Denver, CO

Millions spent on homeless issue could house them all, group says

David Heitz

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4W7t2i_0brTm2JD00
A city crew sweeps an ecampment site in Denver.Denver Homeless Out Loud

Millions of dollars in city homeless expenditures that do nothing to permanently house people could be used to house most all the city’s homeless population, a local advocacy group says.

In its latest video production, the advocacy group Denver Homeless Out Loud makes it case. They report that Denver City Councilwoman Candi CDeBaca advanced a budget measure that would have housed a thousand people permanently. She did not find support from her colleagues.

“If these thousand would have been housed than two-thirds of the people you see on the streets in Denver would have been housed in apartments,” says Ana Cornelius of Homeless of Out Loud, narrator of the video. The video was produced by The Urban Camping Network.

“Let’s house them, let’s house them all,” Cornelius continues. “Right now, we could end this. The noise at night … the needles … the poop …. All of it. Let’s house them now. We have solutions readily available right now.”

A recent study by Common Sense Institute estimated Denver is spending at least half a billion dollars a year on issues related to homelessness.

Gig economy, minimum wage workers suffering

Cornelius notes that many people who are homeless work in jobs such as grocery stores and food delivery. As someone who experienced homelessness, I met several people on the streets who drive for companies such as Uber and Grub Hub.

“Take care of those who drives buses, deliver food, man grocery stores,” Cornelius states. “The ones that provide the basic needs for us, they can’t get housing in Denver.”

Cornelius issues a call to action. “We have a lot of common ground to build upon.” She said that people experiencing homelessness in Denver could be housed before winter if the City Council had the political will.

She called for solutions, not sweeps of encampments. “Let’s house the people,” she said. “We spent the same amount of money to not house them.”

The cost of housing everyone

Last year Homeless Out Loud posted on its website estimates for housing the entire homeless community. It includes:

Hotel housing for at least 2,000 houseless people, $51 million. The city recently spent $17 million on an existing contract with Colorado Coalition for the Homeless to run hotel rooms for 670-plus people,” the group reported. “If we triple this spending, we could house at least 2,000 houseless people in hotels. This could house the entire population of shelter guests (noted at 900) plus another 1,100 people staying outside or in other houseless situations.”

Money for housing could come from police budget

The group says the money could come from a reallocation of funds from the police or sheriff’s department. “It could also come from the existing shelter budget as all shelter guests could be moved to these hotels,” the group suggests.

Housing for at least 4,171 people: $834 million. “The city has stated that each ‘affordable’ housing unit costs them about $200,000,” Denver Homeless Out Loud reports. “Based on this estimate this proposed housing budget should house the total number of people counted homeless in 2020. This does not mean all homeless people as the Point In Time survey is a known undercount, but it would be a good start.”

Again, the group recommends money come from the police and sheriff’s departments and shelter budgets.

‘A disgrace in a developed nation’

“The cost of creating attainable housing units from the ground up versus as vouchers for existing units versus renovation of existing non-functional hotels/housing versus tiny homes or other alternative housing on vacant land all differ,” the group reports. “But if all this $800-plus million went directly to creating housing, all of the 4,171 counted houseless people could be housed.”

The latest video to be released by Homeless Out Loud ends with a message to reach out to elected officials. “Get on your computers and write your city council members,” Cornelius said. “You don’t want to see it; I don’t want to see it either.

“People shouldn’t be living outside, it’s a disgrace in a developed nation such as this.”

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 26

Published by

I have been in the news business more than 30 years, spending much of my career at some of the best newspapers in the country. Today, I specialize in Denver local news, health reporting, social justice issues, addiction/recovery/mental health news, and topics surrounding homelessness and human trafficking.

Denver, CO
4677 followers

More from David Heitz

Denver, CO

Denver reminds newcomer of Los Angeles

I never would have expected it prior to moving here. After living here three years, Denver reminds me of Los Angeles. I lived 10 years in Los Angeles after growing up and attending college in Illinois.

Read full story
7 comments
Denver, CO

Denver program would help intellectually, developmentally disabled

Denver is in the process of launching a program that aims to improve the lives of residents with intellectual and development disabilities. The program is START and it is a model that addresses the challenges of providing services to this segment of society.

Read full story
1 comments
Denver, CO

Denver food, hospitality workers may reap $1,500 bonus

As part of a plan to attract and retain workers to the hard-hit food and hospitality industries, the city and county of Denver may funnel bonuses of $1,500 each to new and existing employees.

Read full story
2 comments

Nursing home COVID-19 vaccination rates ‘unacceptable’

A research letter published in Journal of the American Medical Association shows that staff vaccination rates at the nation’s nursing homes remain low at about 60 percent. The research was conducted by authors Brian McGarry, University of Rochester; Karen Shen, Harvard University; and Michael Barnett, Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health. They found certified nursing assistants – the staff members who provide the most direct care to residents – had the lowest vaccination rate.

Read full story
13 comments

Kitschy 1980s cameras proved popular

Go ahead and “shoot” me. My love affair with the camera began with a Polaroid at Christmastime. Who can forget them – the hottest technological advance in photography since film?

Read full story

Family caregivers sometimes die before their loved one

Half of all family members who care for elderly people die before the patient, statistics show, or they become seriously ill due to self-neglect. The study was published in the Journal of the American Medical Association.

Read full story
2 comments

I sold all my belongings on Facebook Marketplace

I found a friend during a rough patch in the Facebook Marketplace. Not only did I make fast cash, but the experience helped lift my spirits during a period of depression. I have chronic complex post-traumatic stress disorder and bipolar disorder. Sometimes life gets rough.

Read full story

Why staying angry won't get you anywhere

I’m talking about anger, but I could just as easily be talking about cancer. Anger does eat you up like cancer. Just as cancerous cells multiply, so do angry thoughts. Anger picks up steam like a snowball rolling downhill. If you don’t get a handle on your anger, I honestly believe it can and will kill you.

Read full story
3 comments

Father hides genetic brain disease from son

David Heitz and his father Benny in 1991.Photo submitted. My dad spent his entire adult life telling people he was sick. Nobody believed him. Dad had trouble getting around. He generally spent much of his life a miserable person.

Read full story
9 comments

Tips for staying sober during COVID-19

If you’re one of those people who is putting off getting sober until COVID-19 restrictions end, don’t. Just because you can’t meet in church basements during COVID-19 doesn’t mean sobriety networking stops. While it’s true that attending meetings is a hallmark of recovery, connecting with other sober people online is the next best thing.

Read full story
Denver, CO

Untreated bipolar disorder can wreak strange havoc fast

Red flags should have convinced me that I was losing my mind a few years ago, but I ignored them. I began to struggle with trauma-induced psychosis after my dad died in 2015. I ended up selling the house dad left me and moving to Denver on a whim in 2018.

Read full story

A walk every day helps keep you emotionally healthy

Wouldn’t it be great if we could just walk off mental illness?. “Oh, just go walk it off,” the saying goes. There's some truth to the popular adage. Study after study has linked physical activity including walking to better mental health. These studies always catch my eye because I am an avid walker. I recommend walking to everyone. It’s a delightful hobby for many reasons.

Read full story
1 comments

Oprah's happiness guru shares advice for life

Oprah has branded herself not only the queen of talk, but a master of personal growth. So, who better than Oprah’s happiness guru to ask for transformational tips for happiness?

Read full story
5 comments

Printer ink takes big bite out of office budget

Apparently, I am not a yellow journalist. Has anyone else ever had this problem? A glut of yellow printer cartridges?. This was a problem I ran into with my Epson printer. Now I have a Canon.

Read full story

Online shopping can be habit forming

Several years ago, I was enjoying a night out with a friend. She had an adorable 7-year-old girl who had stayed home that night with the babysitter. But that didn’t keep Lauren, the 7-year-old, from texting her mother every five minutes.

Read full story

Science explains how scented candles soothe

Many years ago, when I was battling severe depression, I enrolled in some daytime activities at the local mental health center to get myself out of the house. We spoke at length about coping mechanisms we could use if presented with a mental health emergency.

Read full story
1 comments
Denver, CO

Civic Center Park makeover inspires ideas from residents

It’s Denver’s only national historic landmark and it hasn’t had a makeover in 100 years: Civic Center Park. It’s now in the planning phases of a major redo. The city is in the process of seeking input from the public.

Read full story
6 comments
Denver, CO

Why Denver homeless people won’t stay in shelters

A tired soundbite that many have used for years when describing homelessness is that many people don’t want to stay in shelters. If they turn down a bed, why feel sorry for them, some argue.

Read full story
95 comments
Denver, CO

Homeless camp cleanup firm wins contract extension despite complaints

Despite complaints that Environmental HazMat Services Inc. humiliates people experiencing homelessness and leaves behind a big mess, the City Council agreed Monday to extend its contract for another two years.

Read full story
15 comments
Denver, CO

Rapper, service dogs entertain Denver City Council

Rapper Jay Triiple performs for the Denver CIty Council.Denver public access channel. Denver rapper Jay Triiiple had the City Council swaying with their hands up and clapping to her music Monday during a performance in council chambers.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy