Make Copywriting Easy With This Simple System: Learn How To Write Ads That Convert Without The Struggle.

COPYWRITER BRAIN COURSE REVIEW:THE BEST COPYWRITING COURSE FOR 2022:The Hack That Kills Writer's Block.

Image source: Pexels VAZHNIK

𝐂𝐨𝐩𝐲𝐰𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐬, 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐬, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐮𝐥𝐭𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐥𝐞𝐭 𝐦𝐞 𝐚𝐬𝐤 𝐲𝐨𝐮 𝐚 𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:

How many times have you written ad copy this month for your paid ads, email sequences and sales letters? A lot? 10, 20, 30, 50? Tiring, I know. Did you roll out your ad copy only to find out it didn’t convert anyone or anything? Lol, Trust me… I know what that feels like. How much time did you spend writing that ad copy? 5 Hours? 10 Hours, 20 Hours? Painful and long, I know, But What if there was a better way to write ad copy and get better results? “What is this way” you ask? Ah, I’ll let you in on a lil’ secret. If you are a copywriter, I am about to blow your mind with how a simple tweak to your process can improve your writing speed and your ability to earn more using The Copywriter Brain’s system, so I encourage You to stick with me to the end!

COPYWRITER BRAIN COURSE REVIEW[2022 UPDATE] -THE HACK THAT KILLS WRITERS BLOCK.

Listen, creating powerful high converting copy that sells can be simpler and easier than you think. And the good news is, in this article today I am going to show you an unusual way to leverage technology to make your copywriting process faster and smoother than ever before.

So let’s get into it!

WHAT IS COPYWRITER BRAIN?

Image source: Copywriter Brain Mike Giannulis

The Copywriter Brain course is a copywriting course that stands in as your own personal “copywriting” Wikipedia And It Was Created By Mike Giannulis.

The Copywriter Brain course provides a “new” way to write ads that makes copywriting easy, enjoyable, and fun! With It, You could write emails, sales pages, social media posts, and pretty much anything you want faster and easier than ever before. It allows creating high converting ads as easy as “dragging and dropping” from an existing database of copy that you completely control.

Having this type of system can take your copywriting skills through the roof! (And fast!) Trust me, I’ve seen it first hand. (Even if you don’t have great copywriting skills or years of experience with online marketing). I know it sounds far-fetched, but this new program can help you set up a “Copywriter Brain” of your own that makes writing ads and full-blown sales letters so easy.

HOW DOES COPYWRITER BRAIN WORK?

Mike Giannulis has helped hundreds of copywriters and business owners from all over the world simplify the daunting task of writing copy that converts, and I’m confident he can help you too!

You see, there are really 3 areas you need to focus on when it comes to writing high-converting copy faster and easier. Most people get stuck focusing on the wrong things. First, I’ll tell you what is NOT important. And that’s the “words”. So many people get stuck thinking that writing highly effective copy and ads comes down to saying the right words.

Words play a role, for sure, but they are only a small part of the puzzle. Mike Giannulis has identified 3 areas you need to get really good at. The good news is that by themselves these 3 things are EASY — once you know what they are and when you know how to leverage existing technology to do all the heavy lifting for you.

Let’s go through each one real quick:

Rule # 1 — Never Start From A Blank Page (talk about this)

Rule # 2 — Write With “Lego Blocks” NOT An Etch-A-Sketch (talk about this)

Rule # 3 — Make Sure You Never Lose An Idea, Note, Or Thought Again (talk about this), And once you have the systems in place to automate as much of this process as possible, writing copy and ads goes from a chore to fun, fast, and easy.

WHO IS THE COPYWRITER BRAIN SYSTEM FOR?

This is for you if you’re a business owner, freelancer, or copywriter who wants… NO… who needs their ads, sales letters, emails, Facebook Posts, Instagram captions, and on and on it goes… to actually convert and make sales. In short — if you need your customers, clients, leads or prospects to read your words and take an action -like actually paying you money — then this is the training for you. And even though I know I run the risk of sounding unbelievable.

This may be the most important training you watch this year. But don’t worry, Mike Giannulis Will prove that statement to you in his course and show you EXACTLY how you can triple your writing speed, increase your conversion rates, and completely rid yourself of writer’s block and the blank page for the rest of your life.

NOTE:

Now — just so we’re clear. This presentation is NOT for you if you don’t have an existing business, if you don’t have a product or service that you’re proud of, or if you’re not the kind of person who puts in effort. This is not a get rich quick scheme and it’s not for newbies. If that’s what you’re looking for then please X out of the page now.

The Copywriter Brain system is Perfect For A person Who :

Has a deep desire and reason to improve their copywriting skills

Is an implementer and action taker and be ready to learn.

Relies on written words to make a living.

FEATURES OF COPYWRITER BRAIN

The Copywriter Course consists Of 8 Modules and they are as follows:

Module 1: How To Ethically Steal All The Copy & Ads You Could Ever Want!

Image source: Copywriter Brain Mike Giannulis

First up we have Module 1 — Copywriting Research Overview. If I were to rename this module I could call it “How To Ethically Steal All The Copy & Ads You Could Ever Want”.

Because in reality, that’s what this module is all about. Mike walks you through all the best places online (and offline) to uncover great ideas and studies and sales copy that you can just “take” from. Obviously, you can’t just copy/paste it but you can have so much information at your fingertips that the blank page is DESTROYED forever.

Once you get through module 1, here’s how your life will be easier…

You’ll Have A List Of “Hidden” Honey Holes To Collect All The Research And Knowledge You Could Ever Want To Write High Converting Ads.

The Blank Page Will Be A Memory, You’ll Never Struggle With Writer’s Block Again!

You’ll Have A New Problem — Your Mind Will Be Buzzing With So Many Ideas You Won’t Have Enough Time To Write Everything You Want!

You’ll Have The Framework In Place To Quickly Write Well-Researched, High Quality, High-Converting Copy For The Rest Of Your Life.

And More!

Module 2: The New Paradigm Of Copywriting

Image source: Copywriter Brain Mike Giannulis

In this module Mike really breaks down what it takes to mentally move from Copywriting 1.0 to the new paradigm which I call Copywriting 2.0. You’ll discover the power of compounding network thought, how to build your own Wikipedia to make copywriting fun again, plus you’ll learn about the power of Atomic Notes.

This module will give you the clarity to shift from the old way of thinking and writing into a whole new world of possibilities.

Once you’re done with this module you’ll have at your fingertips:

How To Create Notes For “Future You” So You Never Lose A Single Note Or Idea Again.

How To Use The Power Of “Time Travel” To Make Your Copywriting Future Proof.

The Secret Of Bi-Directional Thinking And How This Magic Power Turns You Into A Copywriting Wizard.

And Much More!

Module 3: Copywriting As A Research Factory

Image source: Copywriter Brain Mike Giannulis

Then there’s Module 3 — one of Mark’s favorite modules! It’s called Copywriting As A Research Factory and this one is next level, if I do say so myself. You’ll quickly discover that writing a copy is just like running a factory. Your “product” is words and you are the plant manager.

You’ll learn how to set up your factory fast and easy so you have a system that practically runs itself. Again, some of this may sound unbelievable but you’ve got to see this module to really understand how powerful this new way of thinking is.

Once you’ve watched this module you’ll know:

The 5 Phases Of Copy Creation — A Process I Call DOC Dr. — Once You Have This Tool In Your Arsenal You’ll Never Struggle With “Ideas” Again

How To Use “Brute Force” Exposure To Write Sales Letters, Emails, And Other Types Of Ads About Topics That You Previously Knew Nothing About! In As Little As An Hour!

Why The Best Way To Write New Copy Is To Deconstruct Old Copy. You’ll Know Exactly How To Do It And “Ethically Steal” What You Need To Write Killer Copy

And Much More!

Module 4: Marks Favorite Spots For Knowledge & Information Gathering

Image source: Copywriter Brain Mike Giannulis

Then, in module 4 you get to go on a tour of Mark’s favorite “hot spots” where you can grab all the knowledge and information you could ever want. In fact, Mark gives you 20 different places to go to uncover all the things you need to know to write amazing copy.

In this section Mark also reveals his real “secret sauce” — the 37 ingredients that go inside every successful sales letter he’s ever written or reviewed. Once you have these ingredients you no longer have to guess or wonder if you’ve written a good sales letter. In fact, if you’re nodding along as you watch this video it’s because he’s already covered 31 of the sales ingredients so far.

You’ll also start writing your first Copy “Lego” blocks here in Module 4.

When you’ve consumed module 4, you’ll be able to:

Break Down A Sales Letter Into 37 Ingredients So You Can Quickly And Easily Build A Sales Letter By Going Out And Collecting The Proper Ingredients.

Properly Tag And Catalog All Your Knowledge So It’s Instantly Discoverable For Any Of Your Future Projects.

Access & Use Which Can Be Used To And Just About Anything You Want To Write!

And Much More.

Module 5: The Magical Tech Stack

Image source: Copywriter Brain Mike Giannulis

Here’s where the Copywriter Brain course leaps ahead of any other copywriting or marketing course out there. Sure, there’s other copywriters sharing templates and teaching their copywriting methodology.

But NONE of them show you how to leverage existing technology to make what they teach faster and easier and ultimately more effective. In this section, Mark shows you exactly how to use 10 different tools to make copywriting so much more enjoyable and easy for you.

See a quote you like as you read an article? Highlight it and in one click automatically have it saved to your “Infinite Folder” system. Reading a book on your kindle and thinking the story would be good for an email? Highlight it and like magic it appears in your Infinite Folder system aka your Copywriter Brain.

You don’t have to use all the tools, you can just choose the ones that are right for you. But, this module takes you from “theory” to action really fast. If you’ve ever bought information before and not put it into practice — this module will change all that for you.

You literally can follow along and create the ultimate “capture” system so fast you won’t believe it.

When you’ve finished this section you’ll have:

The Top 10 Tools That Make Copywriting With The Copywriter Brain System Fast And Easy.

The Secret Software Behind The “Infinite Folder” System So You Never Lose Information Or Knowledge Or Ideas Again.

Exactly How To Process Information And Turn It Into Copy Ready Words For Your Sales Pages, Emails, Blog Posts, And More.

And Much More!

Module 6: The Infinite Folder System

Image source: Copywriter Brain Mike Giannulis

This is where the magic happens. This module is all about Using The Infinite Folder System. I want you to imagine a filing cabinet. You know how if you put something in one folder, then it can’t be in another folder right?

Pretty obvious. Therein lies the problem with copywriting 1.0 — the old way. Let’s say you find a great case study to help you sell one of your products. Where do you file it? It’s a case study, but it’s also about financial services, let’s say. You may create a folder for the project and put it under Case Studies.

But later, when you go to find it again — you most likely have no idea where it is. If it’s in Google Docs good luck finding it again! Did you share it with someone else or did they share it with you? Who knows!

Using this software Mark calls the Infinite Folder System solves this problem forever. It allows you to sort and file your information in as many places as you want without creating a single file or folder. It’s designed to work just like your brain works. So when you go to find a topic later you just type in a word or two and there’s what you’re looking for. And the best part — this all happens inside of one system. You never have to leave to look for anything!

After you’ve watched this module you’ll have:

All Your Notes, Research, Ideas, Copy, Even Tasks If You Want — Inside One Place.

Everything You’ve Written Or Created Is Literally One Click Away From You So You Can Find It And Use It Faster And Easier Than Ever.

How You Can Create, Recreate, Copy, Paste, And Use The Lego Block System To Create Your Own Copywriting Materials With Near Effortless Output

And Much More!

Module 7: Copywriting In The Copywriter Brain System

Image source: Copywriter Brain Mike Giannulis

This is where the rubber meets the road. In this module You will put it all together and start writing ads with this new system setup. This happens faster than you ever thought possible because Mark did all the hard work of trial and error.

You will see exactly how to set up a copywriting project, how to pull from the Copywriter Brain so you never start from scratch, and how to properly “clean up” your Copywriter Brain to keep it humming like a well oiled machine.

You’ll discover the 10 steps to producing killer copy that converts inside the Copywriter Brain system. Mark will also show you how to set up clients and templates for tracking all your work.

For business owners and freelancers, you’ll get the complete methodology for writing ads using all the templates Mark has created for you to make copywriting fast and easy.

When you’ve finished this section you’ll be able to:

Write High Converting Copy By Simply Pulling Together Copy Blocks.

Cheat By Using Proven Copywriting Templates Provided By Some Of The World’s Best Copywriters.

Have The Confidence That You’ll Never Struggle With Copywriting Or Even Writing In General Again!

And Much More!

Module 8: Putting It All Together

Image source: Copywriter Brain Mike Giannulis

And then finally, there’s module 8 where you and Mark recap everything together and make sure you are ready to “fly” on your own. This is a shorter module but you’ll also learn how you can start creating your own templates and processes to really make the Copywriter Brain system your own.

PROS & CONS OF THE COPYWRITER BRAIN COURSE

PROS

You will learn how to conduct thorough research and most importantly what to research when it comes to the research and work it takes to writing high converting copy. You will also learn the exact process on how to build a copywriter brain from A to Z. Mike Giannulis will give you videos on how to use all the tools and software so you never have to worry again about taking notes and losing them or starting from scratch. You’ll have a framework in place to quickly write well-researched, high quality, high-converting copy for the rest of your life. You’ll also discover Mike’s tips and favorite ways to collect and save information in real-time. You Will learn how to build out and access copywriting templates that you can use again and again. Mike Will even give you 3 of his favorite high-converting copywriting templates! It’s the most complete course ever created on the copy creation process. (In My Opinion).

CONS

For Now, I haven’t seen any downside of the copywriter’s brain system but if I do, I’ll be sure to update this Article.

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS ABOUT THE COPYWRITER BRAIN COURSE

Well, here’s some answers to some frequently asked questions about Mike’s Copywriter brain course.

Q:Are There Any Other Expenses?

A:As part of the tech stack Mike recommends, there are some additional expenses, but not all are required. The main things Mike recommends you get are 3 different softwares at $15/month, $7.99/month and $2.99 per month. If you’re a serious copywriter or business owner who wants to save hours and time, these expenses are minimal. Also, each of these tools comes with free trials.

Q:WHAT WILL I LEARN?

A:In this unique training you’ll discover:

1)The Infinite Folder System That Guarantees No Idea You Uncover, Create, or Compile Will Ever Be Lost Or Forgotten Again… This Fool Proof System Grants You A Super Power Wielded By Only A Precious Few…

2)How A Chance Email From A Young French Girl Led Mike Giannulis To His Breakthrough Discovery Of This Simple Writing System That Makes Writing High Converting Ads As Beautiful & Predictable As A Florida Sunset…

3)The “Lego Block” Framework that Makes Writing A Full Blown Sales Page Feel Like Child’s Play — In Fact, One Person I Showed This To Cranked Out A 5,000 Word Sales Letter In 37 Minutes Flat! (What up Gerald?!)

4)Plus, Mike Giannulis will Show You EXACTLY Why Copywriting 1.0 is DEAD and What You Need To Do Instead To Make More Sales Of Your Product or Service. If You Miss The Boat On This Then You Are Destined To A Future Of Mediocre Copy & Struggling Conversions.

Q:Do I Need To Be A Full Time Copywriter?

A:Not at all. If you are newer but want to get faster and write copy easier, this course will be great for you. It’s all about improving your research efficiency and writing faster because you’ll have an ever expanding database of knowledge to pull from — knowledge that you build upon every single day as you complete your assignments.

Q:Will This Course Make Me A Better Copywriter?

A:I think so, but I’m biased. It’s not diving deep into the how to write copy — though Mike does cover a lot of this material still. But this course mainly focuses on the process of writing copy. From research to output. It’s very much a “workers” course… It gives exact techniques and strategies to build a Copywriter Brain to pull from so you can write faster and more efficiently without facing a blank screen or the blinking cursor of doom.

Q:How Is This Different Than Any Copywriting Courses?

A:As far as I know this is the first course of its kind. Pretty much every copy course out there teaches copy techniques. And believe me, I’ve bought them all. I’ve probably spent over a quarter of a million dollars on copywriting courses and books. But this course focuses on process and technique. It shows you how to conduct research and create BIG ideas you can use to stand out from the crowd. It allows you to build your own Wikipedia-like database to pull copy and research from.

Q:What if I’m Not A Copywriter? Is This Still For Me?

A:If you’re not a copywriter, this course may still be a good fit for you. The way Mike structured this course, it’s good for marketers, growth hackers, content creators, and business owners who need to produce copy or content on their own.

In short, if you need to steadily product sales, marketing, or content to attract eyeballs to your company, then Copywriter Brain will help you tremendously.

Q:What If I’m Not Happy With The Course?

A:Well, if you’re not happy, I’ll probably cry a little bit. JK JK. Seriously though, you are protected by my 30 day money back guarantee. You can get a full refund any time for up to 30 days after purchase. I only want you to keep this course if you love it. If not, just email me and let me know and I’ll cheerfully refund every penny. I only want happy students! — Mike.

Q:Anything Else I Should Know?

A:Yes, here are a few disclosures I want to make sure you see:

No income claims are being made or implied. I only work with existing business owners or freelancers who are growing their business. If you are brand new, this is not for you.

Furthermore, if you are selling products or programs that violate the law in any way, shape or form, do not buy my course. I only want to help real people selling real products that help customers. Thanks for understanding! — Mike

Q:What Is My Next Step?

A:There is nothing left to see here. Your only remaining step is to click the button below and place your order for COPYWRITER BRAIN NOW! Don’t miss out on the best price you’ll ever see this course for plus the fast action bonuses. CLICK HERE to order now. Mike Will see you inside the course.

FINAL THOUGHTS ABOUT COPYWRITER BRAIN

The presentation Mike put together gives you exactly what you need to do to write better copy and ads for your business, faster and easier than ever before. Don’t miss out. Every day that goes by that you don’t know about this system, you are losing out on a way to triple your research speed, double your writing speed, and increase your business revenue by creating higher-converting copy in half the time.

OVER TO YOU

I Hope This Article has been of help to you If you’re a copywriter looking for ways to Improve your copywriting skills, Boost Conversions and Drive More Sales! Personally If You ask me, The Copywriter Brain is a no brainer and You deserve nothing less! So Take A Big step today and Get The Copywriter Brain Course!

