Denver, CO

Denver program would help intellectually, developmentally disabled

David Heitz

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43cjxC_0c0NMpA800
Roman Kraft/Unsplash

Denver is in the process of launching a program that aims to improve the lives of residents with intellectual and development disabilities.

The program is START and it is a model that addresses the challenges of providing services to this segment of society.

“START is a comprehensive model of service supports that optimizes independence, treatment, and community living for individuals with intellectual and development disabilities, or IDD, and behavioral needs,” according to the Center for START Services at the University System of New Hampshire. “In the 2002 U.S. Surgeon General’s Report on mental health disparities for persons with intellectual/developmental disabilities, START was cited as a model program.

The university developed the model. The city of Denver will pay the university $600,000 through Aug. 1, 2024 “to provide training and consultation for the development of a Systematic, Therapeutic, Assessment, Resources and Treatment (START) clinical team for a crisis intervention system for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities with mental/behavioral health needs and their families or caregivers,” according to a city staff report.

The city council will vote Monday on the plan.

Program rooted in positive psychology

In an online video, Dr. Joan Beasley of the University System of New Hampshire gives a clinical overview of the START program. It is rooted in positive psychology and building upon a client’s strengths. While some clients come in with reputations for being tyrants, “we debunk those reputations and look at strengths,” she said.

In serving IDD clients, it’s important to remember they have a dual tendency toward mental illness. First, they are at greater risk for it due to their disabilities. Secondly, many of them still are dealing with “the ecology of how people grew up, which can present opportunities to become more anxious and depressed.”

People with IDD have difficulties with executive function or completing a task. Sometimes that inability comes out “through behavior that is not acceptable,” Beasley said.

START focuses on families, strengths

Developed in 1988, START is family-focused and strengths-based. “What gives a person strength and purpose so they may flourish,” Beasley asks in the online video. Those strengths coupled with clinical data are “like two mints in one,” Beasley said, referring to a Certs commercial from decades ago.

Beasley said it’s important in START to value family members’ opinions about a client’s progress or lack thereof but be mindful that they are not the client. “Don’t see them as one and the same. Helping to resolve an immediate stabilizing situation with a client allows for hope and change moving forward.”

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 1

Published by

I have been in the news business more than 30 years, spending much of my career at some of the best newspapers in the country. Today, I specialize in Denver local news, health reporting, social justice issues, addiction/recovery/mental health news, and topics surrounding homelessness and human trafficking.

Denver, CO
4783 followers

More from David Heitz

You can get sober during COVID-19

If you’re one of those people who is putting off getting sober until COVID-19 restrictions end, don’t. Just because you can’t meet in church basements during COVID-19 doesn’t mean sobriety networking stops. While it’s true that attending meetings is a hallmark of recovery, connecting with other sober people online is the next best thing.

Read full story

Why highly-sensitive people are so intuitive

A devoted follower of my Facebook page emailed me recently and asked whether I ever had been told I am a “highly-sensitive person.”. My initial reaction was to chuckle, for two reasons. One, a couple of years ago someone referred to me as “clairvoyant.” This person indeed knows I am observant, careful, and that I remember every little detail about everything.

Read full story
47 comments
Denver, CO

Reimagining Policing task force: Relationship with cops still strained

Members of the Denver Reimagining Policing task force expressed frustration Thursday the Denver Department of Safety isn’t engaging the public on reform ideas. It has been a year since the Reimagining Policing task force was born out of the George Floyd protests and a demand for better police accountability. “In some ways it feels like we’re back to square one in terms of the community not being involved,” said task force chair Robert Davis during their meeting.

Read full story

Population growth inspires Denver City Council redistricting

The Denver City Council will consider Monday a resolution that puts the wheels in motion for re-drawing the city’s council districts. The council districts need to be redrawn due to the city’s explosive population growth. The resolution under consideration Monday spells out how the districts will be redrawn.

Read full story
Denver, CO

Denver plans to halve unsheltered homeless population

The city of Denver plans to cut in half the number of unsheltered people experiencing homelessness by 2026. It also plans to expand the number of housing units for people experiencing homelessness to 3,000.

Read full story
13 comments
Denver, CO

Why I ate $34.50 in Rockies tickets tonight

Tonight, I was supposed to go to the Colorado Rockies game. They are playing the Los Angeles Dodgers. The last Major League Baseball game I saw was at Dodger Stadium back in the 1990s, when I was living in Los Angeles. I used to get free tickets working at the Los Angeles Times.

Read full story
Denver, CO

Sex trafficking happening at Denver homeless encampments

Sex trafficking Is a problem in Denver homeless encampments, residents said during an online town hall meeting Tuesday. Denver City Councilman Chris Hinds sponsored the meeting on behalf of District 10. District 10 includes Capitol Hill and is home to hundreds of encampments.

Read full story
97 comments
Denver, CO

Does Denver have a drinking problem?

When it comes to people who drink in Denver, I have seen some hot messes. I’ve seen young women lose their dinner after stumbling down 16th Street mall. I’ve seen cocky muscle-heads trying to be macho and pick fights with one another outside the bars near Coors Field.

Read full story
26 comments

Mental health problems haunt kids who witness shootings

Children who witness gun violence are more likely to visit the emergency department of a local hospital for a mental health emergency, according to a new study. The study appeared Monday in Journal of the American Medical Association. The study was led by Dr. Aditi Vasan of the National Clinician Scholars Program, Perelman School of Medicine, University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia. Vasan also works in the Department of Pediatrics and PolicyLab at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.

Read full story
Denver, CO

Federal funds to house homeless people with criminal records

Denver is the first city in the nation to receive a federal SIPRA grant to help combat homelessness. The money will pay for housing and mental health treatment for people experiencing homelessness who have had interactions with the legal system. These are people who repeatedly have accessed costly hospital care paid for by Medicaid.

Read full story
21 comments
Denver, CO

Denver reminds newcomer of Los Angeles

I never would have expected it prior to moving here. After living here three years, Denver reminds me of Los Angeles. I lived 10 years in Los Angeles after growing up and attending college in Illinois.

Read full story
22 comments
Denver, CO

Denver food, hospitality workers may reap $1,500 bonus

As part of a plan to attract and retain workers to the hard-hit food and hospitality industries, the city and county of Denver may funnel bonuses of $1,500 each to new and existing employees.

Read full story
2 comments

Nursing home COVID-19 vaccination rates ‘unacceptable’

A research letter published in Journal of the American Medical Association shows that staff vaccination rates at the nation’s nursing homes remain low at about 60 percent. The research was conducted by authors Brian McGarry, University of Rochester; Karen Shen, Harvard University; and Michael Barnett, Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health. They found certified nursing assistants – the staff members who provide the most direct care to residents – had the lowest vaccination rate.

Read full story
13 comments

Kitschy 1980s cameras proved popular

Go ahead and “shoot” me. My love affair with the camera began with a Polaroid at Christmastime. Who can forget them – the hottest technological advance in photography since film?

Read full story

Family caregivers sometimes die before their loved one

Half of all family members who care for elderly people die before the patient, statistics show, or they become seriously ill due to self-neglect. The study was published in the Journal of the American Medical Association.

Read full story
2 comments

I sold all my belongings on Facebook Marketplace

I found a friend during a rough patch in the Facebook Marketplace. Not only did I make fast cash, but the experience helped lift my spirits during a period of depression. I have chronic complex post-traumatic stress disorder and bipolar disorder. Sometimes life gets rough.

Read full story

Why staying angry won't get you anywhere

I’m talking about anger, but I could just as easily be talking about cancer. Anger does eat you up like cancer. Just as cancerous cells multiply, so do angry thoughts. Anger picks up steam like a snowball rolling downhill. If you don’t get a handle on your anger, I honestly believe it can and will kill you.

Read full story
3 comments

Father hides genetic brain disease from son

David Heitz and his father Benny in 1991.Photo submitted. My dad spent his entire adult life telling people he was sick. Nobody believed him. Dad had trouble getting around. He generally spent much of his life a miserable person.

Read full story
9 comments
Denver, CO

Untreated bipolar disorder can wreak strange havoc fast

Red flags should have convinced me that I was losing my mind a few years ago, but I ignored them. I began to struggle with trauma-induced psychosis after my dad died in 2015. I ended up selling the house dad left me and moving to Denver on a whim in 2018.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy