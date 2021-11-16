How Clean Energy Startups Have Reacted to COP26

The expansion of solar technology is one sustainable practice being used. Wikimedia under creative commons license

The COP26 conference has made headlines over the last few weeks, and for good reason — world leaders are finally facing up to the fact that the climate emergency is, well, an emergency. While it’s easy to let the statistics leave us feeling glum, there are plenty of products and companies that are steering things in the right direction.

Even before the summit took place, public opinion — and the opinions of the rich and powerful— were starting to switch toward supporting more clean energy initiatives. In 2020, 72% of the US believed global warming was real, 70% thought corporations should do more, and 86% that the government should fund research about renewable energy.

This lays fertile ground for new initiatives — here are some of the startups taking them off the ground.

Tech For Our Planet

When we think about solutions that could help to tackle climate change, technology is the first thing on many peoples’ minds. That’s why the Tech For Our Planet initiative has selected various startups using tech solutions to help the problem in innovative ways, all of which presented their initiatives at COP26.

For instance, Hummingbird Technologies has developed technology that uses artificial intelligence to model sustainable practices and make suggestions to farmers, such as warning them about diseases and weeds or making yield predictions.

Another startup that’s part of the initiative is BrainBox AI , which uses artificial intelligence in a very different way — it monitors the energy consumption of buildings and optimizes the use of HVAC systems to minimize carbon emissions.

Tech For Our Planet was run in partnership with the electricity and gas company Centrica, which is also giving hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of grants to initiatives to fight climate change in the United Kingdom. This money goes not just to startups but also to community programs in the area.

Super-Efficient Equipment and Appliance Deployment (SEAD)

But advanced artificial intelligence isn’t the only thing we need to get through the climate crisis — we also need basic appliances that are more energy-efficient.

The Super-Efficient Equipment and Appliance Deployment (SEAD) initiative aims to reach a world fueled by sustainable energy before 2030, and recognizes that appliances and lighting are a vital part of this. As part of COP26, SEAD launched a Call to Action for governments to prioritize this.

One startup leading the way in this sphere is GoSun , which produces solar-powered portable devices, with a product range that spans ovens, coolers, water filters, and more. These appliances are not just better for the environment than their fossil fuel counterparts but also more efficient and convenient.

Major corporations are also getting involved, with corporations like Honeywell and industrial equipment company Ingersoll Rand committing huge amounts of money to green energy research in the hope of developing products with low global warming potential.

A greener future is approaching

Hopefully, your optimism about the future of humanity has been rekindled a little. COP26 seems to have accelerated the already-existing green trend and provided a level of inspiration and camaraderie to world leaders and companies alike.

With so much funding becoming available, plenty of new startups have burst onto the scene, and it will be interesting to see how they develop over the next few years. Who knows where we could be by the next COP26?