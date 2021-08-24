Denver, CO

Homeless encampments enrage neighbors, divide city

David Heitz

A Denver neighbor exhibits kindness despite the presence of homeless encampments.Denver Homeless Out Loud

Public comment period during Denver City Council meetings has become heated and divisive, with angry residents demanding the city do more to sweep away homeless encampments.

Also speaking at the meetings are those who believe the sweeps are inhumane and a waste of money since studies show the camps reappear a block away anyhow.

On Monday, a speaker said the encampments are thriving on vacant lots. She said 2901 Stout and 2900 Walnut both have become encampment breeding grounds. She said employees at a local Goodyear Tire “fear for their safety” due to a homeless man on the property.

“Where is the property owner?” she asked.

The woman said she reached out to the property owner of one of the properties. His response was that the firm owns 40 properties, she said. No wonder the city is overrun with homeless encampments, she responded.

A second speaker named Craig blasted the homeless population. “Denver does not want the camps,” he said, referencing a ballot measure a few years ago where 80 percent of voters affirmed that. “The current decentralized model of serving the unhoused does not work.”

‘Ready, willing, and able’

Craig criticized the idea of putting people experiencing homeless into hotels. Although research shows differently, Craig said he believes most people experiencing homelessness don’t want help. He said people experiencing homelessness must be “ready, willing and able to enter society.”

He did not define what that means. He added that people experiencing homelessness all must be housed together “in a place mutually accepted to all” and “not just a church parking lot.”

He did not make any suggestions about where people experiencing homelessness might be housed. “The end of urban camping in Denver should be a solution acceptable for all,” he said.

Terry Hildebrandt spoke of 11 encampments in downtown's Golden Triangle. He said crime associated with the encampments includes everything from shots fired to stolen bicycles. Needles poke from the ground like thistles.

“No doubt you seen them coming into the meeting today,” Hildebrandt told the council. He said he has seen heroin and meth use right outside his bedroom window.

He said there is nothing humane or compassionate about allowing people “in 95-degrees rotting in tents. Ignoring the tents is victimizing the unhoused.”

Sweeps leave behind a big mess

A speaker named Katie said the city’s contractors do a poor job of cleaning up the encampments. After they leave, debris, including needles, litter the street. She said that by one estimate the city has left behind 2,000 pounds of trash from the sweeps.

Most of the homeless encampments go into the trash, however. A crew once almost scooped up a man who was still asleep in his tent, Katie explained. She said the workers are “unprofessional and abusive.”

“Wow,” said a speaker named Daniel after listening to several people sound off. “The comments we are hearing tonight pretty much is a reflection of what I’ve heard in the community as it pertains to homelessness.”

City Council members don’t respond to public comments during public comment period to save time.

