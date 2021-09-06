Denver newspaper puts homeless people to work

A Denver Voice vendor bags a sale. Denver Voice

As a news person, I frequently tell people that the biggest story in Denver is homelessness.

So, it’s important a voice exists for people experiencing homelessness. It’s the Denver Voice, and it not only is the unhoused community’s paper of record, but the Voice also employs people experiencing homelessness.

NewsBreak recently chatted with Denver Voice Executive Director Jennifer Seybold. The newspaper has an average circulation of about 18,000 printed copies monthly during non-COVID-19 conditions. It is distributed by street hawkers who profit off donations.

At any time, there may be 40 active street hawkers peddling the Voice. Right now, the program has scaled back due to the economic downturn. For two months in 2020, the Voice did not print but continued to exist online.

“Our mission is to facilitate a dialogue addressing the roots of homelessness by telling stories of people whose lives are impacted by poverty and homelessness and to offer economic, educational, and empowerment opportunities for the impoverished community,” the newspaper professes on its website.

The Voice is a member of the International Network of Street Papers and Society of Professional Journalists.

Paper establishes COVID-19 relief fund for vendors

Voice Executive Director Jennifer Seybold told NewsBreak she knew she had to do something for the paper’s vendors when the country shut down. She solicited donations and managed to establish a COVID-19 relief fund. When the lockdowns came, there were not enough people on the streets to sell newspapers to.

The relief fund for vendors helped them pay bills that would otherwise have gone unpaid due to their loss in income, Seybold said.

You can find Denver Voice salespeople outside Trader Joes and Whole Food stores. Most are incredibly friendly. Seybold said one vendor sometimes sold 2,000 papers a month before COVID-19.

A Denver Voice vendor displays the newspaper. Denver Voice

Other vendors don’t sell many papers but remain active with the Voice. The Voice even has dinners where everyone eats together like a family.

I visited the Voice’s office while experiencing homelessness. I obtained 15 free papers to begin my vending career.

Sadly, I never sold the papers. I did not feel mentally healthy enough at the time.

Denver Voice provides community

Many people come to the Voice looking to fill a void, and not just a financial one. The Voice provides a community. The organization also helps with job placement outside of The Voice.

Seybold admits the discourse surrounding homelessness in Denver is sharply divided. “It’s pretty contentious,” she said. Still, the Voice’s salespeople have not experienced many hateful comments about people experiencing homelessness. “Mostly the community is supportive of what we do.”

The Voice sells the newspapers to vendors for 25 cents each. The vendor can then turn around and sell them for as much as they can get. The suggested donation is $2.

Editor oversees lineup of hard-hitting news

The Voice writes hard-hitting news pieces that demonstrate a watchdog role. That means the newspaper is watching out for the interests of people experiencing homelessness. The editor is Elisabeth Monaghan.

“She has a passion for social justice and believes that writing and creative expression are some of our most powerful tools in combating homelessness and poverty,” the website explains about Monaghan. “She also believes that education is fundamental – engaging the community to partner in this effort is key and The Denver Voice provides an avenue unlike any other to do that.”

Many vendors engage their clients with conversation daily. They end up making friends. “These are people just like you me,” is the epiphany most have when getting to know a vendor, Seybold said.

The vendors are beating down stereotypes. “I watch their positivity and I’m always so impressed,” Seybold said.

She said one vendor came to the Voice a while back grieving the loss of a partner. Seybold said she has watched the man slowly rebuild his life while selling papers for the Voice.

Seybold admits the newspaper is struggling a bit. She asks Denverites to consider buying a Denver Voice the next time they see a vendor. “Say hello and make eye contact,” she urged. “Because it really does make a huge difference.”

