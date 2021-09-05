CBD reduces burnout in COVID-19 healthcare workers, study shows

David Heitz

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xBay5_0bnLyPht00
Elsa Olofsson/Unsplash

A new study shows that CBD, the non-psychoactive ingredient in hemp and marijuana plants, may help frontline health workers from becoming burnt out providing COVID-19 care.

“This randomized clinical trial found that the efficacy and safety of daily treatment with CBD, 300 mg, for four weeks combined with standard care was superior to standard care alone for reducing the symptoms of emotional exhaustion, anxiety, and depression among frontline health care professionals working with patients with COVID-19,” according to the study.

The research appears in Journal of the American Medical Association. “Treatment with CBD plus standard care decreased the number of diagnoses of burnout syndrome (based on diagnosis) and significantly reduced the number of participants with scores indicative of anxiety and depression at four weeks after initiation of treatment,” the study reported. “Treatment with CBD was associated with mostly mild and transient adverse effects, similar to those reported in the control arm. The few reported cases of serious adverse effects resolved after discontinuation of CBD, but their presence highlights the need for close clinical monitoring (especially liver function testing) of patients receiving CBD therapy.”

Brazilian doctors conduct research

The research was conducted by doctors in Sao Paolo, Brazil. The authors practice medicine at Ribeirão Preto Medical School, National Institute for Science and Technology–Translational Medicine, São Paulo, Brazil; Institute for Drug Research, School of Pharmacy at Hebrew University of Jerusalem, Jerusalem, Israel; Department of Psychiatry and Behavioural Neurosciences at McMaster University, Hamilton, Ontario, Canada; Department of Psychiatry, Faculty of Medicine, Graduate Program in Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences, Universidade Federal do Rio Grande do Sul, Porto Alegre; Department of Psychiatry, University of Michigan Medical School, Ann Arbor; Department of Psychiatry, Federal University of São Paulo, São Paulo; and Chromatox Library, Sao Paolo.

A total 120 physicians, nurses and physical therapists were evaluated during the study. The study occurred between June and November 2020.

“Of those, 118 participants (59 participants in each arm, 66.9 percent women, mean age, 33.6 years) received the intervention and were included in the efficacy analysis,” according to the study. “In the treatment arm, scores on the emotional exhaustion subscale of the Maslach Burnout Inventory significantly decreased at day 14, day 21, and day 28. However, five participants, all of whom were in the treatment group, experienced serious adverse events: four cases of elevated liver enzymes (one critical and three mild, with the mild elevations reported at the final 28-day assessment) and one case of severe pharmacodermia. In two of those cases (one with critical elevation of liver enzymes and one with severe pharmacodermia), CBD therapy was discontinued, and the participants had a full recovery.”

The authors say innovative treatments are needed for healthcare workers on the front lines. “Several surveys have reported pandemic-related increases in emotional distress, depression, anxiety, posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and insomnia, particularly among frontline health care workers,” according to the research. “The usual pharmacological treatments for these conditions (antidepressant, anxiolytic, and hypnotic medications) often require several weeks to be effective and can produce substantial adverse effects. Safer and more effective drugs to treat the symptoms of emotional exhaustion and burnout are needed, especially during the current COVID-19 pandemic.”

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

I have been in the news business more than 30 years, spending much of my career at some of the best newspapers in the country. Today, I specialize in Denver local news, health reporting, social justice issues, addiction/recovery/mental health news, and topics surrounding homelessness and human trafficking.

Denver, CO
4326 followers

More from David Heitz

Denver, CO

Millions spent on security at homeless shelters

The City of Denver will vote Monday whether to extend a contract with Veritas Security by $2.9 million for a total $10.4 million to keep Denver’s homeless shelters safe. The contract extends Veritas services to the end of the year.

Read full story
Denver, CO

Millions spent on homeless issue could house them all, group says

A city crew sweeps an ecampment site in Denver.Denver Homeless Out Loud. Millions of dollars in city homeless expenditures that do nothing to permanently house people could be used to house most all the city’s homeless population, a local advocacy group says.

Read full story
10 comments

Fair food makes mouths water

I really enjoy going to the fair every year. I like the concerts, have fun on the rides, and absolutely love the food. Fair food. As a reporter I’ve visited lots of county fairs all over the country working for various newspapers. I find the smell of the fair food sizzling an intoxicating feature of the summer celebrations.

Read full story
Denver, CO

Walking in Denver, what causes random spots of cold air?

How many of you have taken a walk somewhere around Denver and noticed that at times it seems you pass through a ghost?. At least that’s what the old wives’ tale said caused localized spots of cold air that you can feel when outside for a walk. You can walk three or four steps and pass through a cold spot that fast.

Read full story
1 comments
Denver, CO

Denver churns out homeless people faster than it helps them

Two recent developments show just how bad the homelessness problem in Denver has become. Results from the annual Point in Time survey of people living in shelters showed the city has double the number of people experiencing homelessness for the first time.

Read full story
20 comments
Denver, CO

Why Denver squirrels are such friendly hams

If not, chances are one will come find you. Especially if you have something to eat. Denver’s squirrels are incredibly friendly, bold, and aggressive. Visit a Denver park and you will see for yourself.

Read full story
7 comments
Denver, CO

Denver newspaper puts homeless people to work

As a news person, I frequently tell people that the biggest story in Denver is homelessness. So, it’s important a voice exists for people experiencing homelessness. It’s the Denver Voice, and it not only is the unhoused community’s paper of record, but the Voice also employs people experiencing homelessness.

Read full story
8 comments

What can happen when a person with dementia goes on hospice

Hospice may come at the sunset of one life, but it’s also a lifesaver for families who want to see their loved ones exit comfortably. The idea behind hospice is that the patient never will recover from their physical ailments. There is no sense in extending life because the quality has declined that much.

Read full story
34 comments
Denver, CO

Denver Health connects homeless via video to mental health care

When it comes to treating Denver’s homeless population for mental illness, not enough people are being connected to care. Denver Health hopes to change that with its new tele-health program for those staying in the city’s homeless shelters.

Read full story
1 comments
Colorado State

Colorado air-drops trout into mountain lakes

Colorado Parks and Wildlife released hundreds of airborne fish from airplanes over mountain lakes a couple of weeks ago. “It was the second of three aerial stocking rounds taking place this summer,” according to a Colorado Parks and Wildlife news release. “It is a part of Colorado Park and Wildlife’s annual operation for managing its alpine lakes for the future enjoyment of the public. It is also efficient.

Read full story
3 comments

Kratom may not save you from opioid addiction, and may even lead you to it

Here’s why I tell people I care about to steer clear of Kratom:. Kratom binds to the same receptors in the brain as opioids. So, although it does not contain opiates, it works the same way on the brain.

Read full story
68 comments

Monthly injections may rescue patients from meth, heroin, cocaine addiction

Consider them booster shots for sanity and good behavior. Injections that may help treat methamphetamine and cocaine addiction are in the works. If approved by the FDA after clinical trials, they could blaze new trails for addiction treatment.

Read full story
359 comments

Wean addicts off opioids with morphine: Research

Giving opioid addicts morphine to wean them off heroin?. It may sound strange, but it’s an idea floated in Annals of Internal Medicine. People addicted to opioids often need to detox under medical supervision with the help of opioid-assisted medication therapy.

Read full story
22 comments

Gabapentin reduces opioid dependency before and after surgery

Taking gabapentin before and after surgery can help reduce the need for opioid painkillers. So concluded a study published in Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) by a team of researchers at Stanford University. The study compared 200 surgical patients given placebo v. 200 surgical patients given gabapentin.

Read full story
71 comments

Be nice to homeless people, they aren’t going anywhere

Get used to homeless people, they’re not going anywhere. They don’t have anywhere to go anyway. What I mean is that homelessness is getting worse, not better. Nasty attitudes about homeless people seem to be getting worse, too.

Read full story
314 comments

My amazing $20 smartphone and how you can get one

(Meghan Schierech: Unsplash) I can’t help but share the biggest bargain I’ve ever bagged: A $20 smartphone. First, let me explain why this deal blew me over. I am one of those people who always had to have the latest and greatest smartphone. From 2013 to 2018, I had every new Samsung Galaxy that came out. I spent hundreds of dollars year after year on new phones and outrageously priced service.

Read full story
5 comments

Nightmare-crushing pill helps alcoholics with PTSD get sober

(Artem Maltsez: Unsplash) I never used to have nightmares. I dreamed a lot, especially during my drinking days. Most often, my dreams were funny. But then, I experienced unthinkable trauma.

Read full story
14 comments

Bird lovers cry foul over feather post on social media

Talk about getting their feathers ruffled. Several people on Facebook bombarded a woman with criticism after she posted the picture of an eagle feather on a Colorado nature photography page on Monday. Turns out, it’s illegal to possess an eagle feather unless you are a Native American person who is registered to have one.

Read full story
1 comments
Denver, CO

Hunting gains popularity during COVID-19

Playing to Americans’ most basic survival instincts, COVID-19 has resulted in an uptick in hunting in Colorado and across the country. People who enjoy hunting suddenly had time off from work due to stay-at-home orders. In the meantime, people were rushing to stores to stock up on goods. “Hunters took advantage of stay-at-home emergency orders,” according to a news release by NSSF, the Firearm Industry Trade Association. “Businesses in cities and small towns were closed, but the woods, fields and marshes remained mostly open.

Read full story
3 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy