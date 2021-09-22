Denver, CO

Does Denver have a drinking problem?

David Heitz

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pnCbW_0c3mqS3900
Erik McLean/Unsplash

When it comes to people who drink in Denver, I have seen some hot messes.

I’ve seen young women lose their dinner after stumbling down 16th Street mall. I’ve seen cocky muscle-heads trying to be macho and pick fights with one another outside the bars near Coors Field.

And an assortment of other drunks line the streets of Denver’s downtown on any given day. For some, it appears all they have is alcohol.

Denver is well-known for marijuana. It gives new meaning to the term Rocky Mountain High. But does Denver also have a drinking problem?

“With alcohol abuse, we see increased violence in the form of assaults, motor vehicle accidents, scooter accidents, auto-pedestrian accidents and falls, which are associated with people drinking excessively,” said James Robinson, assistant chief, Denver Health Paramedic Division, in a news release. “On Friday and Saturday nights, we see a lot of assaults by people coming out of bars, and in winter, we see hypothermia: people drink too much, don’t recognize how cold they are and sometimes pass out in the snow.”

The binge drinking capital of America

The city recently received the dubious distinction of being the nation’s binge drinker capitol. The Online Betting Guide bestowed Denver the honor.

The Denver sub-Reddit also makes it quite obvious that alcohol is revered in the mile-high city. Colorado is known for all types of beer, from Coors to craft.

Denver loves its beer. But does Denver love its beer a little too much?

The Public Health Institute at Denver Health in 2019 revealed Denver indeed has a binge-drinking problem – 27 percent of adult Denverites imbibe to extremes at times.

“What’s more, the people who drink excessively in Denver make up a greater portion of the adult population than in any other comparable Western city,” according to a Denver Health news release. “And while the health effects of alcohol are common knowledge, experts say that in Denver, proven strategies to limit alcohol use are underutilized.”

Alcohol is everywhere in Denver

“Most of us use alcohol – we’re very familiar with it, hence we don’t see it,” Dr. Bill Burman, executive director of Denver Public Health, said. “But let me be clear: Denver has a drinking problem.”

No community benefits from alcoholism. But Denver is an especially bad place to drink.

For starters, the altitude may worsen the effects of alcohol. It is important to stay hydrated in the mile-high city. Alcohol and altitude dehydrate.

It’s also a bad idea to drink alcohol and smoke marijuana at the same time. This can lead to further dehydration.

A legend in Durango is that tourists get drunk early in the morning and then head into the mountains. Some never come back, the legend goes.

Mile-high city considered alcohol friendly

Denver is friendly to the alcohol industry. That should not be a surprise given that Coors is headquartered in the Denver suburb of Golden.

“While the consequences of alcohol misuse are grave, the issue is often overlooked or ignored,” according to the Denver Health news release.

“With overfamiliarity, you stop seeing the problem,” said Dr. Bill Burman, executive director of Denver Public Health, in the news release. “Coors Field, tailgating, the Great American Beer Festival, the rise of microbreweries and micro-distilleries – even a new exhibit at the history museum celebrate Denver’s connection to alcohol.”

Denver’s sobriety resources inadequate

Denver is known as a drug- and alcohol-friendly city, according to Denver Public Health, but “we are not addiction sympathetic,” said Julie Taub, a hospitalist with Denver Health, in the news release. “The state’s resources for addiction treatment are inadequate, and of the treatments that are available, many are not evidence-based.”

Colorado ranks 46th among the states in taxes on beer and 47th in taxes on spirits, according to the Tax Foundation.

“We as a community can do something about alcohol misuse,” Burman stressed in a statement. “We can prevent many of the acute and chronic effects of alcohol on health through better identification and treatment, environmental controls and heightened public awareness.”

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 26

Published by

I have been in the news business more than 30 years, spending much of my career at some of the best newspapers in the country. Today, I specialize in Denver local news, health reporting, social justice issues, addiction/recovery/mental health news, and topics surrounding homelessness and human trafficking.

Denver, CO
4809 followers

More from David Heitz

Denver, CO

Residents rail against drugs in homeless encampments

Several residents told the City Council Monday that they are at wit’s end with the homeless encampments that have taken over their neighborhoods. The angry neighbors railed about the rampant drug use going on in the encampments and begged the city council to do something. Resident Terry Hildebrandt of the Golden Triangle showed crisp photos of people openly using and dealing drugs outside his window. He enlarged the images to poster size for the council.

Read full story
3 comments
Denver, CO

Park Hill golf course may be paved over

One side calls it “Green v. Concrete.” The other side “Park Hill Golf Course Reimagined.”. That’s what a developer has dubbed its website, which urges a yes vote on a ballot measure that would allow the property to be developed.

Read full story
14 comments
Denver, CO

My prized possession during homelessness

Many people when they experience homelessness begin to amass large numbers of things. They might collect everything from rocks to rosaries. Many dumpster-drive for treasures and things they can sell. The ones who really like to horde won’t push one shopping cart, but two.

Read full story
7 comments
Denver, CO

Denver to redraw City Council district boundaries

The Denver City Council will consider Monday a resolution that puts the wheels in motion for re-drawing the city’s council districts. The council districts need to be redrawn due to the city’s explosive population growth. The resolution under consideration Monday spells out how the districts will be redrawn.

Read full story
Denver, CO

Relationship with Denver cops still strained, task force says

Members of the Denver Reimagining Policing task force expressed frustration Thursday the Denver Department of Safety isn’t engaging the public on reform ideas. It has been a year since the Reimagining Policing task force was born out of the George Floyd protests and a demand for better police accountability. “In some ways it feels like we’re back to square one in terms of the community not being involved,” said task force chair Robert Davis during their meeting.

Read full story
Denver, CO

Has ‘party of wealth’ turned its back on the homeless?

Why are Denver Democrats letting homeless people die on their streets? Isn’t the Democratic party supposed to be a home for the downtrodden and oppressed?. It's a question some activists have begun to ask. Denver is largely Democratic. Yet the electorate overwhelmingly approved a law to sweep homeless people off the streets. The sweeps displace people experiencing homelessness who are unable to stay in a city shelter.

Read full story
43 comments

You can get sober during COVID-19

If you’re one of those people who is putting off getting sober until COVID-19 restrictions end, don’t. Just because you can’t meet in church basements during COVID-19 doesn’t mean sobriety networking stops. While it’s true that attending meetings is a hallmark of recovery, connecting with other sober people online is the next best thing.

Read full story

Why highly-sensitive people are so intuitive

A devoted follower of my Facebook page emailed me recently and asked whether I ever had been told I am a “highly-sensitive person.”. My initial reaction was to chuckle, for two reasons. One, a couple of years ago someone referred to me as “clairvoyant.” This person indeed knows I am observant, careful, and that I remember every little detail about everything.

Read full story
46 comments
Denver, CO

Denver plans to halve unsheltered homeless population

The city of Denver plans to cut in half the number of unsheltered people experiencing homelessness by 2026. It also plans to expand the number of housing units for people experiencing homelessness to 3,000.

Read full story
16 comments
Denver, CO

Why I ate $34.50 in Rockies tickets tonight

Tonight, I was supposed to go to the Colorado Rockies game. They are playing the Los Angeles Dodgers. The last Major League Baseball game I saw was at Dodger Stadium back in the 1990s, when I was living in Los Angeles. I used to get free tickets working at the Los Angeles Times.

Read full story
Denver, CO

Sex trafficking happening at Denver homeless encampments

Sex trafficking Is a problem in Denver homeless encampments, residents said during an online town hall meeting Tuesday. Denver City Councilman Chris Hinds sponsored the meeting on behalf of District 10. District 10 includes Capitol Hill and is home to hundreds of encampments.

Read full story
98 comments
Denver, CO

Denver program would help intellectually, developmentally disabled

Denver is in the process of launching a program that aims to improve the lives of residents with intellectual and development disabilities. The program is START and it is a model that addresses the challenges of providing services to this segment of society.

Read full story
1 comments

Mental health problems haunt kids who witness shootings

Children who witness gun violence are more likely to visit the emergency department of a local hospital for a mental health emergency, according to a new study. The study appeared Monday in Journal of the American Medical Association. The study was led by Dr. Aditi Vasan of the National Clinician Scholars Program, Perelman School of Medicine, University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia. Vasan also works in the Department of Pediatrics and PolicyLab at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.

Read full story
Denver, CO

Federal funds to house homeless people with criminal records

Denver is the first city in the nation to receive a federal SIPRA grant to help combat homelessness. The money will pay for housing and mental health treatment for people experiencing homelessness who have had interactions with the legal system. These are people who repeatedly have accessed costly hospital care paid for by Medicaid.

Read full story
21 comments
Denver, CO

Denver reminds newcomer of Los Angeles

I never would have expected it prior to moving here. After living here three years, Denver reminds me of Los Angeles. I lived 10 years in Los Angeles after growing up and attending college in Illinois.

Read full story
22 comments
Denver, CO

Denver food, hospitality workers may reap $1,500 bonus

As part of a plan to attract and retain workers to the hard-hit food and hospitality industries, the city and county of Denver may funnel bonuses of $1,500 each to new and existing employees.

Read full story
2 comments

Nursing home COVID-19 vaccination rates ‘unacceptable’

A research letter published in Journal of the American Medical Association shows that staff vaccination rates at the nation’s nursing homes remain low at about 60 percent. The research was conducted by authors Brian McGarry, University of Rochester; Karen Shen, Harvard University; and Michael Barnett, Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health. They found certified nursing assistants – the staff members who provide the most direct care to residents – had the lowest vaccination rate.

Read full story
13 comments

Kitschy 1980s cameras proved popular

Go ahead and “shoot” me. My love affair with the camera began with a Polaroid at Christmastime. Who can forget them – the hottest technological advance in photography since film?

Read full story

Family caregivers sometimes die before their loved one

Half of all family members who care for elderly people die before the patient, statistics show, or they become seriously ill due to self-neglect. The study was published in the Journal of the American Medical Association.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy