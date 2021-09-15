Oprah's happiness guru shares advice for life

David Heitz

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gtV6y_0Y3YnO5Q00
Submitted

Oprah has branded herself not only the queen of talk, but a master of personal growth.

So, who better than Oprah’s happiness guru to ask for transformational tips for happiness?

I interviewed Shawn Achor a few years ago. I asked him how people who are struggling to stay positive can turn things around.

Achor is a Harvard happiness researcher and author of the book “The Happiness Advantage.” Here are some tips for life I gleaned from interviewing Achor.

View anger as your friend

“Instead of squashing the anger, think about it as a useful tool,” Achor said.

“I suffered two years of depression,” Achor said. “So many people think of those who are depressed as evil, dark, brooding. But the brain actually takes more thought to process anger and threat than to create happiness.”

So, go ahead. Be angry.

“If you’re angry, your body is experiencing a feeling or emotion that easily can be translated into energy. Squashing anger actually can be counterproductive. If you feel upset, try to channel that toward a positive or productive outcome.”

Take action to change whatever is upsetting you.

“The opposite of happiness in our research is not unhappiness. If we’re lonely, (anger) can actually cause us to extrovert.”

Stay connected

A good predictor of long-term happiness are our social connections.

“Researchers at Harvard demonstrated a .7 correlation between social connections and happiness, which may not sound like much” but that’s a higher correlation than what we see between smoking and cancer, Achor said.

You may say, “Social connections?” We’re stuck in the house during COVID-19 lockdown. We never get out.

But we don’t have to leave our homes to have meaningful social connection. Research shows that a meaningful social connection can be as simple as an email, text, or five-minute phone call.

“Some people go and see 100 people at a bar, but it has no meaning,” Achor said. “But deeply connecting to someone you have provided care for does.”

'Instead of thinking about what you’re giving up, turn that around'

“Instead of letting your whole life become deficit thinking, and focusing on things you’re not doing anymore, there is real power in seeing things you’re picking up,” Achor said.

Don’t let any one thing define you

You are the whole of many unique personality traits.

I always have allowed my work to define me, for better or for worse. Many Americans are that way.

When I was drinking, I didn’t show up for days on end. While my work always passed muster, I knew I wasn’t performing at even one-tenth of my ability.

When I didn’t feel good about my work, I didn’t feel good about myself.

Do what you must to maintain your self-respect

Self-respect and good health are two things I never had when I was the town drunk. I spent each day feeling horrible about the dumb things I did the day before.

So, I drank to forget about it. It was an endless cycle.

In November 2010, I quit my job at the local newspaper. For three years, I tried to focus on caring full-time for my dad. But don’t kid yourself. I was drinking too.

But as I saw him decline and realized he needed my help, I had purpose in life.

Having purpose planted a seed for quitting drinking. Suddenly life was about something bigger than me, as they talk about in AA.

And I felt good about taking care of my dad.

Consider giving up alcohol if you think you have a problem

I thought, “If I quit drinking, how much better could things be?”

I was ready to quit. And after getting hammered and making a fool of myself in front of my neighbors and on social media Memorial Day 2014, I was ready to accept that booze and I did not mix.

Alcohol was destroying my life and making me physically sick. The doctor said I was developing a dangerous condition called pancreatitis.

So, to AA I went. A week went by without booze. Two weeks. A month.

I still don’t drink to this day. I am in excellent physical health.

Work hard to change your thinking to the positive. If you start each morning with prayer or meditation, or even list just three positive things about the past 24 hours, you can’t help but feel better about life.

Make friends with yourself

The support you get from others when you’re trying to stay positive – friends on Facebook, professional contacts – is helpful.

But you can’t expect encouragement every day. Sometimes positive life changes require leaving old friends behind. Even when those relationships were unhealthy, a void exists when they're gone.

I left old crowds behind several years ago.

I have made friends with myself.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 5

Published by

I have been in the news business more than 30 years, spending much of my career at some of the best newspapers in the country. Today, I specialize in Denver local news, health reporting, social justice issues, addiction/recovery/mental health news, and topics surrounding homelessness and human trafficking.

Denver, CO
4694 followers

More from David Heitz

Denver, CO

Denver reminds newcomer of Los Angeles

I never would have expected it prior to moving here. After living here three years, Denver reminds me of Los Angeles. I lived 10 years in Los Angeles after growing up and attending college in Illinois.

Read full story
17 comments
Denver, CO

Denver program would help intellectually, developmentally disabled

Denver is in the process of launching a program that aims to improve the lives of residents with intellectual and development disabilities. The program is START and it is a model that addresses the challenges of providing services to this segment of society.

Read full story
1 comments
Denver, CO

Denver food, hospitality workers may reap $1,500 bonus

As part of a plan to attract and retain workers to the hard-hit food and hospitality industries, the city and county of Denver may funnel bonuses of $1,500 each to new and existing employees.

Read full story
2 comments

Nursing home COVID-19 vaccination rates ‘unacceptable’

A research letter published in Journal of the American Medical Association shows that staff vaccination rates at the nation’s nursing homes remain low at about 60 percent. The research was conducted by authors Brian McGarry, University of Rochester; Karen Shen, Harvard University; and Michael Barnett, Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health. They found certified nursing assistants – the staff members who provide the most direct care to residents – had the lowest vaccination rate.

Read full story
13 comments

Kitschy 1980s cameras proved popular

Go ahead and “shoot” me. My love affair with the camera began with a Polaroid at Christmastime. Who can forget them – the hottest technological advance in photography since film?

Read full story

Family caregivers sometimes die before their loved one

Half of all family members who care for elderly people die before the patient, statistics show, or they become seriously ill due to self-neglect. The study was published in the Journal of the American Medical Association.

Read full story
2 comments

I sold all my belongings on Facebook Marketplace

I found a friend during a rough patch in the Facebook Marketplace. Not only did I make fast cash, but the experience helped lift my spirits during a period of depression. I have chronic complex post-traumatic stress disorder and bipolar disorder. Sometimes life gets rough.

Read full story

Why staying angry won't get you anywhere

I’m talking about anger, but I could just as easily be talking about cancer. Anger does eat you up like cancer. Just as cancerous cells multiply, so do angry thoughts. Anger picks up steam like a snowball rolling downhill. If you don’t get a handle on your anger, I honestly believe it can and will kill you.

Read full story
3 comments

Father hides genetic brain disease from son

David Heitz and his father Benny in 1991.Photo submitted. My dad spent his entire adult life telling people he was sick. Nobody believed him. Dad had trouble getting around. He generally spent much of his life a miserable person.

Read full story
9 comments

Tips for staying sober during COVID-19

If you’re one of those people who is putting off getting sober until COVID-19 restrictions end, don’t. Just because you can’t meet in church basements during COVID-19 doesn’t mean sobriety networking stops. While it’s true that attending meetings is a hallmark of recovery, connecting with other sober people online is the next best thing.

Read full story
Denver, CO

Untreated bipolar disorder can wreak strange havoc fast

Red flags should have convinced me that I was losing my mind a few years ago, but I ignored them. I began to struggle with trauma-induced psychosis after my dad died in 2015. I ended up selling the house dad left me and moving to Denver on a whim in 2018.

Read full story

A walk every day helps keep you emotionally healthy

Wouldn’t it be great if we could just walk off mental illness?. “Oh, just go walk it off,” the saying goes. There's some truth to the popular adage. Study after study has linked physical activity including walking to better mental health. These studies always catch my eye because I am an avid walker. I recommend walking to everyone. It’s a delightful hobby for many reasons.

Read full story
1 comments

Printer ink takes big bite out of office budget

Apparently, I am not a yellow journalist. Has anyone else ever had this problem? A glut of yellow printer cartridges?. This was a problem I ran into with my Epson printer. Now I have a Canon.

Read full story

Online shopping can be habit forming

Several years ago, I was enjoying a night out with a friend. She had an adorable 7-year-old girl who had stayed home that night with the babysitter. But that didn’t keep Lauren, the 7-year-old, from texting her mother every five minutes.

Read full story

Science explains how scented candles soothe

Many years ago, when I was battling severe depression, I enrolled in some daytime activities at the local mental health center to get myself out of the house. We spoke at length about coping mechanisms we could use if presented with a mental health emergency.

Read full story
1 comments
Denver, CO

Civic Center Park makeover inspires ideas from residents

It’s Denver’s only national historic landmark and it hasn’t had a makeover in 100 years: Civic Center Park. It’s now in the planning phases of a major redo. The city is in the process of seeking input from the public.

Read full story
7 comments
Denver, CO

Why Denver homeless people won’t stay in shelters

A tired soundbite that many have used for years when describing homelessness is that many people don’t want to stay in shelters. If they turn down a bed, why feel sorry for them, some argue.

Read full story
95 comments
Denver, CO

Homeless camp cleanup firm wins contract extension despite complaints

Despite complaints that Environmental HazMat Services Inc. humiliates people experiencing homelessness and leaves behind a big mess, the City Council agreed Monday to extend its contract for another two years.

Read full story
15 comments
Denver, CO

Rapper, service dogs entertain Denver City Council

Rapper Jay Triiple performs for the Denver CIty Council.Denver public access channel. Denver rapper Jay Triiiple had the City Council swaying with their hands up and clapping to her music Monday during a performance in council chambers.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy