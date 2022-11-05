Welcome to NELA's Eagle Rock

Spanish Revival architectural gem in Eagle Rock (David Clark, The Shelhamer Real Estate Group)

Let me take you into the heart of Eagle Rock’s modern history, homes, must-haves, art culture, and vibrant real estate market!

Eagle Rock’s Modern History

Eagle Rock was incorporated as a city in 1911, and in 1923 the residents of Eagle Rock voted to become part of the City of Los Angeles under the threat of limited water supply and the hope for an upgraded school system.

Turn of the century Eagle Rock farmlands and agrarian lifestyle (David Clark, The Shelhamer Real Estate Group)

This image of a posted 1940’s linen postcard shows off California’s wild flowers, diverse native trees, and Eagle Rock, which derives its name from whose shadow resembles an eagle with its wings outstretched.

Eagle Rock Real Estate

The quaint and charming city of Eagle Rock’s residential architectural roots began with Victorian farmhouses and charming Craftsman homes. In the 1920s, modern homes included Spanish colonial revival, English Tudor, and smaller bungalows.

In later decades streamline modern was introduced, International, post-war traditional, and mid-century modern. Eagle Rock’s eclectic mix of architectural character among these diverse styles of homes has made it both unique and fascinating. The city is small-town America with style, with homes that are a must-see! Would you like a tour?

1940s Linen Postcard of the famous Eagle Rock (David Clark, The Shelhamer Real Estate Group)

Eagle Rock Must-Haves

Relentless Brewing & Spirits is a craft cocktail bar, restaurant, and distillery on Eagle Rock Boulevard. Beer-centric, but cocktail forward, with Asian American fusion cuisine. Relentless is definitely a must-have!

Relentless craft cocktail bar, restaurant, and distillery in Eagle Rock (David Clark, The Shelhamer Real Estate Group)

The Bucket opened its doors in 1935 as a small food stand shaped like a lunch bucket, this little piece of Eagle Rock has changed over the years. It has slowly grown, grown in size and shape, gone through a number of color changes, and even more owners. it’s even had its share of drama and a number of name changes; however, once thought gone forever, The Bucket is now back. The Bucket is another must-have!

The Bucket burger stand and restaurant in Eagle Rock (David Clark, The Shelhamer Real Estate Group)

With new owners and a new outlook, it has gotten a second lease on life! The idea of providing locals a place to enjoy good food and drinks at a reasonable price is re-energized and ready to become a place for the community to call a home away from home.

Eagle Rock’s Art & Culture

Occidental College was built by legendary architect Myron Hunt who also built several buildings individually and in partnerships, such as The Huntington Hotel and mansion for the Huntington’s at the Huntington Library Art Museum and Botanical Gardens , along with the Rose Bowl, Potter Hotel, Ambassador Hotel, and the Mt. Wilson Observatory.

Early turn of the century image of Occidental College in Eagle Rock (David Clark, The Shelhamer Real Estate Group)

Occidental boasts the nation’s only residential academic semester program at the United Nations . A cohort of students live together in New York and take courses with Occidental professors while maintaining a full-time internship at a U.N.-related agency or country mission.

Notable alumni include President Barack Obama; Oscar-winning director, writer, and actor Ben Affleck; Congressman and NFL quarterback Jack Kemp; documentary filmmaker Gabriela Cowperthwaite (Blackfish); and Andrea Elliot, Pulitzer Prize winner and investigative journalist with the New York Times.

Fun fact: The screenplay for the film ‘Good Will Hunting’ was written at 2327 Hill Dr in Eagle Rock .

Image out towards the architect Myron Hunt's home for the Huntington's at The Huntington Library Art Museum and Botanical Garden (David Clark, The Shelhamer Real Estate Group)

Center For The Arts Eagle Rock (CFAER) was established in 1998 to strengthen Northeast LA’s economic, social, and creative vitality through the arts. Since then, it has become the area’s premier multi-disciplinary arts presenter and educator. Housed in the historic Carnegie library building , CFAER serves as a dynamic cultural hub for all of Northeast LA, with a particular commitment to engaging with low-income residents, at-risk youth, and working artists.

As a full time real estate advisor 7 days a week I interpret the market and negotiate hard for you. I am privileged to build relationships within this community, and look forward to helping you buy or list your next home.

Currently there are 15 single family homes available for sale from $790,000-$2.4 million.

Currently there are 1 condominium available for sale for $850,000.