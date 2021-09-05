CBD reduces burnout in COVID-19 healthcare workers, study shows

Elsa Olofsson/Unsplash

A new study shows that CBD, the non-psychoactive ingredient in hemp and marijuana plants, may help frontline health workers from becoming burnt out providing COVID-19 care.

“This randomized clinical trial found that the efficacy and safety of daily treatment with CBD, 300 mg, for four weeks combined with standard care was superior to standard care alone for reducing the symptoms of emotional exhaustion, anxiety, and depression among frontline health care professionals working with patients with COVID-19,” according to the study.

The research appears in Journal of the American Medical Association. “Treatment with CBD plus standard care decreased the number of diagnoses of burnout syndrome (based on diagnosis) and significantly reduced the number of participants with scores indicative of anxiety and depression at four weeks after initiation of treatment,” the study reported. “Treatment with CBD was associated with mostly mild and transient adverse effects, similar to those reported in the control arm. The few reported cases of serious adverse effects resolved after discontinuation of CBD, but their presence highlights the need for close clinical monitoring (especially liver function testing) of patients receiving CBD therapy.”

Brazilian doctors conduct research

The research was conducted by doctors in Sao Paolo, Brazil. The authors practice medicine at Ribeirão Preto Medical School, National Institute for Science and Technology–Translational Medicine, São Paulo, Brazil; Institute for Drug Research, School of Pharmacy at Hebrew University of Jerusalem, Jerusalem, Israel; Department of Psychiatry and Behavioural Neurosciences at McMaster University, Hamilton, Ontario, Canada; Department of Psychiatry, Faculty of Medicine, Graduate Program in Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences, Universidade Federal do Rio Grande do Sul, Porto Alegre; Department of Psychiatry, University of Michigan Medical School, Ann Arbor; Department of Psychiatry, Federal University of São Paulo, São Paulo; and Chromatox Library, Sao Paolo.

A total 120 physicians, nurses and physical therapists were evaluated during the study. The study occurred between June and November 2020.

“Of those, 118 participants (59 participants in each arm, 66.9 percent women, mean age, 33.6 years) received the intervention and were included in the efficacy analysis,” according to the study. “In the treatment arm, scores on the emotional exhaustion subscale of the Maslach Burnout Inventory significantly decreased at day 14, day 21, and day 28. However, five participants, all of whom were in the treatment group, experienced serious adverse events: four cases of elevated liver enzymes (one critical and three mild, with the mild elevations reported at the final 28-day assessment) and one case of severe pharmacodermia. In two of those cases (one with critical elevation of liver enzymes and one with severe pharmacodermia), CBD therapy was discontinued, and the participants had a full recovery.”

The authors say innovative treatments are needed for healthcare workers on the front lines. “Several surveys have reported pandemic-related increases in emotional distress, depression, anxiety, posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and insomnia, particularly among frontline health care workers,” according to the research. “The usual pharmacological treatments for these conditions (antidepressant, anxiolytic, and hypnotic medications) often require several weeks to be effective and can produce substantial adverse effects. Safer and more effective drugs to treat the symptoms of emotional exhaustion and burnout are needed, especially during the current COVID-19 pandemic.”

