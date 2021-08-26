Aurora shelves camping ban

Harrison Haines/IUnsplash

The Aurora City Council again Monday failed to pass a camping ban pushed by the city’s mayor.

Mayor Mike Coffman, a former Congressman, proposed the ordinance. It would make camping anywhere in the city illegal. People only would be arrested if they refused to leave. The ordinance required that campers be given shelter options.

Most of the council agreed that Aurora does not have the resources in place to house everyone, even in temporary shelters. Voting in favor of the ban were Coffman and council members Marsha Berzins, Francoise Bergen, Dave Gruber, and Curtis Gardner.

Members of the public spoke on both sides of the issue.

“My heart breaks every time I see an encampment,” said the first speaker. “Trust me, if these folks had other options they wouldn’t be sleeping in tents along the side of the road. I’m quite irate for this proposed ordinance and the citizens who want the unhoused to just go away. We don’t have a place yet.”

The Aurora City Council has debated the camping ban ad nauseum. It was defeated in committee, but then revived in a new committee. The council voted on the measure earlier this month and it ended in a tie. Monday marked a second tie vote.

Some lacking job skills

“I know that lack of clean water and restrooms must be big contributors to health problems for anyone not living in a building,” the member of the public said. “These people don’t need just one or two types of assistance; they need them all. Some of them lack the skills to hold a job.”

She said most need mental health treatment. Homelessness can cause an array of mental health problems due to repeated trauma, she said.

A speaker named Beth, who said she was going by her middle name, said she is concerned about homeless camping east of Cherry Creek Road. She has lived in the area 26 years, she said.

“I feel sad for the homeless and years ago I even volunteered for a day at the Denver Rescue Mission,” Beth explained.

But her heart doesn’t break for them anymore. She said they smoke on the grass, creating a fire hazard. They don’t have restroom or shower facilities, which is unsanitary, she said.

‘Move those people’

“Move those people to a safer, cleaner area,” she said. She said the neighborhood is filled with “those holding up the cardboard sign. Provide help to these homeless people to improve their living conditions.”

In doing so, the area will get cleaned up “so anyone can enjoy the beauty for miles,” she said.

A speaker named Mary reminded the council it’s the people who elect them. Several spoke about being taxpayers who need to be listened to. “We should not have to contend with homeless encampments and all that comes with it,” Mary said.

She said Cherry Creek Park is filled with “piles of trash, human waste, needles, grocery carts.” She pointed to Houston as a place that has seen successes managing homelessness. She also noted San Francisco is “disgusting” due to its homelessness problem. “A once beautiful city has fallen into disarray.”

Coffman defends proposed law

Coffman stressed that the ordinance does not criminalize homelessness and requires shelter space to be available for the displaced. He said federal money could pay for more safe outdoor spaces where people could legally camp. The Salvation Army is starting a safe outdoor space soon, Coffman said.

He said the council owes it to the taxpayers to pass the camping ban. “They are fed up with the trash and filth associated with these encampments.”

Gruber agreed. “I think this is a fair way of dealing with the homeless problem in the city.”

Council member Juan Marcano said a ban would be doomed from the start. “There’s nowhere for them to land,” he said of displaced campers. “It just wastes taxpayer money and police time.”

Marcano noted that trying to offer someone help while placing their tent in a dumpster is not the best time. He said a “Housing First” approach to homelessness is supported by most of the council and will be discussed this fall. Housing First is a philosophy of housing people experiencing homelessness first and then offering wraparound mental health care or substance abuse treatment second.

Council member Alison Coombs said the council should be supporting and financing more housing for the homeless now, even without the ban. Because until people experiencing homelessness are housed, she said, the encampments will remain. They’ll just move around.

