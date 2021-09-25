Denver, CO

Has ‘party of wealth’ turned its back on the homeless?

David Heitz

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3C1Kpy_0bj5kTc000
Anastase Maragos

Why are Denver Democrats letting homeless people die on their streets? Isn’t the Democratic party supposed to be a home for the downtrodden and oppressed?

It's a question some activists have begun to ask. Denver is largely Democratic. Yet the electorate overwhelmingly approved a law to sweep homeless people off the streets. The sweeps displace people experiencing homelessness who are unable to stay in a city shelter.

The sweeps are proudly enforced by Denver Mayor Michael Hancock, a Democrat who has visited the Democrat-run White House. It’s Hancock who has vowed to enforce the sweeps. And he has, even stepping up enforcement in recent months.

Conditions at the encampments are vile. The city has been asked to provide trash pickup and restroom facilities for the outposts and has so far declined.

Democratic party represents great wealth

Cities with some of the largest homelessness problems in the nation are run by Democrats. So why aren’t Democrats working to provide people experiencing homelessness with permanent housing?

According to one opinion maker, the Democrats have become the party of the rich. The concerns of the little guy, especially people living on the street, are far from their consciousness, many argue.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DRetV_0bj5kTc000
Colin Lloyd/Unsplash

“The two parties are switching class constituents. Some 65 percent of the Americans making more than $500,000 a year are Democrats, and 74 percent of those who earn less than $100,000 a year are Republicans, according to IRS statistics,” reported the San Jose Mercury News. “Gone are the days of working people automatically voting Democratic, or Republicans being caricatured as a party of stockbrokers on golf courses.

“By 2018, Democratic representatives were in control all 20 of the wealthiest congressional districts. In the recent presidential primaries and general election, 17 of the 20 wealthiest ZIP codes gave more money to Democratic candidates than to Republicans.”

Democratic stars include bi-coastal elites

You can find the elite Democrats in New York, California and other coastal cities and states. Denver has them. High-tech, retail, sports and entertainment giants have created new wealth that largely leans left.

Hanson said you won’t find many Democrats admitting their party has the biggest purse. “The Democratic Party does not wish to admit it has become the party of wealth,” he wrote. “All too often its stale revolutionary speechifying sounds more like penance arising from guilt than genuine advocacy for middle-class citizens of all races.”

Many advocates for people experiencing homelessness say enough money is spent on the vast array of services provided to them to permanently house them. Housing the homeless is the only way to solve the problem.

Less homelessness in GOP cities

Some cities have made progress on ending homelessness, and they have done so by providing permanent supportive housing. Those cities tend to be categorized as Republican places.

An article in The Washington Post admits its true left-leaning cities have bigger homelessness problems. “Data from the Department of Housing and Urban Development show that homelessness is, in fact, more prevalent in states that voted for Hillary Clinton in 2016. What’s more, states that voted for Trump — and, therefore, are often led by Republicans — have seen larger drops in their homeless populations.”

The reporter defends his position with plenty of data. “Half of America’s homeless live in major cities, four-fifths of them in blue states. The data above suggest that Trump’s tweets aren’t simply the president picking on cities as centers of homelessness and incidentally dinging Democrats. Instead, there indeed are real differences in how the homeless population has changed in red and blue states.”

Both parties enact anti-homeless policies

Indeed, in Denver both parties have shown disdain for homelessness. The Denver County Republican chair petitioned to get a measure on the ballot requiring the city sweep encampments within three days of a complaint.

Meantime, money supporting the initiative is flooding in from a group whose owner has ties to powerful Democratic Denver Mayor Michael Hancock, according to the Denver Voice. The Denver Voice reports on issues of importance to people experiencing homelessness.

The controversy centers around a woman named Katie Kennedy, owner of a non-profit group called Defend Colorado. The group has raised money to support or oppose ballot measures in the past.

Initiative backer has ties to Mayor Hancock

“Campaign finance records show three of Kennedy’s clients have ties to Mayor Hancock—the Apartment Association of Metro Denver, the Metro Housing Coalition, and Colorado Concern, a pro-business advocacy group,” the Voice reported. “Once Hancock decided to run for Mayor, the two organizations increased their financial support. In 2011, they donated a combined total of $10,000 in support of Hancock’s mayoral campaign. Since then, the three groups combined have donated $13,000 to Hancock’s campaigns.”

Defend Colorado has spent well into the six digits on the “We Can Do Better” initiative, intended to step up homeless sweeps. “Over the campaign’s first two months, Defend Colorado has financially supported it to the tune of $113,750, according to campaign finance documents from the Clerk & Recorder’s Office,” according to the Voice.

Homeless and formerly homeless people express frustration each week at the Democrat majority Denver City Council meetings. They say safe permanent housing, not chasing people in circles, is the way to end homelessness.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 43

Published by

I have been in the news business more than 30 years, spending much of my career at some of the best newspapers in the country. Today, I specialize in Denver local news, health reporting, social justice issues, addiction/recovery/mental health news, and topics surrounding homelessness and human trafficking.

Denver, CO
4900 followers

More from David Heitz

Colorado State

How Colorado fell to the Democrats

I never would have believed it until I moved here – Colorado is a Democratic state, blue as a Smurf. I always thought Denver, and Colorado in particular, were Republican country. God, family, and country all are big themes here, especially in Colorado Springs, where there is a heavy military presence.

Read full story
182 comments

With bipolar disorder, dating can be challenging

Although it’s a stigmatizing question, it is a legitimate one. Would you date someone who has a diagnosis of bipolar disorder?. People with bipolar disorder can live very full lives when they are taking the proper medication. But during lapses in treatment or when a medication stops working, the bipolar roller-coaster wreaks havoc in a patient’s life.

Read full story
5 comments

When parenting your elderly parent, show respect

If you’re a Generation X’er, your parents are getting old. Some may be suffering from physical or mental health problems and are unable to manage the activities of daily living.

Read full story
1 comments
Denver, CO

Denver council opposes encampment cleanup ballot measure

The Denver City Council is opposing two ballot measures it says could open the city up to liability and make it unable to pay its bills. The council is opposed to ballot measures 303 and 304. Measure 303 would affect how the city enforces its camping ordinance. Under the ballot question, the city would have just three days from the time a complaint is filed to dismantle a camp. If the city fails to clear the encampment, residents could hire their own disposal firm to clear the encampment and bill the city.

Read full story
3 comments
Denver, CO

DIA may spend $3 million to keep birds out of flight paths

Denver will consider Monday spending up to $3 million for a wildlife management plan at Denver International Airport. The U.S. Department of Agriculture would perform the work. The contract would run from Jan. 1, 2022, to Dec. 31, 2026.

Read full story
1 comments

When your gay child comes out to you, listen

How you respond when your gay child comes out to you will forever be etched in your son’s or daughter’s memories. If you think your child is gay, lesbian, or transgender, you should be prepared for the big reveal.

Read full story
26 comments

Parents can nurture lifelong bonds among siblings

If you’re a parent, you know that someday you won’t be there for your children anymore. You’ll be dead. A parental instinct is to prepare for this by making sure your children never are alone. If they have siblings, it’s a blessing to be nourished.

Read full story
2 comments

Ghosting damages relationships, egos

If you’ve ever been ghosted, you know how it feels: Like a kick in the stomach. “Ghosting” occurs when a person suddenly ends a relationship without warning or explanation. One second, you’re talking to your boyfriend or best friend about going to a ball game. The next, your friend is wondering why they haven’t heard from you in three days and why you no longer are friends on Facebook.

Read full story
2 comments

Angry recruits may be prone to suicide, mental illness, study reveals

Soldiers who are angry when they enter the military are more likely to develop mental health problems after enlistment and even suicidal ideation, according to a new study. The study appears in JAMA Psychiatry. “Anger is experienced by all humans to varying degrees, including in situations where it may be adaptive,” the study explains. “However, excessive anger can be pathological, and extreme cases can indicate psychiatric illness. Intermittent explosive disorder (IED), characterized by repeated outbursts of verbal or physical aggression (anger attacks), affects approximately 4 percent to 7 percent of the U.S. population in their lifetimes.

Read full story
2 comments

NCIS' Shalita Grant says U.S. 'stymied with racism'

What wasn’t to like about Sonja Percy (Shalita Grant), the sexy special agent on “NCIS: New Orleans?”. Grant left the show last year. But I had the pleasure of interviewing her during NCIS’ heyday. I interviewed her for Healthline Contributors. That site no longer is live. I was given permission to reprint the story.

Read full story
57 comments
Denver, CO

Residents rail against drugs in homeless encampments

Several residents told the City Council Monday that they are at wit’s end with the homeless encampments that have taken over their neighborhoods. The angry neighbors railed about the rampant drug use going on in the encampments and begged the city council to do something. Resident Terry Hildebrandt of the Golden Triangle showed crisp photos of people openly using and dealing drugs outside his window. He enlarged the images to poster size for the council.

Read full story
28 comments
Denver, CO

Park Hill golf course may be paved over

One side calls it “Green v. Concrete.” The other side “Park Hill Golf Course Reimagined.”. That’s what a developer has dubbed its website, which urges a yes vote on a ballot measure that would allow the property to be developed.

Read full story
16 comments
Denver, CO

My prized possession during homelessness

Many people when they experience homelessness begin to amass large numbers of things. They might collect everything from rocks to rosaries. Many dumpster-drive for treasures and things they can sell. The ones who really like to horde won’t push one shopping cart, but two.

Read full story
7 comments
Denver, CO

Denver to redraw City Council district boundaries

The Denver City Council will consider Monday a resolution that puts the wheels in motion for re-drawing the city’s council districts. The council districts need to be redrawn due to the city’s explosive population growth. The resolution under consideration Monday spells out how the districts will be redrawn.

Read full story
Denver, CO

Relationship with Denver cops still strained, task force says

Members of the Denver Reimagining Policing task force expressed frustration Thursday the Denver Department of Safety isn’t engaging the public on reform ideas. It has been a year since the Reimagining Policing task force was born out of the George Floyd protests and a demand for better police accountability. “In some ways it feels like we’re back to square one in terms of the community not being involved,” said task force chair Robert Davis during their meeting.

Read full story

You can get sober during COVID-19

If you’re one of those people who is putting off getting sober until COVID-19 restrictions end, don’t. Just because you can’t meet in church basements during COVID-19 doesn’t mean sobriety networking stops. While it’s true that attending meetings is a hallmark of recovery, connecting with other sober people online is the next best thing.

Read full story

Why highly-sensitive people are so intuitive

A devoted follower of my Facebook page emailed me recently and asked whether I ever had been told I am a “highly-sensitive person.”. My initial reaction was to chuckle, for two reasons. One, a couple of years ago someone referred to me as “clairvoyant.” This person indeed knows I am observant, careful, and that I remember every little detail about everything.

Read full story
46 comments
Denver, CO

Denver plans to halve unsheltered homeless population

The city of Denver plans to cut in half the number of unsheltered people experiencing homelessness by 2026. It also plans to expand the number of housing units for people experiencing homelessness to 3,000.

Read full story
16 comments
Denver, CO

Why I ate $34.50 in Rockies tickets tonight

Tonight, I was supposed to go to the Colorado Rockies game. They are playing the Los Angeles Dodgers. The last Major League Baseball game I saw was at Dodger Stadium back in the 1990s, when I was living in Los Angeles. I used to get free tickets working at the Los Angeles Times.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy