Man loses dad’s cremains in Denver homeless encampment sweep

A backhoe scoops up a tent during a recent encampment sweep. Denver Homeless Out Loud

A man experiencing homelessness lost his deceased father’s ashes this week during a city-sponsored sweep of his encampment, residents reported to the City Council Monday.

Two people appeared at Denver City’s Council’s public comment session. “The guy was weeping for half an hour,” said David Hagan. “They threw away his father’s urn of ashes.”

Hagan said Environmental Hazmat Services, which performs the encampment cleanups, “needs to be removed.” Formerly homeless woman Brandy Majors said she also witnessed the man sobbing after the urn was destroyed.

Formerly homeless woman hit by car

Majors said a vehicle struck her in her power chair this week while police were nearby at an encampment sweep. She called police but said it took a long time for them to respond.

She said police were more interested in the damage to the man’s car than whether she was injured. She said the man claimed she hit him.

“A hit and run, I thought that was illegal,” Majors said. “And I’m disabled.”

Maryanne Thompson spoke about a homeless shelter for women near 48th and Colorado. She said a 70-year-old woman recently was thrown out after complaining she was afraid of someone’s dog. The woman was found dead a few days later near the shelter, multiple speakers have said.

Ballot initiative divides city

Thompson said masks are not worn at the shelter and she fears it is a COVID-19 breeding ground. She said her daughter is staying there. She read a message from her daughter to the city council. “Quit gambling with our lives."

Speaker Tess Dougherty said people are being paid to “spread propaganda and lies” about people experiencing homelessness. She said it’s coming from dark money supporting a ballot initiative to toughen the city’s camping ban.

In November, voters will decide whether the city should be forced to clean up encampments within three days of a report. The initiative would allow property owners to clean up encampments themselves and bill the city if it does not respond to complaints within three days.

Bottle lobbed at man’s car

A speaker named Craig railed on those living in the homeless encampments, calling them “drug addicts addicted to meth, fentanyl and heroin.”

He said a homeless person struck his car with a bottle recently. He immediately drove to District 6 police station to report it. He said the perpetrator still was on the streets the next day.

He said it’s not fair to call people living in encampments homeless in an effort to drum up compassion. “They are homeless by choice,” Craig said. “People ruining their lives.”

Numerous studies have shown most people experiencing homelessness are not unhoused by choice. And while drug abuse is common in the homeless community, statistics show most are not addicts.

“Children walking home from school walk by these camps,” Craig said. “The people living in these camps terrorize the neighborhood.”

He said the city needs to increase the sweeps five-fold. The city council opposes the proposed ballot initiative.

