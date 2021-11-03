Budget changes would have aided homeless, neighborhoods

One of 13 budget amendments floated by Denver councilwoman CdeBaca Monday would have supplied lockers for people experiencing homelessness. Stock image by Claudio Schwarz/Unsplash

In Robin Hood-esque fashion, Denver City Councilwoman Candi CdeBaca took control of the City Council meeting Monday with a baker’s dozen of budget amendments intended to serve people experiencing homelessness and others.

Monday’s City Council meeting provided an agenda item where council members could propose changes to the mayor’s new budget. The council has all but finished its budget work but still has not voted for it. The vote is expected soon.

The council has had several meetings about the budget. CdeBaca, District 9, was the only council member to take advantage of the agenda item and propose pet projects again. All 13 of her amendments failed.

Amendments made in Robin Hood fashion

CdeBaca wanted to take money from departments like public safety and re-allocate it to other departments. It was reminiscent of the tale of Robin Hood, who took from the rich and gave to the poor.

“I get that some people feel like this is not fully fleshed out,” CdeBaca said of her amendments. “In order to have a conversation, we almost have to come to the table with dollars set aside.”

She said she has heard from city departments too many times that they simply can’t do something because they don’t have the funding for it.

At the same time, she said her proposals all have repeatedly been asked for. “They’ve been beaten to death by the community. I’m frustrated that this feels like a surprise to some.”

Cdebaca proposed several million dollars in changes. A couple would have strengthened or created neighborhood community centers. One request for $50,000 would have supplied lockers to people experiencing homelessness. The lockers would cost $100 each and be one foot by one foot.

One idea Cdebaca had was to create a mental health and substance abuse treatment center for people transitioning from the streets to permanent supportive housing. That idea would have added money to the safety budget.

She also wanted to add public restrooms for people experiencing homelessness and tourists to Denver. Councilwoman Amanda Sawyer, District 5, joined Cdebaca to vote yes on that measure.

CdeBaca: More jobs, motel vouchers needed

Cdebaca also proposed adding $200 to Denver Day Works to employ people experiencing homelessness to clean up after the city’s encampments. “More and more working people are becoming homeless post-COVID,” she said.

Cdebaca also wanted to add $1 million for more motel vouchers for people experiencing homelessness. She wants to make them easier for people experiencing homelessness to obtain, too.

A proposal by Cdebaca to study re-designing the 38th Street underpass received support from council member Amanda Sandoval, District 1, but not if it meant amending the budget this late in the process. She voted no.

Flooding underpass poses danger

Cdebaca and Sandoval said the underpass floods and is referred to as a bathtub when it does. Cdebaca said she is concerned about loss of life during a flash flood. The light rail also runs above the underpass.

Cdebaca said she has requested a study of the underpass “at every opportunity.” She said her predecessor asked for it many times too.

Cdebaca concluded her amendments after 13 of them. She congratulated council members at that time. “You made it through our job to amend the budget without any amendments.”

Her 13th amendment would have added $250,000 to youth employment training in horticulture.

Councilman Kevin Flynn, District 2, who supported a CdeBaca amendment to improve a street in her district, said his other no votes were not meant to imply he thinks they are bad ideas. "It's not a reflection on the merit of the proposals or even the funding source. It's the last-minute nature of it all."