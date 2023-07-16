DoorDash driver faces backlash for insulting veteran over tip



https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2n1Wu9_0nSJBztL00
Photo byYouTube.com/Inside Edition

In a recent incident, a DoorDash delivery driver found himself in hot water after hurling offensive language at a military veteran who had graciously tipped him 25%. The incident was captured on video and shared on TikTok, sparking outrage among viewers. The delivery driver, identified as Dasher Corey, was promptly punished by DoorDash for his disrespectful behavior.


Photo byYouTube.com/Inside Edition

The Insult and the Recording: Lacey Purciful, a military veteran from Texas, ordered a pizza through DoorDash and tipped Corey 25% for the $20 meal. However, Corey expressed his dissatisfaction with the tip by making derogatory comments about Purciful's house. The entire exchange was captured by Purciful's doorbell camera, and she later posted the video on TikTok to expose the driver's behavior.


Photo byYouTube.com/Inside Edition

Generosity Despite Rudeness

Purciful's Response: Despite being on the receiving end of Corey's offensive remarks, Purciful remained calm and responded with kindness. She thanked Corey as he handed over the pizza and bid him farewell. However, Corey continued to insult her as he walked away, prompting Purciful to reply with a polite "you're welcome." Unfortunately, Corey's behavior did not end there, as he proceeded to curse at Purciful before leaving.

Purciful's Circumstances: Purciful had turned to DoorDash due to her recent injuries from a head-on collision with an intoxicated driver, which left her spinal cord severely injured. The convenience of food delivery was crucial for her and her family during her recovery process.


Photo byYouTube.com/Inside Edition

Company Takes Action

Repercussions for the Delivery Driver: Upon learning about the incident, Purciful's husband immediately contacted DoorDash to report Corey's behavior. Initially, the couple received a $5 voucher as a gesture of apology. However, as the situation gained attention and public outcry grew, DoorDash decided to investigate the matter further.


Photo byYouTube.com/Inside Edition

Subsequently, the company issued Purciful an additional $75 voucher and terminated Corey's employment. In a statement, a DoorDash spokesperson condemned Corey's actions, stating that respectful requests for tips are acceptable, but harassment or abuse is never tolerable on their platform.


Photo byYouTube.com/Inside Edition

Public Response and Resolution

Public Outrage and Resolutions: The video of the incident quickly garnered widespread attention, with viewers expressing their outrage over Corey's disrespectful behavior. Many called for his immediate dismissal, deeming it a justifiable consequence for his actions.



As DoorDash intervened and took appropriate action, TikTok users who were following the situation expressed satisfaction with the company's decision. Despite the resolution, Purciful mentioned that her unpleasant experience with DoorDash was not limited to this incident, citing previous orders that arrived extremely late or inedible conditions.



Conclusion

The incident involving Dasher Corey and military veteran Lacey Purciful highlights the importance of respect and courtesy in customer service interactions. DoorDash's swift response in terminating Corey's employment demonstrated their commitment to ensuring a safe and enjoyable experience for users of their platform.



As for Purciful, she hopes that her story will encourage better service and professionalism among delivery drivers, while also emphasizing the significance of treating customers with respect, regardless of the tip amount.

