with just one RV a few months ago.

In addition to RV's, tents have begun to sprout on the north side of Martin Luther King Park. David Heitz/NewsBreak

So-called “hostile architecture” has appeared near a small business close to the hotel. Giant cement barricades dot the roadway so tents cannot be erected there.

So-called "hostile architecture" has been erected where homeless encampments once stood near Martin Luther King Park. David Heitz/NewsBreak

The Central Park neighborhood has been insulated from homeless encampments compared to other parts of the city. But they’ve set up behind the park, where there is a portable toilet.

RVs have begun to appear in neighborhoods all over Denver.

Road behind park already blighted

Much of the area is abandoned properties, but half a million-dollar townhomes are going up just a stone’s throw from the encampments. The closest business to the encampments is LivWell Enlightened Health. Employees there told NewsBreak the company has complained to the city several times about the mess. The scene frightens some customers.

RVs are parked near Martin Luther King Park as far up the road as the Renaissance Hotel. David Heitz/NewsBreak

As someone who experienced homelessness in Denver in 2019, my heart breaks for the people who don’t want to be seen by others. But having tarps draped over broken-down motor homes conveys a creepy feeling, especially when shopping carts full of trash are around.

This is my neighborhood and I walk the park every day. The encampments seem spooky, as seldom can anyone be seen. Windows all are covered. One day I watched one well-dressed woman take several pictures of the encampments, then begin to knock on their doors.

More safe parking spaces needed

Eventually the city will come sweep the area. I wonder where the people in the campers and RVs will go? Denver desperately needs more safe parking spaces.

One of several RVs parked behind Martin Luther King Park. David Heitz/NewsBreak

Many people experiencing homeless live out of their car or an RV. The trouble is there is nowhere to park the vehicle without threat of tow.

“According to the Metro Denver Homeless Initiative Point-in-Time Survey and various municipal and county-level counts, hundreds of individuals and families are estimated to be sheltering in vehicles in the seven-county Denver metro area, and there are nearly a thousand statewide,” according to the Colorado Safe Parking Initiative. “But because most surveys of people experiencing homelessness exclude or undercount people living in their vehicles, the actual number of individuals experiencing vehicular homelessness may be even higher.”

There is only one safe parking space within the Denver city limits. The Colorado Safe Parking Initiative is striving to create a network of “safe lots” across the metro area.

Safe lots offer people living out of their vehicles a legal space to park at night. Restrooms also are provided. Access to housing, healthcare and other services can be arranged.

In the meantime, don’t be surprised if an old RV – or six – roll into your Denver neighborhood.