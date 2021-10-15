Denver, CO

Man loses dad’s cremains in Denver homeless encampment sweep

David Heitz

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dKlCP_0cOEheQA00
A backhoe scoops up a tent during a recent encampment sweep.Denver Homeless Out Loud

A man experiencing homelessness lost his deceased father’s ashes this week during a city-sponsored sweep of his encampment, residents reported to the City Council Monday.

Two people appeared at Denver City’s Council’s public comment session. “The guy was weeping for half an hour,” said David Hagan. “They threw away his father’s urn of ashes.”

Hagan said Environmental Hazmat Services, which performs the encampment cleanups, “needs to be removed.” Formerly homeless woman Brandy Majors said she also witnessed the man sobbing after the urn was destroyed.

Formerly homeless woman hit by car

Majors said a vehicle struck her in her power chair this week while police were nearby at an encampment sweep. She called police but said it took a long time for them to respond.

She said police were more interested in the damage to the man’s car than whether she was injured. She said the man claimed she hit him.

“A hit and run, I thought that was illegal,” Majors said. “And I’m disabled.”

Maryanne Thompson spoke about a homeless shelter for women near 48th and Colorado. She said a 70-year-old woman recently was thrown out after complaining she was afraid of someone’s dog. The woman was found dead a few days later near the shelter, multiple speakers have said.

Ballot initiative divides city

Thompson said masks are not worn at the shelter and she fears it is a COVID-19 breeding ground. She said her daughter is staying there. She read a message from her daughter to the city council. “Quit gambling with our lives."

Speaker Tess Dougherty said people are being paid to “spread propaganda and lies” about people experiencing homelessness. She said it’s coming from dark money supporting a ballot initiative to toughen the city’s camping ban.

In November, voters will decide whether the city should be forced to clean up encampments within three days of a report. The initiative would allow property owners to clean up encampments themselves and bill the city if it does not respond to complaints within three days.

Bottle lobbed at man’s car

A speaker named Craig railed on those living in the homeless encampments, calling them “drug addicts addicted to meth, fentanyl and heroin.”

He said a homeless person struck his car with a bottle recently. He immediately drove to District 6 police station to report it. He said the perpetrator still was on the streets the next day.

He said it’s not fair to call people living in encampments homeless in an effort to drum up compassion. “They are homeless by choice,” Craig said. “People ruining their lives.”

Numerous studies have shown most people experiencing homelessness are not unhoused by choice. And while drug abuse is common in the homeless community, statistics show most are not addicts.

“Children walking home from school walk by these camps,” Craig said. “The people living in these camps terrorize the neighborhood.”

He said the city needs to increase the sweeps five-fold. The city council opposes the proposed ballot initiative.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 14

Published by

I have been in the news business more than 30 years, spending much of my career at some of the best newspapers in the country. Today, I specialize in Denver local news, health reporting, social justice issues, addiction/recovery/mental health news, and topics surrounding homelessness and human trafficking.

Denver, CO
5134 followers

More from David Heitz

Denver, CO

Councilman proposes homeless camp outside Denver City Hall

The view from the doorstep of Denver City Hall.Library of Congress. Denver City Councilman Chris Hinds has proposed erecting a legal homeless camping site outside City Hall. The encampment, known as a safe outdoor space, would be placed between 14th and Colfax on the pedestrian mall. “It would mean the city is owning the issue,” Hinds said. “It is immediately outside.”

Read full story
8 comments
Denver, CO

Mental health team may replace Denver police on more calls

A pilot program for dealing with residents having mental health and/or substance abuse emergencies may go citywide. The City Council will consider Monday accepting a $1.4 million grant from Caring For Denver Foundation to expand the STAR program. The acronym stands for Support Team Assisted Response.

Read full story
15 comments
Denver, CO

Denver may act as parent for refugee children

The City and County of Denver will consider Monday whether to allow Denver Human Services to act in the place of unavailable parents of refugee children. The city will pay for placement and supportive services for the Unaccompanied Refugee Minor, or URM program.

Read full story
17 comments
Denver, CO

Are some in Denver getting rich off the homeless?

You hear it again and again: Some people in Denver are getting rich off the homeless. People who say this can be referring to various people and businesses. Sometimes, they’re referring to the executives who oversee non-profits that serve the homeless.

Read full story
35 comments
Denver, CO

Denver school lunches may get $1 million makeover

School lunches in Denver public schools may get a million-dollar makeover if the City Council votes Monday to grant the money. The council is considering donating $1 million to School District No. 1. The money would be used to “increase the number of daily lunches served to Denver Public School students, improve the quality of meals made at school and train all 850 kitchen employees and managers basic culinary skills,” according to a city staff report.

Read full story

Men grow lockdown locks during COVID-19, make long hair in again

Call them lockdown locks. Countless men across America grew their hair during the COVID-19 crisis. With salons and barber shops closed, men could not access their favorite places to get a haircut.

Read full story
3 comments

It’s peak season for toilet paper pranksters

If you have a middle or high school student as a child, be prepared to “get rolled.”. And your kid can’t wait. After all, having toilet paper thrown into your trees means you're popular at school.

Read full story
Denver, CO

Denver council member blasts homeless coalition

A $10 million contract between the city and Colorado Coalition for the Homeless to provide housing and support services to the unhoused squeaked past committee Wednesday. The matter was discussed at the Safety, Housing, Education and Homelessness Committee. It was forwarded to the full city council for approval.

Read full story
36 comments
Colorado State

Gun access, suicidal thoughts endanger rural Colorado teens

Not only are rural Coloradan children more likely to have suicidal thoughts than their peers in cities, but they also have easier access to guns. That’s according to a study appearing Friday in Journal of the American Medical Association. The study examined data from the 2019 Healthy Kids Colorado survey. The survey asked children if they could easily obtain a handgun if they wanted to.

Read full story
12 comments
Denver, CO

How Denver newcomers can make a good impression

In a city struggling with rapid growth, newcomers often are looked down upon. “Go back to California,” is a common refrain in Denver, since many Colorado transplants have come from the Golden State. Some blame Colorado’s less-appealing traits, including homelessness, the excessive cost of living and traffic congestion, on the new people.

Read full story
13 comments

Cancer costs insurers $156.2 billion annually

Cancer cost insurers $156.2 billion in 2018, up from $125 billion in 2010. The most expensive cancers to treat were breast, lung and colorectum cancers. The cost of medical supplies were double that of surgeries, according to research published Wednesday in Journal of the American Medical Association. “Medical supplies (including prescription drugs) and nonphysician services (37 percent of total spending) contributed most to the plurality of spending of patients with cancer, followed by radiology (19.4 percent of total spending) and surgery (16.7 percent of total spending),” the authors wrote. “More research is needed to better identify and target wasteful procedures.”

Read full story
Denver, CO

Denver debates flavored tobacco ban

Members of a City Council committee heard testimony Wednesday from those on both sides of a proposal to ban the sale of flavored tobacco in Denver. The meeting became spirited at times, with each side of the debate applauding or booing certain speakers.

Read full story
2 comments
Colorado State

How Colorado changed from red to blue

I never would have believed it until I moved here – Colorado is a Democratic state, blue as a Smurf. I always thought Denver, and Colorado in particular, were Republican country. God, family, and country all are big themes here, especially in Colorado Springs, where there is a heavy military presence.

Read full story
275 comments
Denver, CO

Anti-homeless vigilantism erupts in Denver, nationwide

Boulders replace a homeless encampment in Denver.Denver Homeless Out Loud. People increasingly fed up with issues surrounding homelessness have hinted at vigilantism to solve their problems. On Sunday, a homeless man in Denver was shot while rummaging through a dumpster.

Read full story
206 comments
Denver, CO

Park Hill golf course may be paved over

One side calls it “Green v. Concrete.” The other side “Park Hill Golf Course Reimagined.”. That’s what a developer has dubbed its website, which urges a yes vote on a ballot measure that would allow the property to be developed.

Read full story
17 comments

Should states vaccinate minors for COVID-19 without parental consent?

A movement is afoot to allow minors to be vaccinated for COVID-19 without the consent of their parents. Some health experts are calling for states to institute new laws. A viewpoint in the Tuesday edition of Journal of the American Medical Association makes the argument for letting minors decide for themselves whether they want the COVID-19 shot.

Read full story
65 comments

With bipolar disorder, dating can be challenging

Although it’s a stigmatizing question, it is a legitimate one. Would you date someone who has a diagnosis of bipolar disorder?. People with bipolar disorder can live very full lives when they are taking the proper medication. But during lapses in treatment or when a medication stops working, the bipolar roller-coaster wreaks havoc in a patient’s life.

Read full story
5 comments

When parenting your elderly parent, show respect

If you’re a Generation X’er, your parents are getting old. Some may be suffering from physical or mental health problems and are unable to manage the activities of daily living.

Read full story
1 comments
Denver, CO

Denver council opposes encampment cleanup ballot measure

The Denver City Council is opposing two ballot measures it says could open the city up to liability and make it unable to pay its bills. The council is opposed to ballot measures 303 and 304. Measure 303 would affect how the city enforces its camping ordinance. Under the ballot question, the city would have just three days from the time a complaint is filed to dismantle a camp. If the city fails to clear the encampment, residents could hire their own disposal firm to clear the encampment and bill the city.

Read full story
4 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy