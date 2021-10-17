Freedom Street Social to Bring Food Hall to Arvada

Arvada to get its own food hall on Indiana Street and West 91st Avenue in March 2022 Studio H2G

Following in the footsteps of the recently opened Grange Hall in Greenwood Village, another Denver suburb is getting a food hall. This time, Arvada will be welcoming Freedom Street Social in March 2022.

Arvada's first food hall will be a 12,000 square foot venue on Indiana Street and West 91st Avenue with 9 stalls to serve up a different dining experience for families in the north suburbs, courtesy of former Marco's Pizza franchisee Nick Costanzo.

While stalls change at almost every food hall over time, Freedom Street Social will start out with the following stalls:

Osito : A smaller version of Denver's Mister Oso, also serving tacos and snacks

: A smaller version of Denver's Mister Oso, also serving tacos and snacks The Budlong Hot Chicken : Nashville hot chicken

: Nashville hot chicken Hamburger Stan : Burgers and fries

: Burgers and fries Giordano’s : Chicago-style deep dish, already known to Denver.

: Chicago-style deep dish, already known to Denver. Jeremiah’s Italian Ice : Serving what you'd expect from Florida

: Serving what you'd expect from Florida Balance Pan-Asian Grille : Asian tacos, boba, and appetizers from an Ohio-based franchise

: Asian tacos, boba, and appetizers from an Ohio-based franchise North End Coffee & Vinyl : Music and coffee

: Music and coffee Unnamed breakfast concept : From Chef Tajahi Cookie

: From Chef Tajahi Cookie The Supper Club: Local chefs serving dinners with multiple courses

After buying the lot for $1.8 million in 2020, the food hall broke ground in January 2021. Freedom Street will have a 3,500 square foot patio as well.

Costanzo plans on making Arvada's first food hall a family-friendly one. He told the Denver Post, "We want to be the food hall in the suburbs for all the 45-year-olds with two kids that still want to go to Avanti but can’t drag the whole family down there."

So if you're looking for a place where you can bring your kids and still get that food hall experience without going downtown, this might be just what you were looking for.

Based on the success and popularity of Greenwood Village's Grange Hall, Costanzo is betting that the north suburbs will provide the same warm welcome that Troy Guard's food hall received this past summer. He plans on using the food hall as a testing ground for concepts, like those coming from out of state, to see if they can stand on their own and grow.

Costanzo named Freedom Street Social after the street that his grandmother lived on in Toledo, Ohio. Throughout the food hall, there will be personal homages to his grandmother in the bathroom tiles, logo, and more.

While the grand opening is scheduled for March 2022, Freedom Street Social expects to have its concepts ready to test by next February.