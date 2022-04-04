Saving More Money Using Small Practices

Photo by Sasun Bughdaryan on Unsplash

Anyone who knows me knows that I am a huge fan of saving money. I clip coupons, search for sales and create budgets.

I love finding ways to save my family money so we can afford the things we want and need.

Recently, I have been practicing some tiny money-saving tips that have made a big impact on our budget.

In this post, I will share five of my favorite tiny tips with you. I hope you find them helpful!

[Disclaimer: The information provided here is for educational purposes only and does not substitute for professional financial advice.]

1. Bring your own coffee

If you bring your own coffee to work, you can save anywhere from $2-$5 per day. That adds up to over $1,000 per year!

Brew your coffee at home and bring it in a travel mug. You can also buy coffee at a discount store like Aldi or Walmart.

2. BYOB (Bring Your Own Bag).

When you go grocery shopping, bring your own bag. This will prevent you from having to purchase a bag at the store, which will save you 10-15 cents each time.

3. Brown bag your lunch.

Rather than buying lunch out every day, pack your own lunch instead. You can save anywhere from $5-$10 per day by doing this. That’s over $1,500 per year!

There are lots of recipes online that are easy and affordable to make. Some of my favorites include sandwiches, salads, and leftovers.

4. Compare prices before you buy.

Before purchasing an item, compare the prices at different stores. You may be able to find a better deal at a different retailer.

5. Use cash instead of credit cards.

When you use cash instead of credit cards, you are less likely to overspend because you can see how much money you have left in your wallet. This will help you stick to your budget.

I write about lifestyle, health, fitness, culture, current events and social issues.

